Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 74 - THE BEST TRAILS WE’VE RIDDEN AND WHAT MAKES THEM SO SPECIAL

August 5th, 2021



Step 1: No skinnies, please.



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts

What’s the most important ingredient required to make mountain biking a good time? Sure, we love to talk about fancy bikes and gear but while it certainly can be a factor, I don’t think that stuff has much to do with enjoying your ride. And while it probably helps to have some friends to be out there with you, plenty of us do most of our riding solo, so maybe it’s not entirely about the company, either. If you're anything like me, you can have a great time by yourself while riding an old bike with a bald rear tire… I mean, just as long as the trail is good, right?While I don’t mind doing my time on a gravel road to get to the good stuff, it really is all about that good stuff - the singletrack. That singletrack is why we all ride. A 5,000-foot steep ass climb up a gravel road in the blazing summer heat while wearing oversized knee pads and riding an overweight trail bike with DH tires and an idler pulley? We’re happy to do it if the singletrack is good. Today’s podcast is all about the trails; we’re gonna talk about the singletrack that each of us loves and why, the factors that make a good trail so good and less good trail a less good, why we owe everything to the people that build trails, and some trail features that either blew our minds or maybe scared the shit out of us.What do you like to see on a trail? What can ruin a trail for you?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.