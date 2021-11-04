With many parts of the world facing some dreary weather, today's show is all about how to ride your bike when it’s colder than a polar bear’s a*shole and hasn’t stopped raining for the last three months. Episode 87 sees Mike Kazimer, Sarah Moore, Henry Quinney, and I go over our tips for staying warm and somewhat dry, set-up advice to keep your bike running smoothly, and even share some cautionary tales about what not to do if you want to stay warm.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 87 - HOW TO LOVE RIDING WHEN IT'S COLD AND WET Nov 4th, 2021
Is it layering if I wear four cotton t-shirts?
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
It turns fatbiking from a boring XC endeavor, to foot-out-flat-out hooligan racing down steep and terrifying trails. If your NE correspondent needs a tour of the best places, let me know!
Unfortunately in the Northeast U.S., mountain bike trails are mostly closed until the snow. Our shoulder seasons; mud season, AKA spring; and stick season, AKA fall, don't allow for trail riding, as the trails are too fragile.
I ride fatbikes all winter (usually in the dark with lights) when there is snow on the trails, and backcountry ski for big adventures on the weekends. The fatbiking is getting better and better, and hopefully more trail system adopt groomers.
Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
