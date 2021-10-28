The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 86 - Greg Minnaar on the Honda DH Bike, World Cup Racing, and Staying Fast Forever

Oct 28, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


Can you imagine having the skills, fitness, strength, and mental fortitude to win a single World Cup downhill race? That's essentially impossible for all but a few of us, regardless of how hard we train. But there are also those inimitable racers who not only win a World Cup or three, but also defy the passing of time to keep winning... Despite much younger competitors pushing the sport to new heights. Having won four World Championships, with his first and most recent coming eighteen years apart, Greg Minnaar is definitely on that list. Minnaar has seen the sport change drastically during that time, and this podcast interview sees us talk about everything from racing in South Africa to racing against Nicolas Vouilloz, competing at the Red Bull Rampage, being a factory Honda rider on the RN-01, to how he's managed to stay so fast for so long, and a whole bunch more.

Oh, and that time he was chased by an angry giraffe mom...





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 86 - GREG MINNAAR ON THE HONDA DH BIKE, WORLD CUP RACING, AND STAYING FAST FOREVER
Oct 28th, 2021

If a giraffe is chasing you, should you run, play dead, or climb a tree?


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast DH Bikes Honda Santa Cruz Bicycles Greg Minnaar World Championships 2021


8 Comments

  • 1 0
 I usually struggle to get into podcasts unless the content is super compelling... like this one.

To current listeners, does PB release video of their podcasts? I know it that's not the heart of podcasts, but I find them more interesting when being able to see the person as they speak, expression, gestures, etc.
  • 4 1
 Love his take on the comments as usual...but is it just me or does the site seem a bit dead lately in terms of engagement in the comment section?
  • 1 0
 No racing. For me that's a big draw cause I have no where else to argue!
  • 2 0
 Greg is always so modest and also thoughtful with his answers. He is - lets face it - a rare bit of class in the sport these days. No yeeeww, stoked , send it bollocks. Just a proper fast downhill racer.
  • 1 0
 A topic I think would be cool for the podcast, forgive me if this has been covered before:

how to go about building new trails in your vicinity (that may have none) and what kind of trails would you guys build if you had none around (not necessarily your favorite type of trails as there are considerations of effort, time, and money)? How to build trails on a budget (of time and money) and what are the obstacles/pitfalls of trail building that most people don’t consider. How to make it sustainable with the area around so it does no cause unnecessary damage and erosion.

Thanks a lot, love the podcast. Good job on it!
  • 1 0
 I've always wondered if a GOAT was faster than a Giraffe. Thank you for the hard hitting journalism that finally answered this question.
  • 1 0
 why didn't I bring my headphones to work... going to have to wait to hear the GOAT
  • 1 0
 listening now. So great to hear more from the GOAT!

Post a Comment



