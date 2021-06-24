The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 69 - The Good, Bad, and Strange Bikes We've Owned

Jun 24, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


While episode 69 should obviously have been all about UFOs, we decided to talk about something nearly as weird: Our questionable bike ownership history over the last twenty-five-ish years of mountain biking. The list is long and includes a few practical examples, like Kazimer's classic Spooky Junebug and my old Super 8, but things take a turn towards malfunction and strangeness with a Rocky Mountain RM7 and a heavily modified Cannondale Prophet 4X. Warranty? Not so much... We also get to the Iron Horse Sunday, Transition Gran Mal, Norco's original VPS, and the wild-looking Giant ATX DH. Sarah Moore joins us to rate each bike according to our three choices: 'Trade it for an Xbox' if the bike is really scary, 'Hang on the wall to admire' if it's a piece of history, or 'Take it for lap' if deemed safe and interesting.

We underestimated how long it'd take to get through all of the bikes we've owned, with this episode only getting halfway down the list. Should we do a second episode with the rest of them? Post your own bike ownership history in the comments below, including the ones you regret the most.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 69 - The Good, Bad, and Strange Bikes We've Owned
June 24th, 2021

It's disappointing that none of us owned a Slighshot...



Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider
Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?
Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 20 - MTB Conspiracy Theories
Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About
Episode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?
Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!
Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?
Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview
Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain Bikes
Episode 27 - The World Champs Special
Episode 28 - All About Women's Bikes
Episode 29 - Freeride or Die
Episode 30 - Would You Rather?
Episode 31 - Wet Weather Riding Tips & Tricks
Episode 32 - What Needs to Change in the Bike Industry?
Episode 33 - Behind the Scenes at Pinkbike Academy
Episode 34 - Grilling Levy About Field Test Trail Bikes (and His Bonspiel)
Episode 35 - Story Time - Stranger Than Fiction
Episode 36 - Grilling Kazimer about Field Test Enduro Bikes
Episode 37 - The 2020 Privateer Season with Ben Cathro
Episode 38 - Editors Defend Their 2020 Best-Of Picks
Episode 39 - Predicting the Future of Mountain Biking
Episode 40 - The Pinkbike Awards!
Episode 41 - Racing Rumours and Team Changes
Episode 42 - Mountain Biking's Guilty Pleasures
Episode 43 - Dangerholm's Wildest Custom Mountain Bikes
Episode 44 - Mountain Bike Suspension Decoded
Episode 45 - What Makes a Good Riding Buddy
Episode 46 - The RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38 Deep Dive
Episode 47 - High Pivot Bikes: The Good, The Bad, and The Why?
Episode 48 - Rides That Went Horribly Wrong... & Why That Made Them So Good
Episode 49 - What's the Best DH Bike?
Episode 50 - Are Bikes Actually Getting Less Expensive? (Value Bike Field Test Preview)
Episode 51 - Should MTB Media Post Spy Shots?
Episode 52 - Our Most Embarrassing MTB Moments
Episode 53 - Should Climbers Still Have the Right of Way?
Episode 54 - Best and Worst MTB Product Marketing
Episode 55 - Big Dumb Rides & Staying Motivated
Episode 56 - What Were the Most Important Inventions in Mountain Biking?
Episode 57 - What Were the Best (and Worst) Trends in Mountain Biking?
Episode 58 - Debunking Mountain Biking's Biggest Myths
Episode 59 - Value Bike Field Trip Surprises & Spoilers
Episode 60 - What Kind of Mountain Biker Do You Want to Be?
Episode 61 - Athlete Pay, Lycra, Equality and More from the State of the Sport Survey
Episode 62 - Editor Preferences and Why They Matter
Episode 63 - Our Best (And Worst) Bike Buying Advice
Episode 64 - Who's On Your MTB Mount Rushmore?
Episode 65 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 66 - The Best and Worst of Repairing Bikes
Episode 67 - The Story of Mountain Biking's Most Interesting Man: Richard Cunningham
Episode 68 - Who Are Mountain Biking's Unsung Heroes?

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Mike Kazimer Mike Levy Sarah Moore


Must Read This Week
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
91642 views
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
89449 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
74245 views
Results: EWS Val Di Fassa 2021 - Race 1
72516 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
69750 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
56814 views
First Ride: 2022 Norco Range - High Pivot Goodness
53319 views
Shimano Factory Shut Down in Malaysia May Cause Additional Product Delays
44427 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Comment gold on the pinkbike podcast? I can now die in peace! #lifegoals
  • 1 0
 Yeah @SleepingAwake, up there with you! *High 5*
@pinkbike... Can we get a gold tag like the mod and plus ones you do?!
  • 1 0
 Yah…..since about 2000 they’ve all been pretty bad and strange….mediocre at best….oh well.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008150
Mobile Version of Website