Going this big requires a lot more than scraping the landing for five minutes with a rusty rake.

THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 85 - IS THE RED BULL RAMPAGE TOO SLOPESTYLE?

Oct 14th, 2021



Of course not, but it sure is easy to talk shit from behind a keyboard when you've never been there...



Is Rampage too slopestyle? Too smooth? Strangely, some people believe exactly that, commenting that it, "" and that the competitors have, "" What a bunch of horseshit. I'm not sure which Rampage they're watching, but this year's event looks more serious than ever, not to mention that injuries have been a factor throughout the week.Our sport is full of gnarly people doing gnarly things, be it cross-country racers pushing their bodies to the limit, downhillers finding the limits of traction and handling, or just that local rider going so damn hard, far, or huge without having to tell the world about it. Everyone town has a few, don't they? But I don't think it's out of line to say that the Red Bull Rampage is, without a doubt, the rowdiest, scariest, most intense riding out there. We get to watch guys like Zink, Semenuk, Vestavik, and others attempt lines that, for me and (probably) you, are essentially impossible. Sure, you could roll that one section, or maybe even hit the set-up jump, but even the bravest and bro-ist shuttle rat knows that we're all watching something special happen live from the desert of southern Utah.Episode 85 sees the crew talk all things Rampage, from what it's like to ride (and crash) off those red mesas, some of the most notable runs over the years, judging controversies and weather delays, and even put our neck on the line with some predictions that probably won’t pan out. If you want to skip the news (same here), our Rampage chat begins at the 30min mark.What's the biggest huck you've ever done? Do you have a favorite Rampage run or move from previous years?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.