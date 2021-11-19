The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 90 - Is Supre the Future of Trouble-Free Drivetrains? (with Cedric Eveleigh of Lal Bikes)

Remember that time when a new, wildly different standard was proposed and pretty much everyone liked the idea? If you missed its debut last week, Matt Beer's in-depth look at the prototype Supre drivetrain showed that a lot of us would be open to a completely new layout if it eliminated some drawbacks of a traditional system. Cedric Eveleigh, the man behind Supre, says that the four key elements are durability, efficiency, chain damping, and a lower unsprung mass, all on a proprietary high-pivot full-suspension platform, and we've got him on today's show to hear how it came to be and where it might be going.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 90 - IS SUPRE THE FUTURE OF TROUBLE-FREE DRIVETRAINS? Nov 19th, 2021
It's like a gearbox but a lot better.
With the Supre drivetrain, Eveleigh has split the traditional derailleur's duties - shifting and providing chain tension - into two different components. First, the low-hanging derailleur that we're all used to seeing is gone, replaced in part by a mini-derailleur of sorts that moves the chain across the cogs and is tucked up safely into the swingarm. You know, where it's far less likely to get ripped off or bent. The other main component, the tensioner, rotates around the bottom bracket and does the job of the now missing derailleur cage - to add chain tension.
Supre works with mostly conventional components, including a normal hub, T47 bottom bracket, cranks, cassette, chain, and shifter, but does require a purpose-built full-suspension design that uses an idler pulley, a necessity that Eveleigh explains in the podcast interview below.
Supre Drive Details • Requires a high-pivot suspension design, idler pulley • Uses standard hub, cranks, cassette, shifter, and chain • 12-speed, 10-51T gear range • Custom mini-derailleur with large, single jockey wheel • Generous ground clearance • Hydraulic chain tensioner • Approximate constant chain tension across all gears • More info: lalbikes.com • Instagram: @lal_bikes
