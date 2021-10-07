THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 84 - EXPLAINING ROCKSHOX'S COMPUTER CONTROLLED SUSPENSION

RockShox's just-released Flight Attendant system automatically adjusts your bike's suspension as you ride, using sensors and motors to quickly add or subtract compression damping on your fork and shock, all without you having to reach down to flip a pedal-assist switch. More importantly, it automatically cycles through Open, Pedal, and Lock modes depending on what you need at that moment, while also offering a new level of tuning, called Bias Adjust, that might make your long-travel bike far more versatile.



Oh, and the entire thing is wireless, powered by the same AXS batteries as SRAM's electronic drivetrain.



Fight Attendant Details



• Intended use: 130-170mm of travel

• Auto adjusts fork and shock's compression damping

• Manual adjust low-speed rebound, Bias

• Wireless, uses AXS batteries

• Availability: OE only (for now)

• Weight: approx +300-grams vs equivalent non-Flight Attendant system

• MSRP: TBD

• www.rockshox.com

