The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 73 - The Details That Matter... and Some That Shouldn't

Jul 30, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


Someone once said something smart about how the devil is in the details, and today it's those details that are in the Pinkbike podcast. Episode 73 is all about the finer points of bike setup, the details that matter to each of us and why, the details that matter to other people that we don’t understand, and some details that we’d like to see more of in the future. There are the obvious ones that should matter - tire pressure, suspension sag, and making sure your stem is straight - but what about Henry's absolute need for cable housing to be parallel and trimmed to the perfect length? And Brian's thing about needing his dropper post collar to sit flush with the top of the seat tube? We also argue that frame material, bottom bracket type, fork offset, and a few other things are all overblown ingredients in the bigger picture.

Are we out to lunch when it comes to details, or do you agree with our callouts? Let us know in the comments which details matter to you and which ones you don't pay attention to.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 73 - THE DETAILS THAT MATTER (AND SOME THAT SHOULDN'T)
July 29th, 2021

Did anyone hear the part where Brian told us he ties his car key to one of his riding shoes?

See that key-ring poking out? Horrifying.

Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.


This episode presented by SQlab

SQlab specializes in the three contact points of the bike - saddle, grips, and pedals. A bicycle saddle must not only perfectly fit both male and female anatomies but also correctly spread the bodyweight correctly. SQlab became the first saddle manufacturer to introduce a system to measure the distance between the sit bones and to calculate the correct saddle width, and all SQlab saddle models are available in up to five different widths for all riding styles.

You can find more information at www.sq-lab.com



4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Yesterday: I cut my steerer tube perfectly so the top cap rests directly on my stem. Its fregg'n sweet...! Today: If anyone is looking to buy a Fox 36 hit me up...
  • 2 0
 Mike Kazimer's top 10 jumps on ULine podcast
  • 1 0
 That sounds like a very specific, and very boring podcast. I also don't think I have even one favorite jump on that trail...
  • 5 8
 I haven't listened, but guessing they talked about Amaury's social media blunder. Amaury isn't racist. There's only one dh pro that's super prejudiced: Flo Payet. In the last several weeks, on more than one occasion Flo has been overheard saying "I hate poles, I HATE POLES!" No idea why he hates polish people so much tho....

