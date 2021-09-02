Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 79 - WHAT'S THE FUTURE OF EMTBS?

Sep 2nd, 2021



All turbo mode, all of the time, right?



There was much dissent when eMTBs first began to show up on Pinkbike, with both commenters and a few editors being less than enthusiastic about battery-powered bicycles on the homepage. Fast forward a few years and we have way more eMTBs and much less protesting, although I'm almost positive that Pinkbike's optional filter has something to do with that. Either way, it's about time for us to do an entire podcast about them.Episode 79 sees the crew talk battery and motor tech, eMTB spec choices, lightweight and full-fat, and we ask some important questions and answer some of yours. We also chat about what the future might look like, from (hopefully) improved integration, motors that don't clunk or whine, and why battery tech will be the key to better eMTBs.How do you want to see eMTBs change in the future?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.