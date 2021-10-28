Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 86 - GREG MINNAAR ON THE HONDA DH BIKE, WORLD CUP RACING, AND STAYING FAST FOREVER

Oct 28th, 2021



If a giraffe is chasing you, should you run, play dead, or climb a tree?



Can you imagine having the skills, fitness, strength, and mental fortitude to win a single World Cup downhill race? That's essentially impossible for all but a few of us, regardless of how hard we train. But there are also those inimitable racers who not only win a World Cup or three, but also defy the passing of time to keep winning... Despite much younger competitors pushing the sport to new heights. Having won four World Championships, with his first and most recent coming eighteen years apart, Greg Minnaar is definitely on that list. Minnaar has seen the sport change drastically during that time, and this podcast interview sees us talk about everything from racing in South Africa to racing against Nicolas Vouilloz, competing at the Red Bull Rampage, being a factory Honda rider on the RN-01, to how he's managed to stay so fast for so long, and a whole bunch more.Oh, and that time he was chased by an angry giraffe mom...Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.