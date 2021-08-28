The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 78 - Modern Geometry Explained

Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 78 - MOUNTAIN BIKE GEOMETRY EXPLAINED

August 28th, 2021



Longer and slacker is ALWAYS better... right?



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts

If you had to narrow it down to just one thing, what would you say has been the single most important advancement in mountain bikes?Disc brakes are pretty nice, aren’t they? Especially if you’ve been around long enough to remember using rim brakes. But modern suspension lets long-travel bikes pedal crazy well and short-travel bikes be crazy capable, so maybe there’s an argument for that one. Then again, I don’t even remember how to ride a bike that's fitted with tubes; there’s no doubt that tubeless tires and modern rubber have made our lives so much better...But while all that stuff has been helpful, it’s geometry that’s had the most significant and consequential impact on how our bikes perform. Podcastsees the crew explain how geometry numbers have changed over the years and what that means on the trail, compare some modern numbers and talk about if longer and slacker is simply always better, and we of course explain what all the terms mean.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.