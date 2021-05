Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 62 - EDITOR PREFERENCES AND WHY THEY MATTER

May 6th, 2021



What kind of linkage for do you prefer?



We all have our preferences, and no matter how objective and impartial we are, they can still color our reviews. That's why we try to be transparent about those preferences when writing a product review, be it a fondness for a certain suspension trait, an unexplainable love for headache-inducing internally routed cables , or maybe only liking blue bikes. Number 62 is all about editor preferences and why they matter.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.