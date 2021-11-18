The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 89 - The Derailleur Pickle

Nov 18, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


Modern drivetrains let us climb straight up the side of a mountain without having to get out of the seat, but they also offer a high enough gear for pretty much any descent, almost never let the chain bounce off, and even shift gears when you tell them to. If you've been around long enough to know what cross-chaining is or use shifters that didn't click, you know how good things are these days. But could they be even better?

Episode 89 sees the crew chat about all things drivetrain, from the so-called "good ol' days" when nothing was that good, our favorite drivetrain tips and tricks, our dream set-ups, gearboxes and cranks with gearboxes, and also how today's drivetrains could be even better. We also dream about having our own EGS Up Cage and White Industries LMDS derailleurs, although a Shimano Airlines system would also be near the top of the list.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 89 - THE DERAILLEUR PICKLE
Nov 18th, 2021

''It's just so much more rewarding to use non-indexed shifting, man.''


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

24 Comments

  • 7 0
 Question for next week: would building more aluminum bikes make it easier for bike companies to produce locally and ease some of the supply chain issues? I know it's better for the environment and obviously better for our wallets... why aren't there more aluminum bikes?
  • 3 0
 Would be interested in how steel plays in as well since the fatigue life span of the frame wouldn't be as much of an issue, but other issues such as wall thickness, strength to weight, corrosion, etc would play in.

www.engineersedge.com/wwwboard/messages/141.html
  • 1 0
 On the supply chain issue: it would have a very marginal effect.
Most Al frames are still built overseas. If there was the manufacturing capacity to build all of the markets Al frames over here it would help, but the factories and tools and raw materials are all still over in Asia. It would probably take the better part of a decade if not longer to build the infrastructure locally to ease supply chain issues. It would be cool to see more bikes produced in the Americas though.
  • 1 0
 @schlockinz: #steelisreal.... in all seriousness steel and aluminium are great materials for those of us who don't race and like to keep bikes for more than a few years.
  • 3 0
 Levy wants to do an episode on F1 but wont cover Fatbikes ridding in the snow? I thought this was a podcast for folks that love bikes? P:rehabs we need some hardy folks on you editorial board and not just tender West Coasters? Winter riding is a huge amount of fun and even though I love summer and dirt I actually look forward to sliding across the ice and snow.

I know it’s niche, but it really is great riding and shouldn’t be dismissed, not if you’re really do love bikes.
  • 1 0
 Topic for another podcast: there's lots of parallels between the car/motorcycle worlds and bike world, lot's of the truism or maxims of car have mtb equivalent. For example, when talking about bike suspension travel the phase "there's no replacement for displacement" from drag racing is used. Meaning that an 180mm enduro bike is a big bike, but it's no 200mm dh bike.

What are the mtb equivalents of sayings like "lights before lockers", "with age comes the (roll) cage", "spinning ain't winning". I've heard the last one about motocross but it could have originated in any motorsport?

Any one else think of good sayings to add?
  • 1 0
 Skids are for kids. Its probably the equivilent of spinning aint winning, but given that we cannot usually break traction through power, only through poor braking technique.
  • 1 0
 The dh equivalent of "if you want to win, employ a Finn" should be pretty easy!
  • 3 1
 All this derailleur innovation going on lately, and here I am, reading the title and thinking someone made a derailleur out of an actual pickle.
  • 2 0
 Claussen only...then I would give is a go.
  • 1 0
 @bman33: Grillo
  • 1 0
 @TwoNGlenn: I have not tried them, but heard good things about them
  • 1 1
 More cogs are to keep jumps between gears at a good level while providing a larger gear range. Going to a single front was bad for total drive range, so they're trying to make up for that. 6:1 total range is a good goal. 5:1 is a bit small.

Remember that bikes are used in all sorts of places, not just the PNW.
  • 1 0
 Would love to see a discussion, or even a review of North American production for bikes/bike parts, especially given the supply issues with parts coming from overseas.
  • 1 0
 American production would be overseas for someone, though.
  • 2 0
 @TheR: True, but I'll bet that the majority of people on this website are North America as compared to other continents.

Maybe another one with European manufacturing?

Not sure whats being made in the Southern Hemisphere when it comes to biking...
  • 3 0
 I'll take an F1 podcast with a side order of Hammerschmidt V2, thanks!
  • 1 0
 You talking about the Truvativ Hammerschmidt right? Had for several years, good piece of equipment, sturdy and worked without issues. Just bit on the heavy side and noisy too.
  • 3 0
 Come on! XT front derailleur is really easy to set up.
  • 1 0
 Aluminum has no place in a drivetrain. All steel cogs and a steel chainring will outlast Al-based drivetrains by at least 3x
  • 2 0
 if you view your own advert on buy/sell, does it add to the view count?
  • 1 0
 Mmmmmm, pickled derailleurs.
  • 1 0
 Sounds like this could be a salty episode.
  • 1 2
 id love to see an other sports podcast.

Post a Comment



