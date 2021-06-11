The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 66 - In The Workshop with RC

Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 66 - IN THE WORKSHOP

June 3rd, 2021



Has anyone seen where I put the left-handed hammer?



If you're not going for a ride, what's the next best thing? For a lot of us, it's working on our mountain bike, be it a quick tune-up, an afternoon spend building wheels, or just catching up on some long overdue maintenance (you know who you are). Today's podcast is all about working on and repairing bikes, from the fun jobs to the dirty ones, to having to install twenty tire inserts for the Field Test, to spending ten hours installing Di2 only for it to rattle apart on the first ride, to our favorite tools, to our most embarrassing workshop injuries... Including the time some scary chemicals messed with RC's, er, "component."What's your favorite mechanical job? Do you have a favorite tool?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.