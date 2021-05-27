Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 64 - WHO'S ON YOUR MTB MOUNT RUSHMORE?

May 27th, 2021



And why is it just Bender's face four times?



Carving a few 60ft tall faces into a granite mountain in South Dakota is no small task, which is probably why it took fourteen years to turn Six Grandfathers (also known as Cougar Mountain by the Lakota Sioux) into what we call Mount Rushmore today. And despite not being completed until 1941, a time not exactly known for its worksite safety, not a single laborer died during construction. Luckily for us, we don't need to set dynamite charges while hanging from the end of a tattered rope - our MTB Mount Rushmore is make-believe.The massive faces of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln on the real Mount Rushmore are meant to represent the first 150-years of America's history. Specifically, the country's birth, growth, development, and preservation. With that in mind, who - or what - do you believe represents those four points well enough to deserve to be up on mountain biking's hypothetical Mount Rushmore?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.