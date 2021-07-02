Test editors get to ride some pretty nice stuff these days, with the majority of value-minded mountain bikes offering performance that would have been unheard of a decade (or less) ago. So wouldn't it be more interesting to go back to when things weren't so good and reliable? Today's episode is the second part of our bike ownership history chat, with the first covering Kazimer's Spooky Junebug hardtail, rattle-trap RM7, and his Iron Horse Sunday that was powered by Loctite. My old Giant ATX DH and heavily modified Prophet and Remedy made the list as well, but today's episode sees us get much more modern. But don't worry, there are still some sketchy hardtails, exotic downhill race bikes, and modern classics to cover in podcast 70.
What does your bike ownership history look like? Is there one that you're ashamed of? What about the one you wish you still had?
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 70 - THE GOOD, BAD, AND STRANGE BIKES WE'VE OWNED - PART 2 July 2nd, 2021
120 minutes in and still no Slingshot...
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
5 Comments
feel free to come by and test the ATX DH (again), ready to ramble:
www.pinkbike.com/photo/10187714
As a note, the head angle of the ATX is 66deg.
My favourite park bike is still the SC bullit 2 .... but that's an other story (you may test both in parallel )
Cheers
Post a Comment