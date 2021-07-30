Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 73 - THE DETAILS THAT MATTER (AND SOME THAT SHOULDN'T)

July 29th, 2021



Did anyone hear the part where Brian told us he ties his car key to one of his riding shoes?



See that key-ring poking out? Horrifying.

This episode presented by SQlab

Someone once said something smart about how the devil is in the details, and today it's those details that are in the Pinkbike podcast. Episode 73 is all about the finer points of bike setup, the details that matter to each of us and why, the details that matter to other people that we don’t understand, and some details that we’d like to see more of in the future. There are the obvious ones that should matter - tire pressure, suspension sag, and making sure your stem is straight - but what about Henry's absolute need for cable housing to be parallel and trimmed to the perfect length? And Brian's thing about needing his dropper post collar to sit flush with the top of the seat tube? We also argue that frame material, bottom bracket type, fork offset, and a few other things are all overblown ingredients in the bigger picture.Are we out to lunch when it comes to details, or do you agree with our callouts? Let us know in the comments which details matter to you and which ones you don't pay attention to.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.