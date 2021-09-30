The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 83 - Does Carbon Fiber Belong On Your Mountain Bike?

Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 83 - DOES CARBON FIBER BELONG ON MOUNTAIN BIKES?

Sep 30th, 2021



"Guys, my steel single-speed hardtail weighs 39lb and I still have fun!"



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts

Depending on who you ask and where you're putting it, carbon fiber can be either a must-have or a surely-never kinda thing. That's understandable given that our needs vary from having to survive being tossed aside mid-air at the dirt jumps all day, meeting some cross-country racer's fetish for being the lightest such and such on the market, having to withstand a season of downhill racing at Bootleg Canyon, or hopefully just survive a couple years of abuse on your over-taxed trail bike. And when a carbon fiber component (or frame) does fail, especially in a calamitous way as it often does when it gives up, you'll be able to find countless other riders with similar stories.Maybe there are places on your bike where carbon fiber doesn't belong? That's probably true for many riders, and it's what Mike Kazimer, Henry Quinney, Brian Park and myself chat about in today's podcast.Where on your bike do you have no problem running carbon, and where would you never dream of using it?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.