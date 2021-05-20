When you really boil it down, it seems like there are two types of purchasing people: those who buy with their head and those who buy with their heart. And while @mikekazimer might usually make more informed, "better," decisions when spending his money, I'd argue that I have more fun burning through paychecks while taking the latter approach. But when it's time to spend a big chunk of hard-earned cash on a new mountain bike, you're far better off following Kazimer's lead to find your new ride.
Episode #63 sees us share our worst bike buying mistakes and our best bike buying advice.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 63 - OUR BEST (AND WORST) BIKE BUYING ADVICE May 6th, 2021
I'll offer you my Xbox, $15,000, and both kidneys for your old 26" wheeled bike.
Buy with your heart (after sampling), less often. Get what EXACTLY what you want (if you can find it) and reduce how often you go back to buy again. Don't follow the BS annual bike upgrade marketing from industry.
Rent and/or demo different brands and year-models before dropping thousands on a bike. You'll find what you do/don't like. Some shops carrying multiple brands let me try multiple bikes in the same day (same rental agreement) and of course would discount that from a build. Even if you can't afford your top choice, demo it... wanted a megatower until I rode it.
If you're working with a shop or even an online retailer, often times they will work with you to swap out parts on yet-to-be built bikes (maybe it's even more easy these days since re-selling components could be easier?). Sometimes you can reduce your cost of getting the exact parts you want on the bike to hit any budget limits you have, while focusing on specific areas (weight, tires, suspension, brakes) you consider essential and compromising where you don't care much (for me alu wheels 4 life).
Doing this -pre-covid- I was able to spec out a sick dh oriented trail bike with brakes, rotor size, tire compounds, upgrade from fit4 to GRIP2 fork, bar while adding less than $200 to my cost... which would've been a $1000+ changeover if I had done everything independently.
