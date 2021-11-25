The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 91 - Riding Every Double Black in the Whistler Bike Park with Christina Chappetta

Nov 25, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


Have you been lucky enough to ride the Whistler Bike Park? For most of us, it's a goal - or even just a dream - to visit the unofficial Mecca of lift-accessed riding and bang out non-stop laps all day, every day. At just over 7,000-feet, Whistler is home to more than one hundred trails when you include the upper Garbanzo section, from smooth flow lines to near-endless jumps to classic tech and everything in between. Of those trails, twenty-two come with a double black rating that signifies their ''Expert Only'' status, and there are just six ''Proline'' trails that Whistler says are even more difficult.

Christina Chappetta set out to ride every double black in the Whistler Bike Park in a single day because, er, why not? If you're hoping to get to Whistler in the future, or if you just appreciate a solid day of riding, this episode might be for you. Christina explains how she planned the day, why it was far from a slam dunk, and what made it such a rowdy seven hours of descending.

Want another new episode? Number 92 comes out tomorrow and sees Seb Stott, Mike Kazimer, James Smurthwaite, and myself arguing about bike weight. How much should a trail bike weigh? Can an enduro bike be too light? And Seb even brings some math to try and show how little bike weight matters in the grand scheme of things.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 91 - RIDING EVERY DOUBLE BLACK IN THE WHISTLER BIKE PARK WITH CHRISTINA CHAPPETTA
Nov 25th, 2021

Otherwise known as the lobster claw challenge?






Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Ridden dirt merchant a ton of times and I still get scared everytime I drop in.
  • 1 0
 Captain Safety in the wet is the wildest thing

