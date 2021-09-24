The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 82 - Behind the Scenes at Field Test

by Mike Levy  
If you've been on the homepage lately, you've probably seen us going on and on about the latest Field Test video review series, this time with enduro and eMTBs. Just as with previous examples, this Field Test was all about comparing test bikes to each other, a cage match of sorts but on the trail, and the fleet included some of the most interesting bikes on the market. Of course, the pickings were a bit slim this year given the lack of bikes anywhere, but our goal was to represent a spectrum of what's available, from the efficient We Are One to the heavy-hitting Norco Range. And the same goes for the eMTBs, with the relatively lightweight Specialized Turbo Kenevo SL contrasting the chonky Range VLT and its 900Wh battery.

As you might guess, there's plenty to talk about with a test fleet like that. Today's show sees Kazimer and myself ask Matt Beer and Henry Quinney a ton of questions; we expand on the reviews, choose favorites, answer some reader questions, talk about how they'd make the bikes better, and you know we have to cover the Huck to Flat's broken crank...





Idler pulleys, giant batteries, and a broken crank.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



