THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 65 - THE HARDTAIL EPISODE

June 3rd, 2021



No back shox, no cares.



Levy riding his terrible Club Roost hardtail long before digital cameras and rear-suspension were invented.

Mike Kazimer riding his hardtail in Fruita, Colorado, circa 2001.

Brian Park successfully lands the always tricky hardtail-to-scorpion.

If you scroll the homepage right now, there's a good chance you'll spot a whole bunch of trail and enduro bikes, maybe a few downhill bikes, and probably a couple of cross-country rigs if it's a World Cup weekend. But there's also a reasonable chance that not a single one of them is a hardtail. Despite reviewing some budget-minded examples a few months ago for the Field Trip, our hardtail-to-full-suspension content ratio is definitely skewed far more towards the latter.To (partly) address that imbalance, episode 65 sees us talk about the pros and cons of riding without rear-suspension, why there aren't many hardtails reviewed on Pinkbike, and how to get the most out of your hardtail. We've also got Pinkbike presenter Tom Bradshaw on today's show to tell us what it's been like riding his hardtail all over Squamish and Whistler for the last ninety days.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.