Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 87 - HOW TO LOVE RIDING WHEN IT'S COLD AND WET

Nov 4th, 2021



Is it layering if I wear four cotton t-shirts?



With many parts of the world facing some dreary weather, today's show is all about how to ride your bike when it’s colder than a polar bear’s a*shole and hasn’t stopped raining for the last three months. Episode 87 sees Mike Kazimer, Sarah Moore, Henry Quinney, and I go over our tips for staying warm and somewhat dry, set-up advice to keep your bike running smoothly, and even share some cautionary tales about whatto do if you want to stay warm.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.