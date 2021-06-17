The Story of Mountain Biking’s Most Interesting Man: Richard Cunningham - A Pinkbike Podcast Special

Jun 17, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


If you’re new-ish to the sport, you might only know RC’s name from seeing it here on Pinkbike where he was a tech editor for many years, but that’s really just the tip of his contributions to mountain biking. Episode 67 is the first of a multi-part series of talking to RC about his love of flying, building his own planes and teaching himself how to fly (yes, you read that correctly), his father's secret work for NASA, and even a massive (and very secret) explosion of a Saturn V rocket engine. Yes, this is a cycling podcast, so we do eventually get around to mountain bikes and RC's own company, Mantis Bicycles.

It's a wild ride, so strap in for part one in the life and times of Richard Cunningham. Got some questions for RC? Post 'em below and I'll ask him in part two where we'll also cover his time at Mountain Bike Action, the Wrecking Crew, crazy bikes from the 90s, magazines versus the internet, him joining Pinkbike, and probably a whole bunch on non-bike stories.




THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 67 - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF RICHARD CUNNINGHAM
June 17th, 2021

Who else do you know that's built a plane in their living room?


Dean Bradley produced the first issue of Mountain Bike Action magazine. This was one of his images published in the pages. Ranchita Verde was the Mantis delivery vehicle - A stately Chevrolet Impala wagon that got 10 MPG on a good day.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider
Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?
Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 20 - MTB Conspiracy Theories
Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About
Episode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?
Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!
Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?
Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview
Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain Bikes
Episode 27 - The World Champs Special
Episode 28 - All About Women's Bikes
Episode 29 - Freeride or Die
Episode 30 - Would You Rather?
Episode 31 - Wet Weather Riding Tips & Tricks
Episode 32 - What Needs to Change in the Bike Industry?
Episode 33 - Behind the Scenes at Pinkbike Academy
Episode 34 - Grilling Levy About Field Test Trail Bikes (and His Bonspiel)
Episode 35 - Story Time - Stranger Than Fiction
Episode 36 - Grilling Kazimer about Field Test Enduro Bikes
Episode 37 - The 2020 Privateer Season with Ben Cathro
Episode 38 - Editors Defend Their 2020 Best-Of Picks
Episode 39 - Predicting the Future of Mountain Biking
Episode 40 - The Pinkbike Awards!
Episode 41 - Racing Rumours and Team Changes
Episode 42 - Mountain Biking's Guilty Pleasures
Episode 43 - Dangerholm's Wildest Custom Mountain Bikes
Episode 44 - Mountain Bike Suspension Decoded
Episode 45 - What Makes a Good Riding Buddy
Episode 46 - The RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38 Deep Dive
Episode 47 - High Pivot Bikes: The Good, The Bad, and The Why?
Episode 48 - Rides That Went Horribly Wrong... & Why That Made Them So Good
Episode 49 - What's the Best DH Bike?
Episode 50 - Are Bikes Actually Getting Less Expensive? (Value Bike Field Test Preview)
Episode 51 - Should MTB Media Post Spy Shots?
Episode 52 - Our Most Embarrassing MTB Moments
Episode 53 - Should Climbers Still Have the Right of Way?
Episode 54 - Best and Worst MTB Product Marketing
Episode 55 - Big Dumb Rides & Staying Motivated
Episode 56 - What Were the Most Important Inventions in Mountain Biking?
Episode 57 - What Were the Best (and Worst) Trends in Mountain Biking?
Episode 58 - Debunking Mountain Biking's Biggest Myths
Episode 59 - Value Bike Field Trip Surprises & Spoilers
Episode 60 - What Kind of Mountain Biker Do You Want to Be?
Episode 61 - Athlete Pay, Lycra, Equality and More from the State of the Sport Survey
Episode 62 - Editor Preferences and Why They Matter
Episode 63 - Our Best (And Worst) Bike Buying Advice
Episode 64 - Who's On Your MTB Mount Rushmore?
Episode 65 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 66 - The Best and Worst of Repairing Bikes

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Mike Levy Richard Cunningham


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
135483 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
121637 views
Update: Flo Payet Posts Video of the Moment a Course Pole Struck his Genitals and Took him Out of the Leogang World Cup
90141 views
Video: Race Face Presents 'Huck Naked' to Celebrate World Naked Bike Ride
55348 views
Opinion: The Rules of Mountain Biking
49838 views
Spotted: Intense Tracer 279 Prototype Carbon Enduro Bike
46547 views
Final Results: Leogang World Cup XC 2021
46396 views
Intense Announces '951 Series' Aimed at New Mountain Bikers
44091 views

9 Comments

  • 4 0
 I used to read his articles in the 90's working night shift driving taxi's in Banff, learned a great deal about bikes and spent all my free time riding and fixing my used Fila fully rigid, much of what I learned I got from Richard.
  • 2 0
 I would read RC's articles religiously in MBA in the 90s when I was a teenager. Dude was a mtb celebrity to me. Fast forward 20 years and he PM's me on here because he liked a comment I made or something, can't quite remember. Anyway here I was having a conversation with someone I looked at as mtb royalty all those years ago, teenage me would have crapped himself haha
  • 2 0
 I've got a question for the podcast (but not for RC directly)

why do we tend to match fork travel to rear travel? fork travel is at an angle, so you lose around 10% of vertical travel for with a modern head angle (a 150mm fork has ~135mm vertical travel, the rest is rearwards). We don't measure rear travel by wheel path, we measure vertical - so shouldn't we measure both ends the same way (and thus put forks that are 10% longer than rear, if we want a 'balanced' bike)? I'm aware some bikes are like this, but a lot are still 150/150, 130/130 and so on
  • 1 0
 i want to piggyback on this question:

should travel not be bias by weight? i know in an ideal world your weight distribution between the wheels would be 50:50, but in practice that is rarely the case. for the most part, your rear wheel takes more of a beating than your front so should your rear not have more travel than the front so that the wheel can have an easier time?
  • 1 0
 The trend is certainly more front travel these days. Take a look at the Yeti bikes. They all follow this principle.
  • 3 0
 Was it an RC plane? Not that impressive.
  • 2 0
 It would still be an RC plane, technically
  • 1 0
 66 episodes in and they continue to avoid the tandem mountain biking racing circuit. That's big single seat lobby if I've ever seen it.
  • 2 0
 Ow wow, I need to curl up next to a fire with a fine beverage for this one

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009890
Mobile Version of Website