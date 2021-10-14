Is Rampage too slopestyle? Too smooth? Strangely, some people believe exactly that, commenting that it, "Looks like Crankworx,
" and that the competitors have, "Converted the natural Rampage features into one big man-made theme park with all these perfectly shaped skate ramp-style features.
" What a bunch of horseshit. I'm not sure which Rampage they're watching, but this year's event looks more serious than ever, not to mention that injuries have been a factor throughout the week.
Our sport is full of gnarly people doing gnarly things, be it cross-country racers pushing their bodies to the limit, downhillers finding the limits of traction and handling, or just that local rider going so damn hard, far, or huge without having to tell the world about it. Everyone town has a few, don't they? But I don't think it's out of line to say that the Red Bull Rampage is, without a doubt, the rowdiest, scariest, most intense riding out there. We get to watch guys like Zink, Semenuk, Vestavik, and others attempt lines that, for me and (probably) you, are essentially impossible. Sure, you could roll that one section, or maybe even hit the set-up jump, but even the bravest and bro-ist shuttle rat knows that we're all watching something special happen live from the desert of southern Utah.
Episode 85 sees the crew talk all things Rampage, from what it's like to ride (and crash) off those red mesas, some of the most notable runs over the years, judging controversies and weather delays, and even put our neck on the line with some predictions that probably won’t pan out. If you want to skip the news (same here), our Rampage chat begins at the 30min mark.
*This episode was recorded on Tuesday, so it may not be up to date with injuries and who's competing
*
What's the biggest huck you've ever done? Do you have a favorite Rampage run or move from previous years?
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 85 - IS THE RED BULL RAMPAGE TOO SLOPESTYLE?
Oct 14th, 2021
Of course not, but it sure is easy to talk shit from behind a keyboard when you've never been there...
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
20 Comments
People have preferences, nothing wrong with spectators preferring the old Rampages over today's, after all, it's the spectators that drive all of this.....there is not a wrong answer as much as PB wants there to be.
Saying it looks like a slopestyle course, I believe, is accurate....saying it's smooth, I'd say that is a fact....that doesn't mean it's bad or it in anyway depredates what these dudes are doing as much as the Mike(s) are trying to make it seem like that.
No, that's called an opinion. A poorly formed one because you haven't been there in person. You're only relying on photos and videos to form your opinion.
The only ones saying it looks like a slopestyle course are the ones who have never seen this in person. Without being overly insulting, you and the others making claims like this are simply ignorant with no understanding of how consequential, exposed and huge these hits are and a smooth landing doesn't negate that.
Claiming Rampage is like a slopestyle course is like saying Val di Sole is a flow trail because it has a couple of berms. But hey, maybe you know better than every legendary freerider and everyone else who has competed and participated at Rampage.
That being said, why the heck is PB in such a rush to defend red bull. For all we know the red bull judges will dismiss the riders doing authentic freeride and award 1st place to slopestyle tricks for the sake of popularity. Red bull is a company and they follow the money. If there’s money in rampage turning into a slopestyle contest thats exactly what it will become.
So...what's on the menu for arguing about today? Semenuks shorts looks stupid?
