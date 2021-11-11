The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 88 - Mountain Biking on a Budget

Nov 11, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


There are many sports that don't require anywhere near the financial investment that mountain biking does, but that doesn't mean that you should be stuck using cheap gear that holds you back. In fact, with a bit of smart shopping, you might be able to find yourself a great bike, new fork, brakes, or whatever else you need at a reasonable price. The key, of course, is to figure out when it's worth spending a few extra fun tokens, and when it's better to save them for the next time you need a fresh set of Minions.

Episode 88 sees Brian Park, Alicia Leggett, and myself talk about how to get the most bang for your buck without paying for it on the trail. What's your best money-saving tip? What's the one component you're happy to pay too much for?





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 88 - MOUNTAIN BIKING ON A BUDGET
Nov 11th, 2021

I only buy used chamois...


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

This week's podcast is presented by Hammerhead and Michelin Tires.



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider
Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?
Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 20 - MTB Conspiracy Theories
Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About
Episode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?
Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!
Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?
Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview
Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain Bikes
Episode 27 - The World Champs Special
Episode 28 - All About Women's Bikes
Episode 29 - Freeride or Die
Episode 30 - Would You Rather?
Episode 31 - Wet Weather Riding Tips & Tricks
Episode 32 - What Needs to Change in the Bike Industry?
Episode 33 - Behind the Scenes at Pinkbike Academy
Episode 34 - Grilling Levy About Field Test Trail Bikes (and His Bonspiel)
Episode 35 - Story Time - Stranger Than Fiction
Episode 36 - Grilling Kazimer about Field Test Enduro Bikes
Episode 37 - The 2020 Privateer Season with Ben Cathro
Episode 38 - Editors Defend Their 2020 Best-Of Picks
Episode 39 - Predicting the Future of Mountain Biking
Episode 40 - The Pinkbike Awards!
Episode 41 - Racing Rumours and Team Changes
Episode 42 - Mountain Biking's Guilty Pleasures
Episode 43 - Dangerholm's Wildest Custom Mountain Bikes
Episode 44 - Mountain Bike Suspension Decoded
Episode 45 - What Makes a Good Riding Buddy
Episode 46 - The RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38 Deep Dive
Episode 47 - High Pivot Bikes: The Good, The Bad, and The Why?
Episode 48 - Rides That Went Horribly Wrong... & Why That Made Them So Good
Episode 49 - What's the Best DH Bike?
Episode 50 - Are Bikes Actually Getting Less Expensive? (Value Bike Field Test Preview)
Episode 51 - Should MTB Media Post Spy Shots?
Episode 52 - Our Most Embarrassing MTB Moments
Episode 53 - Should Climbers Still Have the Right of Way?
Episode 54 - Best and Worst MTB Product Marketing
Episode 55 - Big Dumb Rides & Staying Motivated
Episode 56 - What Were the Most Important Inventions in Mountain Biking?
Episode 57 - What Were the Best (and Worst) Trends in Mountain Biking?
Episode 58 - Debunking Mountain Biking's Biggest Myths
Episode 59 - Value Bike Field Trip Surprises & Spoilers
Episode 60 - What Kind of Mountain Biker Do You Want to Be?
Episode 61 - Athlete Pay, Lycra, Equality and More from the State of the Sport Survey
Episode 62 - Editor Preferences and Why They Matter
Episode 63 - Our Best (And Worst) Bike Buying Advice
Episode 64 - Who's On Your MTB Mount Rushmore?
Episode 65 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 66 - The Best and Worst of Repairing Bikes
Episode 67 - The Story of Mountain Biking's Most Interesting Man: Richard Cunningham
Episode 68 - Who Are Mountain Biking's Unsung Heroes?
Episode 69 - The Good, Bad, and Strange Bikes We've Owned - Part 1
Episode 70 - The Good, Bad, and Strange Bikes We've Owned - Part 2
Episode 71 - The Story of Mountain Biking's Most Interesting Man: Richard Cunningham - A Pinkbike Podcast Special, Part 2
Episode 72 - Hey Outers!
Episode 73 - The Details That Matter... and Some That Shouldn't
Episode 74 - The Best Trails We've Ridden and What Makes Them So Special
Episode 75 - Things MTB Brands Waste Money On
Episode 76 - MTB Originals and Copycats
Episode 77 - Interview with Outside CEO, Robin Thurston
Episode 78 - Modern Geometry Explained
Episode 79 - What's the Future of eMTBs?
Episode 80 - The Best Vehicles for Mountain Bikers
Episode 81 - You've Got Questions, We've (Maybe) Got Answers
Episode 82 - Behind the Scenes at Field Test
Episode 83 - Does Carbon Fiber Belong On Your Mountain Bike?
Episode 84 - Explaining RockShox's Computer Controlled Suspension
Episode 85 - Is the Red Bull Rampage Too Slopestyle?
Episode 86 - Greg Minnaar on the Honda DH Bike, World Cup Racing, and Staying Fast Forever
Episode 87 - How to Love Riding When it's Cold and Wet

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Alicia Leggett Brian Park Mike Levy


14 Comments

  • 10 0
 I spent too much money on biking, and couldn't keep up mortgage payments, so now it....
Looks like a repossession.

"Thanks very much, I'm here all week." *dodges thrown tomato.
  • 1 0
 If you don't pay your exorcist do you get repossessed? *this is a Brett Tippie joke.
  • 10 0
 Mtb-ing on a budget? Is this podcast just the sound of people laughing hysterically?
  • 1 0
 You’re not far off tbh
  • 4 0
 Pro tip on how to get a bunch of prodeals - join American Alpine Club. Annual membership is only 45 bucks...it has some good perks like an air ambulance insurance AND pro deals on dozens of brands...not all are MTB brands but all 'top-tier' outdoor brands....anywhere from 20 - 50% off.
  • 8 0
 On a budget...why?

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 2 0
 Both my local bike shops offer 15% off parts and accessories to members of the local MTB club. For $50 it's well worth it plus the other perks.


And, contrary to popular belief, you can have fun on a bike with outdated geo and *gasp* 26" wheels.
  • 3 0
 Budget tip: keep the same bike for 5 years at least
  • 2 0
 Once you've bought the bike, its a cheap sport... right?
  • 1 0
 Definitely has possibility to be if you have trails from home.

You could get a decent mountain bike across a couple of years for the same price as a monthly gym membership over same period.

I know which would be better for your body , mind and soul after 2 years as well as skillset/adventure/challenge/outdoors etc etc.
  • 1 0
 Mike vs Mike After taking 100 mics.
  • 1 0
 Get a job at a bike shop, score pro deals, and dip
  • 1 0
 Most shops are wise on this now, and often require 6 months of work before letting you EP a bike. by the time you work 6 months at minimum wage, you'll loose more money then save. That being said, I loved my time at a shop!
  • 1 0
 That was my plan… ended up staying for a decade haha

Post a Comment



