The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 87 - How To Love Riding When it's Cold and Wet

Nov 4, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


With many parts of the world facing some dreary weather, today's show is all about how to ride your bike when it’s colder than a polar bear’s a*shole and hasn’t stopped raining for the last three months. Episode 87 sees Mike Kazimer, Sarah Moore, Henry Quinney, and I go over our tips for staying warm and somewhat dry, set-up advice to keep your bike running smoothly, and even share some cautionary tales about what not to do if you want to stay warm.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 87 - HOW TO LOVE RIDING WHEN IT'S COLD AND WET
Nov 4th, 2021

Is it layering if I wear four cotton t-shirts?


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Henry Quinney Mike Kazimer Mike Levy Sarah Moore


11 Comments

  • 4 0
 Pinkbike really should do a piece on the burgeoning fatbiking scene in the Northeast U.S. There is a trail grooming machine called a snow-dog, and it allows places to groom pretty much any singletrack for fatbiking. It's amazing what you can go up and down.

It turns fatbiking from a boring XC endeavor, to foot-out-flat-out hooligan racing down steep and terrifying trails. If your NE correspondent needs a tour of the best places, let me know!

Unfortunately in the Northeast U.S., mountain bike trails are mostly closed until the snow. Our shoulder seasons; mud season, AKA spring; and stick season, AKA fall, don't allow for trail riding, as the trails are too fragile.

I ride fatbikes all winter (usually in the dark with lights) when there is snow on the trails, and backcountry ski for big adventures on the weekends. The fatbiking is getting better and better, and hopefully more trail system adopt groomers.
  • 6 3
 Did you know you get access to FatBike with an Outside+ subscription!?!

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 1 0
 @bonkmasterflex: that’s a broad generalization of the northeast. Without any local fat bike trail grooming (aka ice packing and making the trails worse when things are melting off) I get to ride 2-3 times a week for 45-50 weeks of the year here in CT and was the same in RI and eastern NY. I miss more rides from rain than snow most years.
  • 1 0
 @notoutsideceo: Cyclingtips just announced a partial paywall...how long till PB follows? just wondering.
  • 2 0
 @ReformedRoadie: As I already posted in another thread. Plenty of free VPNs that solve your paywall issue! (don't tell my CTO you heard it from me!)

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 2 0
 @henryquinney you seemed curious about fat bike riding. As someone who fat biked regularly for 6 year in AK. I can assure you that your story about hanging out all night with a fun guy; is basically what most fat bike rides are like. Warm warm warm.
  • 2 0
 Jesus @henryquinney that was an epic storytime. As much fun as it was - it sounds like you were actually pretty close to the edge
  • 1 0
 I will never love winter riding, I do love starting spring riding without feeling like a blob of stiffness with no lungs. Therefore I winter ride in spite of my dislike.
  • 2 0
 Nice try but you can’t get me to like freezing fingers, ears, and face!
  • 1 0
 Wear more/correct clothing...
  • 1 0
 Slip into something warm

Post a Comment



