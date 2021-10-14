The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 85 - Is the Red Bull Rampage Too Slopestyle?

Oct 14, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


Is Rampage too slopestyle? Too smooth? Strangely, some people believe exactly that, commenting that it, "Looks like Crankworx," and that the competitors have, "Converted the natural Rampage features into one big man-made theme park with all these perfectly shaped skate ramp-style features." What a bunch of horseshit. I'm not sure which Rampage they're watching, but this year's event looks more serious than ever, not to mention that injuries have been a factor throughout the week.

Our sport is full of gnarly people doing gnarly things, be it cross-country racers pushing their bodies to the limit, downhillers finding the limits of traction and handling, or just that local rider going so damn hard, far, or huge without having to tell the world about it. Everyone town has a few, don't they? But I don't think it's out of line to say that the Red Bull Rampage is, without a doubt, the rowdiest, scariest, most intense riding out there. We get to watch guys like Zink, Semenuk, Vestavik, and others attempt lines that, for me and (probably) you, are essentially impossible. Sure, you could roll that one section, or maybe even hit the set-up jump, but even the bravest and bro-ist shuttle rat knows that we're all watching something special happen live from the desert of southern Utah.


Drop cliffs not bombs. Reed Boggs leading by example.
Going this big requires a lot more than scraping the landing for five minutes with a rusty rake.


Episode 85 sees the crew talk all things Rampage, from what it's like to ride (and crash) off those red mesas, some of the most notable runs over the years, judging controversies and weather delays, and even put our neck on the line with some predictions that probably won’t pan out. If you want to skip the news (same here), our Rampage chat begins at the 30min mark.

*This episode was recorded on Tuesday, so it may not be up to date with injuries and who's competing*

What's the biggest huck you've ever done? Do you have a favorite Rampage run or move from previous years?





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 85 - IS THE RED BULL RAMPAGE TOO SLOPESTYLE?
Oct 14th, 2021

Of course not, but it sure is easy to talk shit from behind a keyboard when you've never been there...


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



20 Comments

  • 10 2
 It may not be slopestyle, but it isn't what it used to be either.... which is a legit comment to make. Sure it's still nuts, maybe moreso, but it's a different kind of nuts than it used to be... an evolution
  • 1 0
 This. And it still doesn't matter to me either way. And its still bonkers. And I still love all of it, and every run, and all the dudes participating. Thinking back on what seemed nuts the first time I attended (Oakley sender in 2012), compared to what is NOW pushing the limit of "big or gnarly" is staggering. Size and exposure and risk. This shit is completely insane, but yes... different than it used to be and/or than is my favorite thing to see personally (like riding something so steep and rough that you would think it would take a mountain climber to traverse).
  • 3 0
 What's your favorite color....BLUE....wrong.

People have preferences, nothing wrong with spectators preferring the old Rampages over today's, after all, it's the spectators that drive all of this.....there is not a wrong answer as much as PB wants there to be.

Saying it looks like a slopestyle course, I believe, is accurate....saying it's smooth, I'd say that is a fact....that doesn't mean it's bad or it in anyway depredates what these dudes are doing as much as the Mike(s) are trying to make it seem like that.
  • 1 1
 "Saying it looks like a slopestyle course, I believe, is accurate....saying it's smooth, I'd say that is a fact"

No, that's called an opinion. A poorly formed one because you haven't been there in person. You're only relying on photos and videos to form your opinion.

The only ones saying it looks like a slopestyle course are the ones who have never seen this in person. Without being overly insulting, you and the others making claims like this are simply ignorant with no understanding of how consequential, exposed and huge these hits are and a smooth landing doesn't negate that.

Claiming Rampage is like a slopestyle course is like saying Val di Sole is a flow trail because it has a couple of berms. But hey, maybe you know better than every legendary freerider and everyone else who has competed and participated at Rampage.
  • 3 0
 It's pretty simple. Some fans hoped Rampage would go more the way of big mountain riding. So as the tech and skill level progressed the terrain would become equivalently more difficult such that building a groomed run isn't practical and just making it down on two wheels is an accomplishment. But instead the terrain has by and large remained unchanged so the only option to progress is to manipulate the terrain so that more tricks can be done and bigger hits can be safely sent. The event as it stood couldn't easily grow toward big mountain, at least from an organizers' perspective. It's not slopestyle. And isn't really big mountain riding. It's Rampage. A bit of everything from the gravity side of the sport thrown together in a unique event. High risk and high skill. Televised. For free. It's awesome. Can't wait to watch!
  • 3 0
 Would love to see an event focused entirely on trying to create the scariest, most raw freeride line with no consideration for tricks/flow. Just pure gnarly shit like Gee's most recent video series was pursuing.
  • 4 0
 Kaz was trying to keep Pandora's box closed... then Levy busted it wiiiiiiide open
  • 1 0
 Question about the flight attendant suspension. How does it compare using against something like the Scott Genius or Scott Ransom that have the 3 way lockout switch on the bar that connects to the fork and shock? Can you compare your experience with the Scott Genius/Ransom vs flight attendant?
  • 1 0
 You should check out Dylan Johnson's YouTube channel. He does videos that break a lot of misconceptions about mountain biking, while citing the scientific studies to back the claims up. He has a recent video which addresses the efficiency of locking out your suspension. The results are that there is essentially no benefit to it other than a perceived one. Makes you question the point of Live Valve and Flight Attendant. Here is a link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=BR10jYyJ4yE&t=1s . I would also suggest checking out some of his other videos like clips vs flats. It's one of my favorite YouTube channels.
  • 2 1
 Not slope style. Freeride and Flow. Its art. Its esthetically pleasing. It takes skill and a little more time to build and sculp lips and landings that are not only the correct size and distance for that particular section but also appealing to look at from a spectator perspective. There will still always be a drop, a steep shoot, choppy chunder somewhere on course. But this is finally the icing on the free ride cake.
  • 1 0
 New venue every year and less days to build would result in less slopestyle jumps in contests. But lets be real, the general populous outside of cycling watches for tricks, not some guy "riding down a mountain". And big tricks on ridiculous features is still fun to watch, right??
  • 1 0
 Hang on, doesnt the rider choose thier own line and build? If a rider chooses just bike park features and fest-style sculpted jumps and landings, then hate the rider not the contest.
That being said, why the heck is PB in such a rush to defend red bull. For all we know the red bull judges will dismiss the riders doing authentic freeride and award 1st place to slopestyle tricks for the sake of popularity. Red bull is a company and they follow the money. If there’s money in rampage turning into a slopestyle contest thats exactly what it will become.
  • 1 0
 Most people associate the slopestyle with Semenuk which is ironic because he has been doing Rampage as long as almost any of the competitors so then it would have always been slopestyle influenced.
  • 1 0
 What if us arguing is the only way to save PB from going to a subscription model, since it brings in a lot more views than normal.

So...what's on the menu for arguing about today? Semenuks shorts looks stupid?
  • 1 0
 Sadly anger is what drives engagement on the internet. See the most recent Facebook debacle for proof. The recipe for news outlets nowadays is 1) get your audience outraged 2) let them argue in the comments thereby driving up time spent on the site which in turn increases how much they can charge advertisers 3) reap in the money of the sweet sweet ad revenue.
  • 3 1
 If Rogatkin won’t ride rampage it’s not slopestyle
  • 2 0
 Who commented "should have been a podcast" on Kaz's article?
  • 2 0
 “Negative anti-squat” aka squat
  • 2 0
 Got me there haha
  • 3 1
 No. It's not.

Post a Comment



