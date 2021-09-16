Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 81 - YOU'VE GOT QUESTIONS, WE'VE (MAYBE) GOT ANSWERS

Sep 16th, 2021



I wish this episode was multiple choice...



Since we usually have the most fun - and the most shit talk - while answering your questions on the podcast, why not do an entire Q&A show? Today's episode sees Mike Kazimer, Henry Quinney, RC, and I get through around half of the questions I had originally planned on answering. There'll be another Q&A podcast in the near future, but this one covers everything from high-end aftermarket shocks, hardest challenges, explaining World Cup downhill racing, suction cup bike racks, standards, interviews with CEOs, our favorite underdog brands, and a ton of other questions. Did we answer yours? Did I mispronounce your username? Maybe and highly likely.Want your question answered on the Pinkbike podcast? Post it in the comment section below and we might get to it.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.