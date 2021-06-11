The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 66 - In The Workshop with RC

If you're not going for a ride, what's the next best thing? For a lot of us, it's working on our mountain bike, be it a quick tune-up, an afternoon spend building wheels, or just catching up on some long overdue maintenance (you know who you are). Today's podcast is all about working on and repairing bikes, from the fun jobs to the dirty ones, to having to install twenty tire inserts for the Field Test, to spending ten hours installing Di2 only for it to rattle apart on the first ride, to our favorite tools, to our most embarrassing workshop injuries... Including the time some scary chemicals messed with RC's, er, "component."

What's your favorite mechanical job? Do you have a favorite tool?




Has anyone seen where I put the left-handed hammer?


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



5 Comments

  • 3 1
 Question for next podcast: What music does the team listen to? Whether that be getting pumped for a ride or just hanging around the garage, what's your favourite genre and band?
  • 3 1
 Add on to that - do you all ride like you’re favorite music genre?
  • 1 0
 hopefully my ears are built to take a pounding cause any RC podcast is getting cranked up immediately.
  • 1 0
 Any podcast with RC gets me moist! Could listen to that dude for hours.
  • 1 0
 You’ll like next week’s show

Post a Comment



