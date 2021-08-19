Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 76 - MTB ORIGINALS AND COPYCATS

August 19th, 2021



Nothing's better than a Minion, not even a Minion that's been made better...



There aren't a lot of truly new and innovative mountain bike products out there, with most (hopefully) being improvements on already existing ideas. Episodeis all about mountain bike copycats; products, ideas, events, and other things that have been reproduced, duplicated, imitated, and just plain copied from the original. That word - copycat - definitely has a negative connotation to it, implying that maybe it came about via shady circumstances. But I also don’t think it’s entirely that simple in many instances, which we discuss on the podcast. After all, there's nothing new under the sun.There are all sorts of complicated laws and rules about these things, of course, with long-winded explanations when copyrights, trademarks, and patents are involved with intellectual property, but the last thing we want to do on this podcast is to put you guys to sleep, so we’re not gonna go down those boring roads. Instead, we've come up with a bunch of examples of products that have been imitated over the years.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.