The news of Outside acquiring Pinkbike saw nearly 1,700 comments posted under the July 14th press release, with most being equal parts surprise, disapproval, and ''spirited debate.'' And while that concern is no doubt justified, I'll be honest with you: we didn't have the answers to most of your questions and concerns, and we had plenty of questions ourselves. We addressed a lot of them in episode 72, but today we're talking to Outside CEO Robin Thurston to skip the guessing and get to the facts.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 77 - INTERVIEW WITH OUTSIDE CEO, ROBIN THURSTON August 24th, 2021
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
