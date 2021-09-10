THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 80 - THE BEST VEHICLES FOR MOUNTAIN BIKERS

Wait, isn't this a mountain bike website? Thing is, there are many riders out there who end up with a specific truck, van, or car because it suits their riding lifestyle. And who among us hasn't been bounced around the back of a ratty shuttle truck, slept in our wagon halfway to a race, or had aspirations of owning a drool-worthy van conversion? Point is, while we all love riding bikes, sometimes our vehicles go hand-in-glove with our sport.
Today's podcast sees Alica Legget, Mike Kazimer, James Smurthwaite, and I talk about the vehicles that make sense for mountain bikers, vehicles that don't make any sense but that we want anyway, trucks versus vans, tips for good van living, and what kind of bike racks make the most sense.
Alicia and Kazimer both own AWD Astro vans (AKA the Safari) and put them to good use. Alicia (left) lived in hers for a couple of years, while Kazimer (right) drives his at well under the posted speed limit. And probably in the passing lane.
Trailforks' Trevor May is more of a truck guy, and something tells me he likes the color red. I owned my Mitsubishi L300 Delica for eleven years and drove it (very slowly) south to Utah every winter.
What vehicles work best for us? Much like mountain bikes, it depends on what you need to get done. Trucks are the obvious choice for many, but some (including me) would argue that vans make even more sense... Especially if it has six wheels and is a Pinzgauer. Then again, the sight of a motorbike with a mountain bike strapped to it brings a smile to everyone's face, so maybe that's the answer? As for me, I'll happily sell what's left of my soul for a classy Mercedes Benz 300 TD wagon that I'd drive the long way to the trailhead with some oldies turned 11.
What's your dream vehicle for mountain bikers? Did you buy your current vehicle because it works well for riding? Next week is (probably) our big Q&A episode, so put those questions down below and we might even answer them in next week's show.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 80 - THE BEST VEHICLES FOR MOUNTAIN BIKERS
Sep 10th, 2021
Who thinks we need a Pinkbike Pinzgauer? I'll even let them park it at my house...
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
