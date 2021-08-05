The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 74 - The Best Trails We’ve Ridden and What Makes Them So Special

Aug 5, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


What’s the most important ingredient required to make mountain biking a good time? Sure, we love to talk about fancy bikes and gear but while it certainly can be a factor, I don’t think that stuff has much to do with enjoying your ride. And while it probably helps to have some friends to be out there with you, plenty of us do most of our riding solo, so maybe it’s not entirely about the company, either. If you're anything like me, you can have a great time by yourself while riding an old bike with a bald rear tire… I mean, just as long as the trail is good, right?

While I don’t mind doing my time on a gravel road to get to the good stuff, it really is all about that good stuff - the singletrack. That singletrack is why we all ride. A 5,000-foot steep ass climb up a gravel road in the blazing summer heat while wearing oversized knee pads and riding an overweight trail bike with DH tires and an idler pulley? We’re happy to do it if the singletrack is good. Today’s podcast is all about the trails; we’re gonna talk about the singletrack that each of us loves and why, the factors that make a good trail so good and less good trail a less good, why we owe everything to the people that build trails, and some trail features that either blew our minds or maybe scared the shit out of us.

What do you like to see on a trail? What can ruin a trail for you?





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 74 - THE BEST TRAILS WE’VE RIDDEN AND WHAT MAKES THEM SO SPECIAL
August 5th, 2021

Step 1: No skinnies, please.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider
Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?
Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 20 - MTB Conspiracy Theories
Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About
Episode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?
Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!
Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?
Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview
Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain Bikes
Episode 27 - The World Champs Special
Episode 28 - All About Women's Bikes
Episode 29 - Freeride or Die
Episode 30 - Would You Rather?
Episode 31 - Wet Weather Riding Tips & Tricks
Episode 32 - What Needs to Change in the Bike Industry?
Episode 33 - Behind the Scenes at Pinkbike Academy
Episode 34 - Grilling Levy About Field Test Trail Bikes (and His Bonspiel)
Episode 35 - Story Time - Stranger Than Fiction
Episode 36 - Grilling Kazimer about Field Test Enduro Bikes
Episode 37 - The 2020 Privateer Season with Ben Cathro
Episode 38 - Editors Defend Their 2020 Best-Of Picks
Episode 39 - Predicting the Future of Mountain Biking
Episode 40 - The Pinkbike Awards!
Episode 41 - Racing Rumours and Team Changes
Episode 42 - Mountain Biking's Guilty Pleasures
Episode 43 - Dangerholm's Wildest Custom Mountain Bikes
Episode 44 - Mountain Bike Suspension Decoded
Episode 45 - What Makes a Good Riding Buddy
Episode 46 - The RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38 Deep Dive
Episode 47 - High Pivot Bikes: The Good, The Bad, and The Why?
Episode 48 - Rides That Went Horribly Wrong... & Why That Made Them So Good
Episode 49 - What's the Best DH Bike?
Episode 50 - Are Bikes Actually Getting Less Expensive? (Value Bike Field Test Preview)
Episode 51 - Should MTB Media Post Spy Shots?
Episode 52 - Our Most Embarrassing MTB Moments
Episode 53 - Should Climbers Still Have the Right of Way?
Episode 54 - Best and Worst MTB Product Marketing
Episode 55 - Big Dumb Rides & Staying Motivated
Episode 56 - What Were the Most Important Inventions in Mountain Biking?
Episode 57 - What Were the Best (and Worst) Trends in Mountain Biking?
Episode 58 - Debunking Mountain Biking's Biggest Myths
Episode 59 - Value Bike Field Trip Surprises & Spoilers
Episode 60 - What Kind of Mountain Biker Do You Want to Be?
Episode 61 - Athlete Pay, Lycra, Equality and More from the State of the Sport Survey
Episode 62 - Editor Preferences and Why They Matter
Episode 63 - Our Best (And Worst) Bike Buying Advice
Episode 64 - Who's On Your MTB Mount Rushmore?
Episode 65 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 66 - The Best and Worst of Repairing Bikes
Episode 67 - The Story of Mountain Biking's Most Interesting Man: Richard Cunningham
Episode 68 - Who Are Mountain Biking's Unsung Heroes?
Episode 69 - The Good, Bad, and Strange Bikes We've Owned - Part 1
Episode 70 - The Good, Bad, and Strange Bikes We've Owned - Part 2
Episode 71 - The Story of Mountain Biking's Most Interesting Man: Richard Cunningham - A Pinkbike Podcast Special, Part 2
Episode 72 - Hey Outers!
Episode 73 - The Details That Matter... and Some That Shouldn't

