The Pinkbike podcast has always been a little bit of therapy for us—a place where we can chat about things casually and answer some questions, and that's never been more true than for episode #72. Today's discussion is all about us being acquired by Outside and what that means for the future of Pinkbike. We discuss how things might look like down the road, read some mean comments, and talk about why we're cautiously optimistic about all this.
For the people who like to skip ahead, the discussion about Outside starts around the 24 minute mark.
A small update. Since we recorded this we've been working with the Outside folks and can confirm a few more things. Commenting isn't going anywhere—in fact they are looking at adding comments to other Outside titles too. User generated content from the community, brands, and athletes won't ever be put behind a paywall. And in general, the strategy will be to find things to add to incentivize membership.—Brian Park
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 72 - HEY OUTERS! July 23rd, 2021
Fear, loathing, and the future of Pinkbike.
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
This Episode Presented by Bontrager
Bontrager just released an all-new SE6 tire–their most aggressive trail tire to date, along with completely revamped SE5 and XR5 tires, both with all-new tread designs. They offer a complete line-up of MTB tires with treads and casing options all lined up in a simple naming convention that makes it easy to find the right tire for where and how you ride.
But there’s really no point in getting too upset about it as users until something actually happens. Also, need to cut Brian and those guys some slack … they didn’t have anything to do with the sale, and they owe it to themselves and their careers to be optimistic about the transition. What do we want from them, and what else would we expect them to do?
People who complain about Outside - it is about outside content itself, either paid or free like:
'Ski pole toilet plunger, you did not know you need it'
So the adverts from the marketing departments / sponsored riders will stay free but not the actual content on the website
