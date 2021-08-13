Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 75 - THINGS MTB BRANDS WASTE MONEY ON

August 13th, 2021



''Yo Dawg, we heard you like cardboard so we put your box in a box so you can unbox more boxes!''



Have you ever looked at a bike and thought, '''' Because we have, and not just about bikes. From 80lbs of cardboard packaging to pricey video shoots to the costs of running a factory World Cup team, brands can sometimes seem like they're burning money and getting a questionable return on their investment. Today's podcast sees the group ask those questions, and while it's true that our lack of engineering and marketing experience means our opinions are probably mostly entirely wrong, we're not about to let that stop us from sharing them.What's the number one way that you see brands wasting money? Where could they save a few bucks?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.