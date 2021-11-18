Modern drivetrains let us climb straight up the side of a mountain without having to get out of the seat, but they also offer a high enough gear for pretty much any descent, almost never let the chain bounce off, and even shift gears when you tell them to. If you've been around long enough to know what cross-chaining is or use shifters that didn't click, you know how good things are these days. But could they be even better?
Episode 89 sees the crew chat about all things drivetrain, from the so-called "good ol' days" when nothing was that good, our favorite drivetrain tips and tricks, our dream set-ups, gearboxes and cranks with gearboxes, and also how today's drivetrains could be even better. We also dream about having our own EGS Up Cage and White Industries LMDS derailleurs, although a Shimano Airlines system would also be near the top of the list.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 89 - THE DERAILLEUR PICKLE Nov 18th, 2021
''It's just so much more rewarding to use non-indexed shifting, man.''
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
