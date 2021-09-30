The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 83 - Does Carbon Fiber Belong On Your Mountain Bike?

Depending on who you ask and where you're putting it, carbon fiber can be either a must-have or a surely-never kinda thing. That's understandable given that our needs vary from having to survive being tossed aside mid-air at the dirt jumps all day, meeting some cross-country racer's fetish for being the lightest such and such on the market, having to withstand a season of downhill racing at Bootleg Canyon, or hopefully just survive a couple years of abuse on your over-taxed trail bike. And when a carbon fiber component (or frame) does fail, especially in a calamitous way as it often does when it gives up, you'll be able to find countless other riders with similar stories.

Maybe there are places on your bike where carbon fiber doesn't belong? That's probably true for many riders, and it's what Mike Kazimer, Henry Quinney, Brian Park and myself chat about in today's podcast.

Where on your bike do you have no problem running carbon, and where would you never dream of using it?





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 83 - DOES CARBON FIBER BELONG ON MOUNTAIN BIKES?
"Guys, my steel single-speed hardtail weighs 39lb and I still have fun!"


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



  • 1 0
 As long as it's got a legit lifetime warranty, I like it for frames and sometimes rims. No thanks for handle bars and cranks, too sketchy! And yes, I have broken and had non-issue carbon frame and rim warranties. In the end aluminum works just fine, just just doesn't often have the warranty beyond a year or two.
  • 1 0
 I think no but I do love my renthal carbon bars - they have eliminated by wrist pain completely. Every person I recommend them to who has wrist pain has it eliminated by these bars. I hope to God they never break because I can't ride without them.
  • 1 0
 Never owned carbon cranks and never ever have I broken any crank arms whether aluminum or carbon.

As for carbon parts I run full Shimano XTR which has carbon parts, Carbon bar/stem, carbon frame, carbon wheels, carbon seat rails. Still going strong.
  • 1 0
 Rims. Never ever never again. You hand me a set of the latest, greatest carbon rims and they’re going right on buy/sell.
I never ultimately broke a set, unlike so many riders at Snowshoe this year.
  • 1 0
 Carbon Fiber grips will be the next big thing. Don't have to worry about catastrophic failure and sheds a ton of weight.
  • 1 0
 Not on mine
  • 1 2
 The worst anti-clickkbait title ever. The answer is no and I now I don't need to listen to it???

