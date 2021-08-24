The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 77 - Interview with Outside CEO, Robin Thurston

Aug 24, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


The news of Outside acquiring Pinkbike saw nearly 1,700 comments posted under the July 14th press release, with most being equal parts surprise, disapproval, and ''spirited debate.'' And while that concern is no doubt justified, I'll be honest with you: we didn't have the answers to most of your questions and concerns, and we had plenty of questions ourselves. We addressed a lot of them in episode 72, but today we're talking to Outside CEO Robin Thurston to skip the guessing and get to the facts.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 77 - INTERVIEW WITH OUTSIDE CEO, ROBIN THURSTON
August 24th, 2021




Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider
Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?
Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 20 - MTB Conspiracy Theories
Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About
Episode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?
Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!
Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?
Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview
Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain Bikes
Episode 27 - The World Champs Special
Episode 28 - All About Women's Bikes
Episode 29 - Freeride or Die
Episode 30 - Would You Rather?
Episode 31 - Wet Weather Riding Tips & Tricks
Episode 32 - What Needs to Change in the Bike Industry?
Episode 33 - Behind the Scenes at Pinkbike Academy
Episode 34 - Grilling Levy About Field Test Trail Bikes (and His Bonspiel)
Episode 35 - Story Time - Stranger Than Fiction
Episode 36 - Grilling Kazimer about Field Test Enduro Bikes
Episode 37 - The 2020 Privateer Season with Ben Cathro
Episode 38 - Editors Defend Their 2020 Best-Of Picks
Episode 39 - Predicting the Future of Mountain Biking
Episode 40 - The Pinkbike Awards!
Episode 41 - Racing Rumours and Team Changes
Episode 42 - Mountain Biking's Guilty Pleasures
Episode 43 - Dangerholm's Wildest Custom Mountain Bikes
Episode 44 - Mountain Bike Suspension Decoded
Episode 45 - What Makes a Good Riding Buddy
Episode 46 - The RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38 Deep Dive
Episode 47 - High Pivot Bikes: The Good, The Bad, and The Why?
Episode 48 - Rides That Went Horribly Wrong... & Why That Made Them So Good
Episode 49 - What's the Best DH Bike?
Episode 50 - Are Bikes Actually Getting Less Expensive? (Value Bike Field Test Preview)
Episode 51 - Should MTB Media Post Spy Shots?
Episode 52 - Our Most Embarrassing MTB Moments
Episode 53 - Should Climbers Still Have the Right of Way?
Episode 54 - Best and Worst MTB Product Marketing
Episode 55 - Big Dumb Rides & Staying Motivated
Episode 56 - What Were the Most Important Inventions in Mountain Biking?
Episode 57 - What Were the Best (and Worst) Trends in Mountain Biking?
Episode 58 - Debunking Mountain Biking's Biggest Myths
Episode 59 - Value Bike Field Trip Surprises & Spoilers
Episode 60 - What Kind of Mountain Biker Do You Want to Be?
Episode 61 - Athlete Pay, Lycra, Equality and More from the State of the Sport Survey
Episode 62 - Editor Preferences and Why They Matter
Episode 63 - Our Best (And Worst) Bike Buying Advice
Episode 64 - Who's On Your MTB Mount Rushmore?
Episode 65 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 66 - The Best and Worst of Repairing Bikes
Episode 67 - The Story of Mountain Biking's Most Interesting Man: Richard Cunningham
Episode 68 - Who Are Mountain Biking's Unsung Heroes?
Episode 69 - The Good, Bad, and Strange Bikes We've Owned - Part 1
Episode 70 - The Good, Bad, and Strange Bikes We've Owned - Part 2
Episode 71 - The Story of Mountain Biking's Most Interesting Man: Richard Cunningham - A Pinkbike Podcast Special, Part 2
Episode 72 - Hey Outers!
Episode 73 - The Details That Matter... and Some That Shouldn't

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Brian Park Mike Kazimer Mike Levy


Must Read This Week
Bike Check: The Zoceli Dobordelu is a Steel Bike with a Sliding Shock
77629 views
Tested: How Much Slower Are Idler Bikes For Climbing?
75699 views
First Ride: The New Intense Tracer 279
66261 views
First Look: 2022 Canyon Lux Trail - Downcountry for the Backcountry
58532 views
10 Days Left to Complete Pinkbike's Annual Community Survey - Your Chance to Be Heard
39208 views
Opinion: Are New Bike Component Standards Really That Bad?
37203 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win An e*thirteen HELIX R Cassette
36120 views
Bike Check: The 95% Made in Europe Kavenz VHP16
35547 views

19 Comments

  • 10 0
 It's interesting to hear about Robin's business ventures and the arc of his career, but his vision for a common ecosystem/community/platform/etc across various outdoor sports segments turns me off. Maybe back-end consolidation makes sense from a business perspective, but I'm looking for specialization in the tools I use and websites I read. I don't want Gaia and Trailforks to be the same thing -- I use Gaia for certain things, and I use Trailforks very deliberately for something else. I really don't want Pinkbike serving up other non-bike content that Outside's algorithm thinks I'll be interested in, as a way to direct traffic to other Outside properties. I come here because this community is oriented around mountain biking specifically, and not diluted.
  • 9 0
 I reckon I'm gonna need to step Outside after this one.
  • 5 0
 Just guessing… this interview isn’t going to make anyone here any more sympathetic to Outside buying Pinkbike. You guys would have been better off just having them work behind the scenes and hope we forget with business as usual, rather than interviewing the CEO. People round here (or anywhere, really) generally don’t sympathize with CEO types, and she comes across as an outsider.
  • 4 0
 No pun intended.
  • 4 0
 Did he say Zoomba instead of roomba? Smh, so out of touch… Probably can’t tell the difference between a 6-bar suspension and a Horst link with independent linkage driving the shock like every Pinkbike commenter can…
  • 8 3
 Was the interview with the humorless egghead roadie supposed to make people feel better?
  • 5 0
 I have my popcorn ready and I’m willing to share
  • 5 0
 Confirmed, Outside+ includes secret trail unlock in Trailforks
  • 4 0
 So Pinkbike is now owned by a roadie. Man I thought 2020 was weird.
  • 1 2
 Pinkbike bought the roadie site cycling tips a couple years ago... Looks like the roadies had the last laugh tho.
  • 2 1
 Bikes are bikes.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: There's some crossover, but the core cultures are fairly different.
  • 2 0
 "Like a dull knife/
Just ain't cutting/
Keep talking a lot/
And saying nothing/"
-James Brown
  • 3 0
 Yup , his first name checks out
  • 1 0
 Robin has had a sweet life. I too know what it is like to get written a $300K check from an acquisition. I bought an RV so I could ride more bike parks lol.
  • 5 3
 How about a machine in the lab to help break Robin’s horrible habit of saying “you know” every few seconds.
  • 2 0
 1st.. inb4 paywall comments
  • 1 0
 Where are the pitchforks?
  • 2 0
 Pretty sure you mean trailforks...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009951
Mobile Version of Website