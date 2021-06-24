Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 69 - The Good, Bad, and Strange Bikes We've Owned

June 24th, 2021



It's disappointing that none of us owned a Slighshot...



While episode 69 should obviously have been all about UFOs, we decided to talk about something nearly as weird: Our questionable bike ownership history over the last twenty-five-ish years of mountain biking. The list is long and includes a few practical examples, like Kazimer's classic Spooky Junebug and my old Super 8, but things take a turn towards malfunction and strangeness with a Rocky Mountain RM7 and a heavily modified Cannondale Prophet 4X. Warranty? Not so much... We also get to the Iron Horse Sunday, Transition Gran Mal, Norco's original VPS, and the wild-looking Giant ATX DH. Sarah Moore joins us to rate each bike according to our three choices: '' if the bike is really scary, '' if it's a piece of history, or '' if deemed safe and interesting.We underestimated how long it'd take to get through all of the bikes we've owned, with this episode only getting halfway down the list. Should we do a second episode with the rest of them? Post your own bike ownership history in the comments below, including the ones you regret the most.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.