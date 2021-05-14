The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 62 - Editor Preferences and Why They Matter

May 14, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


We all have our preferences, and no matter how objective and impartial we are, they can still color our reviews. That's why we try to be transparent about those preferences when writing a product review, be it a fondness for a certain suspension trait, an unexplainable love for headache-inducing internally routed cables, or maybe only liking blue bikes. Number 62 is all about editor preferences and why they matter.




THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 62 - EDITOR PREFERENCES AND WHY THEY MATTER
May 6th, 2021

What kind of linkage for do you prefer?


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.


Presented by Polygon:

This week's Pinkbike Podcast is presented by Polygon Bikes. Polygon is one of the few global bike brands with their own manufacturing facilities where they also produce bikes OEM for loads of other brands. In order to provide better value to riders, their bikes are available factory direct and through Bikes Online in the US and Australia. Polygon’s Siskiu T8 is proof that good geometry needn't cost the world, opening up way more trails to any rider. Learn more about the Siskiu T8 at polygonbikes.com.




Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Brian Park James Smurthwaite Mike Kazimer Mike Levy


8 Comments

  • 3 0
 That article was a criminal offence. Nobody will ever forgive you, Quinney!
  • 5 7
 You guys need to realize that REGULAR mountain bikers don't have to futz with cables all the damned time. As product testers, you guys have to do so. If you work in a shop, you have to do so.

The vast majority of mountain bikers don't have to screw around with cables that much, so internal is good.

Products are rarely designed for 5% of the user base. If they were, all vehicles would still come with manual transmissions.
  • 6 0
 What? Are you saying that because one performs a task infrequently the task should be more complicated that it needs to be? How is that logical?
  • 2 0
 I strongly disagree. I have a special "tool" made from an old cable housing and a line forming a loop, because it is not possible to push the dropper cable on my Meta, i can only pull it up through the seat post! I still remember trying to route them first time using a vacuum cleaner, some thread and lot's of tape to air seal the frame Wink And you should replace god damn derailleur cable every year or so, the same with dropper. I cannot remember last time I spit out so many offensive words towards a guy I will never meet Wink
  • 2 0
 @Explodo - Hmm, not sure that I agree with that thought. It's not okay that routing is trash just because someone might not tinker with it that often. I understand that manual transmission suggestion, but I don't think the two things are parallel. I own three different grabber tools and hate that I need to use them a handful of times every year.
  • 1 0
 And another thing: I usually prefer manual transmissions, it angers me that they are nearly extinct for new vehicles (in the usa anyhow). Since when is not having the option to have a manual or external routing a good thing?
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: same is happening in europe too.Frown
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



