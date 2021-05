Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 63 - OUR BEST (AND WORST) BIKE BUYING ADVICE

May 6th, 2021



I'll offer you my Xbox, $15,000, and both kidneys for your old 26" wheeled bike.



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts

When you really boil it down, it seems like there are two types of purchasing people: those who buy with their head and those who buy with their heart. And while @mikekazimer might usually make more informed, "better," decisions when spending his money, I'd argue that I have more fun burning through paychecks while taking the latter approach. But when it's time to spend a big chunk of hard-earned cash on a new mountain bike, you're far better off following Kazimer's lead to find your new ride.Episodesees us share our worst bike buying mistakes and our best bike buying advice.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.