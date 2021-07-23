The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 72 - Hey Outers!

Jul 23, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


The Pinkbike podcast has always been a little bit of therapy for us—a place where we can chat about things casually and answer some questions, and that's never been more true than for episode #72. Today's discussion is all about us being acquired by Outside and what that means for the future of Pinkbike. We discuss how things might look like down the road, read some mean comments, and talk about why we're cautiously optimistic about all this.

For the people who like to skip ahead, the discussion about Outside starts around the 24 minute mark.


bigquotesA small update. Since we recorded this we've been working with the Outside folks and can confirm a few more things. Commenting isn't going anywhere—in fact they are looking at adding comments to other Outside titles too. User generated content from the community, brands, and athletes won't ever be put behind a paywall. And in general, the strategy will be to find things to add to incentivize membership.Brian Park





Fear, loathing, and the future of Pinkbike.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



26 Comments

  • 19 0
 Hopefully Outside covers therapy as part of their health insurance plan
  • 8 1
 #commentgold
  • 1 0
 lol
  • 13 0
 I do not like Outside. Like, at all.

But there’s really no point in getting too upset about it as users until something actually happens. Also, need to cut Brian and those guys some slack … they didn’t have anything to do with the sale, and they owe it to themselves and their careers to be optimistic about the transition. What do we want from them, and what else would we expect them to do?
  • 4 0
 "But I'm angry NOW!" (-Homer Simpson)
  • 5 0
 I used to be with ‘it’, but then they changed what ‘it’ was. Now what I’m with isn’t ‘it’ anymore and what’s ‘it’ seems weird and scary.
  • 1 0
 Honestly, I’m not mad at anyone. I just know that big company’s destroy the small things I love. I’m not fearful of the Mikes doing shit that is awful, I’m afraid that Outside will do shit that is awful to the Mikes.
  • 9 1
 I still hear people complaining about the TF subscription, I'm pretty sure most of those people are still using it free without too many issues. I'd argue that TF is better than it was when it was free. Change is inevitable, I think it's at least worth a look at what the paid platform will look like.
  • 1 0
 TF was pretty garbage at first. But the UI has gotten better this year. Still plenty of improvements to be made but I'm a lot happier with it in 2021 than in 2019/20.
  • 1 0
 TF provides maps and trails (similar to other app's on the market) depending on area you ride either have good or bad coverage;
People who complain about Outside - it is about outside content itself, either paid or free like:

'Ski pole toilet plunger, you did not know you need it'
  • 9 0
 I'm curious to give this a listen to and was wondering/hoping you guys would do this episode... I have appreciated the candid discussions and additional insight the podcast provides!
  • 3 1
 Gotta keep you guys in the loop!
  • 4 0
 @rclugnut agree. Been waiting for this podcast to drop.
  • 7 0
 Outside employees of the month get the front parking space and an "I brake for paywalls' bumper sticker.
  • 3 0
 I had no idea that Pay to Win testing was that common. As journalists first and foremost, and now ones with a big organisation at your back, I feel like that's a story you could now be telling? Time to name and shame the sites and magazines that operate that model and even more so the manufacturers that require it. Who can we trust?
  • 2 0
 Always enjoy the peeks behind the curtain. Looking forward to growth, we heard from Brian what he'd like to see in a year, and in a comment somewhere about going to races, but what about Levy and Kaz? What do each of you want to see in a year and what more long term thing would be exciting for you to see that may have been written off as a pipe dream in the past?
  • 4 0
 I've been very happy with how our Field Tests have been going, and I'm excited to keep making them even better. Obviously, more Grim Donut-like projects would be fun, and I'm overdue for some video battles with Levy, but overall there's not one massive change that I'd like to see. We've got a really strong crew of editors right now, and I'm optimistic we can keep making really good content in the months and years to come.
  • 1 0
 I'm sad to see the acquisition, but only because I look at PB and CT as the LEADERS of the bike media world. Outside will bring capital and more exposure, sure, but I come to PB/CT for the content provided, because it's already the best.
  • 1 0
 loving the Ben Cathro (pay this man) "how to" video series, more of this. Additional suggestions...more field test videos (like the budget bike comparisons) but with different builds/setups (if Outside is opening its coffers to expand upon PB content, there should be money to spend here).
  • 4 0
 Listening... Readying sausage fingers....
  • 1 0
 “ User generated content from the community, brands, and athletes”

So the adverts from the marketing departments / sponsored riders will stay free but not the actual content on the website
  • 2 0
 Behold, Pinkbike peasants! We, the Outside nobility, have come here to claim new territory and collect taxes!
  • 1 0
 Opinion based question: Will we ever see USD single crowns become a more common option?
  • 2 0
 I have an inny, can I still listen and comment?
  • 1 0
 7,000 feet in dense smoke?! save yourself, the eBike coverage can wait
  • 1 0
 #imout...side

Post a Comment



