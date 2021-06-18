The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 68 - Who Are Mountain Biking's Unsung Heroes?

Jun 18, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


Two podcasts in one week? The Story of Mountain Biking's Most Interesting Man: Richard Cunningham - A Pinkbike Podcast Special went up yesterday, but that doesn't mean we get to skip the usual banter and shit-talking. From trail builders to youth coaches and even some racers, mountain biking isn't short of shining examples of human beings who've done good things for our sport. But what about those people - and maybe some products and places - that have made a positive impact on mountain biking but haven’t quite received the kudos they deserve? Episode 68 is all about the unsung heroes of our sport, from the pioneers in the early days, under the radar ultra-distance racers, talented photographers, underappreciated event organizers, and even a brilliant freerider-turned-rocket scientist who wheelie dropped the Large Hadron Collider while interning at CERN. Yes, that's a true story.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 68 - MOUNTAIN BIKING'S UNSUNG HEROES
June 18th, 2021

Sure, but why didn't the person who invented tire plugs win a Nobel prize?

So, how does one qualify as an unsung hero? I'd argue that half of the equation is the need to have made an outsized contribution to mountain biking in some way, whether that's Uli Stanciu's pioneering Transalp routes and founding the German Bike magazine, Jefe Branham pedaling his bike farther in a single ride than some of us do in an entire year, or the rider who's out there every day on their decade-old bike without a care for the latest and so-called greatest gear. And while they didn't do it for the kudos, they also certainly deserve more than they've received so far. Our picks are below, but who's on your unsung hero shortlist?

Mike Levy
• Riders who don't get caught up in the trends and know they don't need the latest gear to enjoy riding
• Even organizers, and especially the volunteers who make things happen (shoutout to long-time PB contributor, Si Paton)
• Whoever invented tire plugs

Brian Park
Ryder Kasprick - An early freerider from Vancouver Island who tailwhipped the 25-foot finishing drop at Crankworx back in 2006
Ian Moult - Appearances in early freeride films as an 11-year-old, a number of world's first tricks landed, and an actual rocket scientist
Pippen Osborne - Early innovator, designer, founder of Syncros, Banshee
Uli Stanciu - A pioneer of Transalp riding and racing, magazine founder, and pillar of the European mountain bike scene

Mike Kazimer
Jefe Branham - An under the radar endurance badass that not many riders know about
• Ben Walker - A gifted product developer and living his best life
• Gary Perkin - One of the sport's legendary photographers

Matt Wragg
• Roberto Vernassa - He built the San Romolo downhill track, trained young racers, and helped shape enduro racing
• Franco Monchiero - A European enduro innovator
• George Edwards - Mountain bike innovator, organized the first downhill race in France, founded the Megavalanche and other events





Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

This week's Pinkbike Podcast is presented by deuter.

With over 120 years of experience in combining German engineering with passion for mountain sports, deuter is launching a new lineup of back protector packs.

The brand new FLYT series offers rowdy mountain bikers lightweight, comfortable and extra ventilated back with protection and organized storage capacity for longer rides.

The FLYT, other new bike packs, and more are now available at your local bike shop or online at deuter.com.



Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Brian Park Matt Wragg Mike Kazimer Mike Levy


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Pink bike commentators are the real unsung heroes. Selflessly taking time out of their busy lives to make dick pound jokes that bring a smile to literally dozens of people around the world. Thank you commenters, thank you.
  • 2 0
 Trailbuilders.
  • 2 0
 Trailbuilders

