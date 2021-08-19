The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 76 - MTB Originals and Copycats

Aug 19, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


There aren't a lot of truly new and innovative mountain bike products out there, with most (hopefully) being improvements on already existing ideas. Episode #76 is all about mountain bike copycats; products, ideas, events, and other things that have been reproduced, duplicated, imitated, and just plain copied from the original. That word - copycat - definitely has a negative connotation to it, implying that maybe it came about via shady circumstances. But I also don’t think it’s entirely that simple in many instances, which we discuss on the podcast. After all, there's nothing new under the sun.

There are all sorts of complicated laws and rules about these things, of course, with long-winded explanations when copyrights, trademarks, and patents are involved with intellectual property, but the last thing we want to do on this podcast is to put you guys to sleep, so we’re not gonna go down those boring roads. Instead, we've come up with a bunch of examples of products that have been imitated over the years.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 76 - MTB ORIGINALS AND COPYCATS
August 19th, 2021

Nothing's better than a Minion, not even a Minion that's been made better...


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



Henry Quinney Mike Kazimer Mike Levy Sarah Moore