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Alicia Leggett James Smurthwaite Mike Kazimer Mike Levy


Must Read This Week
Muc-Off Withdraws Commencal 21 Sponsorship & Insists Amaury Pierron Take Course After 'Racial Stereotyping'
75128 views
First Ride: We Are One Arrival - A Canadian-Made Carbon Enduro Bike
61066 views
First Look: 2022 Trek Roscoe Hardtail
59850 views
Review: 2022 Santa Cruz Bronson - Mixed Wheels For Mixed Intentions
55439 views
Update: A Post-Mortem on the Two-Speed BMX Bike That Didn't Win the Olympics
46298 views
Throwback Thursday: Fox's Upside Down Prototype Downhill Fork
42180 views
8 Pro Bikes from the Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2021
42114 views
Shimano Announces 3 New Flat Pedals
41222 views

18 Comments

  • 7 1
 What can ruin a trail for you? When you rode a trail so many years, it was techy, roots and stones. And when you come back and its built like a highway just for the mass.... and when you search something similar like that, its closed for bikers...
Its soo cool just building flowtrails.... nooooot!
  • 2 0
 There need to be trails for the masses.....but not ALL trails need to be more the masses. I'm luck to live in an area with a lot of natural tech trails. But it is unfortunate that, generally, many of the best technical biking trails started as hiking trails, and are being closed off to bikes one by one. I wonder how much demand there actually is out there for technical natural trails, or if we're just part of a dying niche.
  • 3 0
 Natural technical features make a trail for me.

There is nothing worse to see on a great trail than a disrespectful trail user(s) which fortunately isn't often, but when I do it makes me feel like it's the beginning of the end of that trail.
  • 1 0
 Kaz!!!!

I'm really sorry BUT the vultures are not the ones that made Argentina go broke...(for the eleventh time)
The Argentinian government does it it on their own.

Para los Argentinos, mis respetos y fuerza. Es solo para aclarar las cosas. Nos vemos en la cordillera!!
  • 1 1
 I have a Ripmo AF, that came with a 12 speed NX drivetrain (11-50T, 32T chainring). I have liked the durability of the steel construction, but not the weight and it will need to be replaced next season. Wondering if you had a bike with a HG free hub, what would you run to save money, weight and still have similar gear range for the steeps? 11 speed with 11-42T and a 28 chainring (I don’t care if this looks goofy) A different cassette that is HG compatible? Which one? I don’t want to change my freehub then spend a boatload on a fancy cassette. In 2021 is there a great choice for those still running HG?
  • 3 0
 garbaruk
  • 1 0
 @Kmccann137: I had good luck with an xtr 11-40 (xt would work too) and a wolf tooth expander. Ran that setup with a 32 up front for years on a couple of bikes (including Ripmo AF).
  • 1 0
 I'm derpy this morning apparently. NX on HG is still 12 speed. Drinking the coffee now...
  • 1 0
 Swap to 12 speed Deore? Loose nothing, gain everything in some opinions?
  • 1 0
 Duplicate
  • 1 0
 ZTTO from Aliexpress. They make HG free hub full steel 11 speed casettes - www.aliexpress.com/item/1005001651993534.html
Have one, so far so good, shifts a bit worse than Shimano, but ok. Mine does not work with KMC 11 SL chain (works with Shimano and Sram chains though) on the largest sprocket (I think KMC makes particularly tight chains and the tolerances on the ZTTO are a bit "relaxed").
  • 1 0
 Rode a secret loam trail about 4 weeks ago, true loam, barely a tire track. Rode again a few days ago, all loam is gone, rutted out dust pit now. Was fun while it lasted , guilty pleasure as I knew it wasn’t sustainable.
  • 1 0
 they shouldnt had open that gate for you and everybody else to ruin a beautifull trail Razz
  • 1 0
 JTR. If touch the skis, you know.
  • 7 7
 The #1 way to ruin a trail is to make it a strava segment.
  • 3 0
 wrong. I ride thousands of miles of strava segmented trails every year and they are almost always great.
  • 3 4
 A great trail is one without a paywall.
  • 4 2
 paywall has nothing to do with a trail being good or not. Stop trying to sound cool throwing around the wrong buzzword

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008321
Mobile Version of Website