The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 78 - Modern Geometry Explained

Aug 28, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


If you had to narrow it down to just one thing, what would you say has been the single most important advancement in mountain bikes?

Disc brakes are pretty nice, aren’t they? Especially if you’ve been around long enough to remember using rim brakes. But modern suspension lets long-travel bikes pedal crazy well and short-travel bikes be crazy capable, so maybe there’s an argument for that one. Then again, I don’t even remember how to ride a bike that's fitted with tubes; there’s no doubt that tubeless tires and modern rubber have made our lives so much better...

But while all that stuff has been helpful, it’s geometry that’s had the most significant and consequential impact on how our bikes perform. Podcast #78 sees the crew explain how geometry numbers have changed over the years and what that means on the trail, compare some modern numbers and talk about if longer and slacker is simply always better, and we of course explain what all the terms mean.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 78 - MOUNTAIN BIKE GEOMETRY EXPLAINED
August 28th, 2021

Longer and slacker is ALWAYS better... right?


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider
Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?
Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 20 - MTB Conspiracy Theories
Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About
Episode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?
Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!
Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?
Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview
Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain Bikes
Episode 27 - The World Champs Special
Episode 28 - All About Women's Bikes
Episode 29 - Freeride or Die
Episode 30 - Would You Rather?
Episode 31 - Wet Weather Riding Tips & Tricks
Episode 32 - What Needs to Change in the Bike Industry?
Episode 33 - Behind the Scenes at Pinkbike Academy
Episode 34 - Grilling Levy About Field Test Trail Bikes (and His Bonspiel)
Episode 35 - Story Time - Stranger Than Fiction
Episode 36 - Grilling Kazimer about Field Test Enduro Bikes
Episode 37 - The 2020 Privateer Season with Ben Cathro
Episode 38 - Editors Defend Their 2020 Best-Of Picks
Episode 39 - Predicting the Future of Mountain Biking
Episode 40 - The Pinkbike Awards!
Episode 41 - Racing Rumours and Team Changes
Episode 42 - Mountain Biking's Guilty Pleasures
Episode 43 - Dangerholm's Wildest Custom Mountain Bikes
Episode 44 - Mountain Bike Suspension Decoded
Episode 45 - What Makes a Good Riding Buddy
Episode 46 - The RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38 Deep Dive
Episode 47 - High Pivot Bikes: The Good, The Bad, and The Why?
Episode 48 - Rides That Went Horribly Wrong... & Why That Made Them So Good
Episode 49 - What's the Best DH Bike?
Episode 50 - Are Bikes Actually Getting Less Expensive? (Value Bike Field Test Preview)
Episode 51 - Should MTB Media Post Spy Shots?
Episode 52 - Our Most Embarrassing MTB Moments
Episode 53 - Should Climbers Still Have the Right of Way?
Episode 54 - Best and Worst MTB Product Marketing
Episode 55 - Big Dumb Rides & Staying Motivated
Episode 56 - What Were the Most Important Inventions in Mountain Biking?
Episode 57 - What Were the Best (and Worst) Trends in Mountain Biking?
Episode 58 - Debunking Mountain Biking's Biggest Myths
Episode 59 - Value Bike Field Trip Surprises & Spoilers
Episode 60 - What Kind of Mountain Biker Do You Want to Be?
Episode 61 - Athlete Pay, Lycra, Equality and More from the State of the Sport Survey
Episode 62 - Editor Preferences and Why They Matter
Episode 63 - Our Best (And Worst) Bike Buying Advice
Episode 64 - Who's On Your MTB Mount Rushmore?
Episode 65 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 66 - The Best and Worst of Repairing Bikes
Episode 67 - The Story of Mountain Biking's Most Interesting Man: Richard Cunningham
Episode 68 - Who Are Mountain Biking's Unsung Heroes?
Episode 69 - The Good, Bad, and Strange Bikes We've Owned - Part 1
Episode 70 - The Good, Bad, and Strange Bikes We've Owned - Part 2
Episode 71 - The Story of Mountain Biking's Most Interesting Man: Richard Cunningham - A Pinkbike Podcast Special, Part 2
Episode 72 - Hey Outers!
Episode 73 - The Details That Matter... and Some That Shouldn't
Episode 74 - The Best Trails We've Ridden and What Makes Them So Special
Episode 75 - Things MTB Brands Waste Money On
Episode 76 - MTB Originals and Copycats
Episode 77 - Interview with Outside CEO, Robin Thurston

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast James Smurthwaite Mike Kazimer Mike Levy Seb Stott


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
76662 views
Opinion: Are New Bike Component Standards Really That Bad?
55429 views
Review: 2022 Scott Spark 900 Tuned AXS - A Hidden Shock & All the Integration
48853 views
Red Bull TV to Broadcast Val di Sole World Champs in 105 Countries but Canada, USA & Others Miss Out
47434 views
Tech Randoms & Custom Bikes - Val di Sole World Championships 2021
45099 views
Spotted: Prototype Antidote Darkmatter 29er Downhill Bike
42155 views
Introducing SCOR, A New Swiss Bike Brand
38683 views
Review: BikeYoke Revive 2.0 Dropper Post
38085 views

6 Comments

  • 1 0
 Steep STA is the big thing that modernized long travel bikes, to be well-rounded enough to not leave me with an urge to get climb mode gimmicks nor an urge for an efficient short-travel bike in the stable for big climbing days.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. I think correct fork offset helped as well.
  • 1 0
 You forgot to address the main issue with the Canyon LUX Trail... The "Eyebleach" colour scheme of the most interesting spec version.

I really really like that bike and would order one instantly if it wasn't so hideous. it might be on the mild side of DC - but that is exactly what many European trails call for. I would however go with the 150 mm dropper if I was given the option.
  • 1 0
 For your e-bike episode: I know the specs to prioritize for normal bikes, but what about e-mtbs? How important is the motor quality and screen functions compared to suspension? And how about sizing? Should one err on the larger side than go too small with all the extra weight on board? What’s important and what can be overlooked with specs and sizing?
  • 1 2
 Came heard to read comments but nothing
  • 1 4
 Wow, first of the first

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009298
Mobile Version of Website