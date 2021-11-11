Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 88 - MOUNTAIN BIKING ON A BUDGET

Nov 11th, 2021



There are many sports that don't require anywhere near the financial investment that mountain biking does, but that doesn't mean that you should be stuck using cheap gear that holds you back. In fact, with a bit of smart shopping, you might be able to find yourself a great bike, new fork, brakes, or whatever else you need at a reasonable price. The key, of course, is to figure out when it's worth spending a few extra fun tokens, and when it's better to save them for the next time you need a fresh set of Minions.Episode 88 sees Brian Park, Alicia Leggett, and myself talk about how to get the most bang for your buck without paying for it on the trail. What's your best money-saving tip? What's the one component you're happy to pay too much for?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.