The Story of Mountain Biking’s Most Interesting Man: Richard Cunningham - A Pinkbike Podcast Special

If you’re new-ish to the sport, you might only know RC’s name from seeing it here on Pinkbike where he was a tech editor for many years, but that’s really just the tip of his contributions to mountain biking. Episode 67 is the first of a multi-part series of talking to RC about his love of flying, building his own planes and teaching himself how to fly (yes, you read that correctly), his father's secret work for NASA, and even a massive (and very secret) explosion of a Saturn V rocket engine. Yes, this is a cycling podcast, so we do eventually get around to mountain bikes and RC's own company, Mantis Bicycles.
It's a wild ride, so strap in for part one in the life and times of Richard Cunningham. Got some questions for RC? Post 'em below and I'll ask him in part two where we'll also cover his time at Mountain Bike Action, the Wrecking Crew, crazy bikes from the 90s, magazines versus the internet, him joining Pinkbike, and probably a whole bunch on non-bike stories.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 67 - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF RICHARD CUNNINGHAM June 17th, 2021
Who else do you know that's built a plane in their living room?
