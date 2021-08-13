The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 75 - Things MTB Brands Waste Money On

Aug 13, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


Have you ever looked at a bike and thought, ''What the hell were they thinking?'' Because we have, and not just about bikes. From 80lbs of cardboard packaging to pricey video shoots to the costs of running a factory World Cup team, brands can sometimes seem like they're burning money and getting a questionable return on their investment. Today's podcast sees the group ask those questions, and while it's true that our lack of engineering and marketing experience means our opinions are probably mostly entirely wrong, we're not about to let that stop us from sharing them.

What's the number one way that you see brands wasting money? Where could they save a few bucks?





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 75 - THINGS MTB BRANDS WASTE MONEY ON
August 13th, 2021

''Yo Dawg, we heard you like cardboard so we put your box in a box so you can unbox more boxes!''


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



13 Comments

  • 12 0
 Biggest waste of money is NOT investing in after sales service and customer experience. A few decades ago a happy customer told 1-2 people and an unhappy one told 12 by word of mouth.... that was pre-internet. Now positive reviews are suspected to have been bought and unhappy customers have a worldwide megaphone at their fingertips.
  • 9 0
 I think we all know it’s a kashima coated hydraulic system for a bike rack,
  • 11 2
 Carbon Fiber
  • 2 0
 I don't think this is necessarily a "waste of money" for brands, in fact it may be the economical thing to do, but since you mentioned it: the amount of plastic packaging in/on bikes in boxes that arrive in bike shops to build up is APPALLING. And it all goes straight into the trash. When that article about Trek cleaning up their packaging came out a little while ago that was so encouraging to see.

It may cost more to package bikes with less damage to the environment - but that is a very good expenditure of money for the long term.
  • 3 0
 Save money - put a nice cassette, mid range shifter, and bottom end mech on a gravity oriented bike.
  • 2 4
 should be mid range cassette and shifter and the best mech possible
  • 1 0
 @mior: that's like 300hp sports car with Michelin energy tires.
Mech will perform as well as shifter tells it to
  • 1 1
 I raised this question a few times and all I got were downvotes:
Could it be that brands increased prices on regular bikes due to the cost of developing e-bikes?
That's something I really would like to know.
  • 2 0
 Mikemightbike
  • 1 3
 Most people were upset with Pivot that the prices at the bottom end were the highest end GT. Lets not cherry pick here guys. Yes people should expect the top end to be about 15k, and those who do not are just silly.
  • 1 0
 M&M, as good as chocolate
  • 1 0
 Mikes Talkin' Bikes
  • 1 0
 Yes

Post a Comment



