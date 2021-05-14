THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 62 - EDITOR PREFERENCES AND WHY THEY MATTER

We all have our preferences, and no matter how objective and impartial we are, they can still color our reviews. That's why we try to be transparent about those preferences when writing a product review, be it a fondness for a certain suspension trait, an unexplainable love for headache-inducing internally routed cables, or maybe only liking blue bikes. Number 62 is all about editor preferences and why they matter.
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
This week's Pinkbike Podcast is presented by Polygon Bikes. Polygon is one of the few global bike brands with their own manufacturing facilities where they also produce bikes OEM for loads of other brands. In order to provide better value to riders, their bikes are available factory direct and through Bikes Online in the US and Australia. Polygon’s Siskiu T8 is proof that good geometry needn't cost the world, opening up way more trails to any rider. Learn more about the Siskiu T8 at polygonbikes.com.
The vast majority of mountain bikers don't have to screw around with cables that much, so internal is good.
Products are rarely designed for 5% of the user base. If they were, all vehicles would still come with manual transmissions.
