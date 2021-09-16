The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 81 - You've Got Questions, We've (Maybe) Got Answers

Sep 16, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


Since we usually have the most fun - and the most shit talk - while answering your questions on the podcast, why not do an entire Q&A show? Today's episode sees Mike Kazimer, Henry Quinney, RC, and I get through around half of the questions I had originally planned on answering. There'll be another Q&A podcast in the near future, but this one covers everything from high-end aftermarket shocks, hardest challenges, explaining World Cup downhill racing, suction cup bike racks, standards, interviews with CEOs, our favorite underdog brands, and a ton of other questions. Did we answer yours? Did I mispronounce your username? Maybe and highly likely.

Want your question answered on the Pinkbike podcast? Post it in the comment section below and we might get to it.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 81 - YOU'VE GOT QUESTIONS, WE'VE (MAYBE) GOT ANSWERS
Sep 16th, 2021

I wish this episode was multiple choice...


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Henry Quinney Mike Levy Richard Cunningham


12 Comments

  • 9 0
 Is mayonnaise an instrument?
  • 3 0
 Are pickles a sustainable light source?
  • 1 1
 Do tigers sleep in lily patches?
  • 3 0
 The pandemic not only increased the number of hikers, mtbers, & associated gear sales. However, the same applies for motorbikes & atvs. These are not allowed in any of the trails in my neck of the woods but enforcement is sorely lacking and user conflicts are on the rise. How does your municipality and trail orgs deal with this situation? I proposed that the munis create dedicated parks for moto but liability is the biggest roadblock- and this user group doesn't organize as one voice to implement change- they just run & gun.
  • 2 0
 So much more substantial than my hot-boxing question. I have to try again...
  • 3 0
 Cunningham nails it w/ the Where To Ride In the US reply. Being from the east i can tell you that even our best views & terrain are laughable versus the desert southwest (and mountain Colorado) or the PNW

I will specifically say that while Bentonville Arkansas is making tons of hay about their trails - its the Six Flags / Disneyland silicone implants of all MTB regions - super fun, a blast - but almost completely built, minimal views or vastness and ultimately a hamster wheel & habi-trail board game compared to wilderness, vastness, views & level / type of trails in the southwest & PNW. Truly, not to bust on AR (I'm from there) but the theme-park feel of it is not a good intro to US riding when ya could ride the west.
  • 2 0
 Now that Pinkbike has an Outside+ tag, thoughts on allowing users to pay a monthly fee to display an Outside- tag with no other benefit?
  • 4 1
 Who is the king or queen of hot-boxing at Pinkbike and why is it Levy?
  • 1 0
 Mike Kazmer "If e-bikes aren't expensive I don't want it."
  • 2 1
 Transition has no ebike.
  • 2 0
 at the moment...
  • 1 1
 Don't tell doublecrownaddict. He'll cry here about it all day. If he can get help pedaling uphill, its not actually biking. BAD Transition. Bad.

Post a Comment



