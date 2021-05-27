The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 64 - Who's On Your MTB Mount Rushmore?

May 27, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


Carving a few 60ft tall faces into a granite mountain in South Dakota is no small task, which is probably why it took fourteen years to turn Six Grandfathers (also known as Cougar Mountain by the Lakota Sioux) into what we call Mount Rushmore today. And despite not being completed until 1941, a time not exactly known for its worksite safety, not a single laborer died during construction. Luckily for us, we don't need to set dynamite charges while hanging from the end of a tattered rope - our MTB Mount Rushmore is make-believe.

The massive faces of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln on the real Mount Rushmore are meant to represent the first 150-years of America's history. Specifically, the country's birth, growth, development, and preservation. With that in mind, who - or what - do you believe represents those four points well enough to deserve to be up on mountain biking's hypothetical Mount Rushmore?





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 64 - WHO'S ON YOUR MTB MOUNT RUSHMORE?
May 27th, 2021

And why is it just Bender's face four times?


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



21 Comments

  • 3 0
 Next podcast: who's on the mtb's equivalent of the fbi's list of the ten most wanted fugitives. i.e. who are the biggest villains of mtb? I'd nominate whoever decided that boost should be invented instead of just using the existing 12x157. Also whoever decided on 15 instead of the existing and superior 20mm thru axles.
  • 3 0
 If you squint, the artwork for this podcast *sort of* looks like faces on Rushmore, with too many faces.

Are you all fishing for compliments? sheesh.
  • 1 0
 Haven’t listened to the podcast yet, but lots of racers and freeriders mentioned in these comments, but no bike designers yet. What about people like Keith Bontrager, Tom Ritchey, Richard Cunningham, etc? I would think any Mount Rushmore of MTB should have at least one influential designer or inventor.
  • 5 0
 SAM HILL
  • 1 0
 Indisputably.
  • 4 1
 The Godfather. Wade Simmons.
  • 1 1
 Was omw to say that
  • 3 0
 Furtado, Tomac, Simmons, and Vanderham. Aging myself. Probably.
  • 1 0
 Ned Overend
  • 2 0
 As Canadians I'm disappointed you all do not have Shandro on your list... @mikelevy @brianpark
  • 2 0
 Wade, Missy, Stevie, Digger. But, artwork by JOE BARNES.
  • 2 0
 For all the XC people, we gotta have Nino
  • 2 0
 Bender. Hill. Peat. Gracia. Smith. R.Atherton
  • 1 0
 Yes, was waiting to see Bender on this. And also thanks to whoever said Missy too.
  • 1 0
 No Steve Peat? You've gotta be kidding
  • 1 0
 Shandro, Tippie, Sam Hill, Peaty
  • 2 2
 The 4-man Rock Group who don't sing nor play instruments
  • 2 1
 Dave Jenvey
  • 1 0
 RC.
  • 1 0
 Stevie Smith!!
  • 1 3
 Mike Levy

