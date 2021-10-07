The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 84 - Explaining RockShox's Computer Controlled Suspension

Oct 7, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


If you've been on the internet at all this week, you've probably seen a load of articles about RockShox's new computer-controlled suspension system designed to add efficiency to your enduro and trail bike on the fly. Rather than you reaching down to flip the pedal-assist switch, Flight Attendant manages the fork and shock's compression in real-time, constantly adding or subtracting damping as required and, importantly, to varying degrees depending on how you want your bike to behave and the terrain you're on.

If all that sounds complicated, that's because it is. There's a lot to unpack, which is what today's episode is all about; Mike Kazimer, Sarah Moore, Henry Quinney, and I talk about what Flight Attendant is like on the trail, what the heck Bias Adjust does, how the fork now adjusts the shock's low-speed compression (seriously), and whether ten batteries is enough or if Kazimer should use two GoPros.

What's your take on Flight Attendant?





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 84 - EXPLAINING ROCKSHOX'S COMPUTER CONTROLLED SUSPENSION
Oct 7th, 2021

There's one in the shifter, one in the dropper remote, one in the fork, one in the front TireWiz, one in the shock, one in the spindle, one in the seat post, one on the derailleur, one in the rear TireWiz, one in your computer, one in your GoPro, and one that powers your eMTB.





RockShox's just-released Flight Attendant system automatically adjusts your bike's suspension as you ride, using sensors and motors to quickly add or subtract compression damping on your fork and shock, all without you having to reach down to flip a pedal-assist switch. More importantly, it automatically cycles through Open, Pedal, and Lock modes depending on what you need at that moment, while also offering a new level of tuning, called Bias Adjust, that might make your long-travel bike far more versatile.

Oh, and the entire thing is wireless, powered by the same AXS batteries as SRAM's electronic drivetrain.
Fight Attendant Details

• Intended use: 130-170mm of travel
• Auto adjusts fork and shock's compression damping
• Manual adjust low-speed rebound, Bias
• Wireless, uses AXS batteries
• Availability: OE only (for now)
• Weight: approx +300-grams vs equivalent non-Flight Attendant system
• MSRP: TBD
www.rockshox.com


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Shocks Suspension Fork RockShox SRAM Rockshox Flight Attendant Henry Quinney Mike Kazimer Mike Levy Sarah Moore


8 Comments

  • 4 0
 Microchipping my suspension? No thanks. I don't need Bill Gates to know how I'm riding. I'm switching to a hardtail with a rigid fork.
  • 1 0
 I am sure it is a very nice and interesting product, which will not be worth the price for 99% of people. Bu rich guys on Yetis will be delighted.
But seriously, in my opinion it has potential to stop designing bikes with stupid amount of AS and focus on downhill performance instead. Electronics will then make the bike climb reasonably well. Now this is something I would pay for, but this requires prices to go down and a solid mind shift in bike and suspension design.
  • 1 0
 It would be fascinating to see how this works on that Giant Trance X with Live Valve that was reviewed awhile back. It seems like the major complaint in that review was that Live Valve defaults to closed so it was not great at reacting in rooty sections. I wonder if Flight Attendants defaulting to open would be the perfect thing for that bike.
  • 1 0
 Sram really does seem to be losing the plot lately. Concentrate on the lower tier components that have far greater market than this silly overpriced high end stuff. Sell to the classes live with the masses. Sell to the masses live with the classes.
  • 1 0
 I think it's a badass system and honestly I'd highly consider it. Yes I'm in the demographic with plenty of disposable income. What I really want is for it to be readily available on framesets and for the frame to be sold with the fork as well. Example, the Enduro build with it is great but SWorks builds are always more than what you can do on your own and they make decisions I wouldn't like a AXS Reverb vs a longer and lighter Oneup 210 post.
  • 2 0
 Words cannot express how uninterested I am in having any type of battery on my bike.
  • 1 0
 Good to hear Sarah back! Felt like the podcast was turning into dudes-only shuttle van for a little while.
  • 1 0
 The advertorial continues

