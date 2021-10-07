THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 84 - EXPLAINING ROCKSHOX'S COMPUTER CONTROLLED SUSPENSION

If you've been on the internet at all this week, you've probably seen a load of articles about
designed to add efficiency to your enduro and trail bike on the fly. Rather than you reaching down to flip the pedal-assist switch, Flight Attendant manages the fork and shock's compression in real-time, constantly adding or subtracting damping as required and, importantly, to varying degrees depending on how you want your bike to behave and the terrain you're on.
If all that sounds complicated, that's because it is. There's a lot to unpack, which is what today's episode is all about; Mike Kazimer, Sarah Moore, Henry Quinney, and I talk about what Flight Attendant is like on the trail, what the heck Bias Adjust does, how the fork now adjusts the shock's low-speed compression (seriously), and whether ten batteries is enough or if Kazimer should use two GoPros.
RockShox's just-released Flight Attendant system automatically adjusts your bike's suspension as you ride, using sensors and motors to quickly add or subtract compression damping on your fork and shock, all without you having to reach down to flip a pedal-assist switch. More importantly, it automatically cycles through Open, Pedal, and Lock modes depending on what you need at that moment, while also offering a new level of tuning, called Bias Adjust, that might make your long-travel bike far more versatile.
Oh, and the entire thing is wireless, powered by the same AXS batteries as SRAM's electronic drivetrain.
Fight Attendant Details
• Intended use: 130-170mm of travel
• Auto adjusts fork and shock's compression damping
• Manual adjust low-speed rebound, Bias
• Wireless, uses AXS batteries
• Availability: OE only (for now)
• Weight: approx +300-grams vs equivalent non-Flight Attendant system
• MSRP: TBD
But seriously, in my opinion it has potential to stop designing bikes with stupid amount of AS and focus on downhill performance instead. Electronics will then make the bike climb reasonably well. Now this is something I would pay for, but this requires prices to go down and a solid mind shift in bike and suspension design.
