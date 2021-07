Art by Taj Mihelich

A small update. Since we recorded this we've been working with the Outside folks and can confirm a few more things. Commenting isn't going anywhere—in fact they are looking at adding comments to other Outside titles too. User generated content from the community, brands, and athletes won't ever be put behind a paywall. And in general, the strategy will be to find things to add to incentivize membership. — Brian Park







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 72 - HEY OUTERS!

July 23rd, 2021



Fear, loathing, and the future of Pinkbike.



This Episode Presented by Bontrager

The Pinkbike podcast has always been a little bit of therapy for us—a place where we can chat about things casually and answer some questions, and that's never been more true than for episode #72. Today's discussion is all about us being acquired by Outside and what that means for the future of Pinkbike. We discuss how things might look like down the road, read some mean comments, and talk about why we're cautiously optimistic about all this.For the people who like to skip ahead, the discussion about Outside starts around the 24 minute mark.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.