The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 65 - The Hardtail Episode

Jun 3, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


If you scroll the homepage right now, there's a good chance you'll spot a whole bunch of trail and enduro bikes, maybe a few downhill bikes, and probably a couple of cross-country rigs if it's a World Cup weekend. But there's also a reasonable chance that not a single one of them is a hardtail. Despite reviewing some budget-minded examples a few months ago for the Field Trip, our hardtail-to-full-suspension content ratio is definitely skewed far more towards the latter.

To (partly) address that imbalance, episode 65 sees us talk about the pros and cons of riding without rear-suspension, why there aren't many hardtails reviewed on Pinkbike, and how to get the most out of your hardtail. We've also got Pinkbike presenter Tom Bradshaw on today's show to tell us what it's been like riding his hardtail all over Squamish and Whistler for the last ninety days.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 65 - THE HARDTAIL EPISODE
June 3rd, 2021

No back shox, no cares.


Levy
Levy
Levy riding his terrible Club Roost hardtail long before digital cameras and rear-suspension were invented.

Fruita CO 2001.
Mike Kazimer riding his hardtail in Fruita, Colorado, circa 2001.

Brian Park 360 attempt

by mikelevy
Views: 65    Faves: 0    Comments: 0

Brian Park successfully lands the always tricky hardtail-to-scorpion.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider
Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?
Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 20 - MTB Conspiracy Theories
Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About
Episode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?
Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!
Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?
Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview
Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain Bikes
Episode 27 - The World Champs Special
Episode 28 - All About Women's Bikes
Episode 29 - Freeride or Die
Episode 30 - Would You Rather?
Episode 31 - Wet Weather Riding Tips & Tricks
Episode 32 - What Needs to Change in the Bike Industry?
Episode 33 - Behind the Scenes at Pinkbike Academy
Episode 34 - Grilling Levy About Field Test Trail Bikes (and His Bonspiel)
Episode 35 - Story Time - Stranger Than Fiction
Episode 36 - Grilling Kazimer about Field Test Enduro Bikes
Episode 37 - The 2020 Privateer Season with Ben Cathro
Episode 38 - Editors Defend Their 2020 Best-Of Picks
Episode 39 - Predicting the Future of Mountain Biking
Episode 40 - The Pinkbike Awards!
Episode 41 - Racing Rumours and Team Changes
Episode 42 - Mountain Biking's Guilty Pleasures
Episode 43 - Dangerholm's Wildest Custom Mountain Bikes
Episode 44 - Mountain Bike Suspension Decoded
Episode 45 - What Makes a Good Riding Buddy
Episode 46 - The RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38 Deep Dive
Episode 47 - High Pivot Bikes: The Good, The Bad, and The Why?
Episode 48 - Rides That Went Horribly Wrong... & Why That Made Them So Good
Episode 49 - What's the Best DH Bike?
Episode 50 - Are Bikes Actually Getting Less Expensive? (Value Bike Field Test Preview)
Episode 51 - Should MTB Media Post Spy Shots?
Episode 52 - Our Most Embarrassing MTB Moments
Episode 53 - Should Climbers Still Have the Right of Way?
Episode 54 - Best and Worst MTB Product Marketing
Episode 55 - Big Dumb Rides & Staying Motivated
Episode 56 - What Were the Most Important Inventions in Mountain Biking?
Episode 57 - What Were the Best (and Worst) Trends in Mountain Biking?
Episode 58 - Debunking Mountain Biking's Biggest Myths
Episode 59 - Value Bike Field Trip Surprises & Spoilers
Episode 60 - What Kind of Mountain Biker Do You Want to Be?
Episode 61 - Athlete Pay, Lycra, Equality and More from the State of the Sport Survey
Episode 62 - Editor Preferences and Why They Matter
Episode 63 - Our Best (And Worst) Bike Buying Advice
Episode 64 - Who's On Your MTB Mount Rushmore?

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Hardtails Brian Park James Smurthwaite Mike Kazimer Mike Levy Tom Bradshaw


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Pole’s New 190mm Travel Bike
75083 views
Throwback Thursday: How Much Has Geometry Changed in the Past 10 Years?
63641 views
Trendspotting: 4 Predictions About the Near Future of Mountain Bike Tech
59529 views
The Importance of Handlebar Height & Why It's Often Overlooked
58798 views
Transition Releases New Alloy Patrol with Mixed Wheels & 160mm Travel
57743 views
61 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2021
56193 views
Updated: Kate Courtney Announces Broken Arm Following Nove Mesto XC World Cup Crash
52555 views
Review: SRAM GX Eagle AXS Wireless Drivetrain
46094 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Would love a discussion with some pro XC-racers on when a hardtail is preferred to a full suspension.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008228
Mobile Version of Website