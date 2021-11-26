The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 92 - Does Bike Weight Really Matter?

Nov 26, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


A lot of things have changed with mountain bikes over the last decade or so, but some obvious ones are an increase in both capability and weight. The two go hand in hand, of course, and while a contemporary trail bike comes in a few pounds heavier than it might have many years ago, I think we can all agree it's nice to know that your headtube (probably) won't peel off anytime soon, that your four-piston brakes can stop you like a brick wall, and that the only tacos you'll be seeing are the delicious kind. And not only is this newer and slightly heavier bike far more reliable, but it's also saving your ass instead of actively trying to murder you, which is always nice.

So, maybe some of us are just too caught up thinking about bike weight? That was Seb Stott's argument in his article, Nerding Out: Why You Shouldn't Worry Too Much About Weight, where he says that adding 2.2lb (or 1kg) to your bike will cost you just 20-seconds of time over a thirty-minute climb given the same power. In other words, if you're putting out 250-watts for the duration of a half-hour climb, you'll only be 20-seconds quicker if your bike weighs 2.2lb less, but shaving that much weight off your bike isn't going to be cheap. We also get into Trinity's wild-looking downhill bike that has an AXS derailleur bolted to the middle of the frame, and Dave Rome's deep dive into chain lube and how not looking after your drivetrain can cost you more watts than a few extra pounds of weight. Seriously.

How much should a trail bike weigh? How heavy is too heavy for an enduro or downhill bike? Can they be too light? Where does weight matter most - and least - on your bike? And also, have we all been a little too concerned about how much our bikes weigh?





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 92 - WHY BIKE WEIGHT DOESN'T MATTER AS MUCH AS YOU MIGHT THINK
Nov 26th, 2021

Regardless, I'm still going to poo before every KOM attempt.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



27 Comments

  • 10 0
 I find that a heavy bike makes a great scapegoat when my friends have to repeatedly wait on me. I bet they have no idea that I’m terribly out of shape.
  • 4 0
 I don’t think weight matters (to a point). A few pounds here and there won’t make much difference. But it does make a difference eventually. Look at all the people on ebikes (I’m actually in the pro-ebike faction) who struggle to throw them around and manoeuvre them well due to the extra mass. And trying to power a 39lb bike up a hill is definitely harder than a 30lb build of the same bike, but it’ll depend on you style, strength, fitness and trails.
  • 3 0
 Before I decide to buy anything light, I always go for a proper lung-buster of a ride. I usually end up deciding to get in better shape before investing in light stuff.

If you're after climbing efficiency and can sacrifice downhill capability, buy lighter tires in harder compounds and better rolling tread patterns. Efficiency gains will be beyond any reasonable weight you can drop from your bike and body combined.

But, granted we're all total beasts lets go light:
a) Lower unsprung mass. Lighter alloy wheels. Optimize your tire choice (width, casing, compound, PSI) for your trails- ex. no 1400gr michelin dh tires unless you race dh. Lots of WC downhillers and EWS riders run high PSI- which lets you get away with lighter casings and no inserts (which is less of a big deal with cheap alloy rims).
b) Lighten high-points of your 'system' to lower your center of gravity. Lighter helmet (ex. my rampage pro carbon is 1200+ grams, I could buy an enduro fullface for 700 grams), put tools on the bike instead of in the backpack, light bars/stem/grips, and a light and comfy seat (seats are an easy to justify long-term investment).
c) go full nerd. Find where the relative gain per dollar is highest on your bike depending on your budget, the current spec and cost of light parts. Example- losing 40 grams with $15 foam grips is a pretty darn good deal. Losing 290 grams from an SX to X01 cassette for $300 might also be a great deal, compared to $2000 for a carbon wheelset.
  • 4 0
 Light bikes fly up the climbs so much easier. If climbing is part of the ride, yah i want a light bike. If im just climbing a fire road to get to a down. Dont care so much.
  • 1 0
 If heavier components (tires, fork, etc..) give you more confidence to pick up some speed on the downhill at minimal uphill cost, why not. But there are a lot of places where weight is added that does not add noticeable downhill performance.
  • 2 1
 always.. there is a fine ballance, especially for an enduro type bike. over 15.5-16 kgs, and it will be a drag on the pedaly bits.. and a slight nuisance while manuvering it. below 14 kg, it will be too ligh to be a real smash bike. For a big bike in this category, the sweet-spot is between 14 and 16 kgs, depending of how the terrain looks in the place where you ride...gnarly and rocky.. heavy with protection.. rolling and smoother, light and agile.
  • 1 0
 Yes obviously, clearly it does. Going down more weight adds stability and confidence. Going horizontal and up less weight adds sprightliness, maneuverability and better power to weight ratio. With good geo add more or less weight depending on what you are looking for and you will have a hell of a bike. This whole weight debate is so stupid and l can't believe we still having it. Durable parts generally weigh more then light parts thats just how it is. Do l want to spend nearly 10 grand on a Spesh Evo? No (l would if l had that kind of cash) but damn, its just as down as it is up!
Once you ride a lighter bike the difference very noticeable on a heavier bike.
  • 1 0
 IMHO grippier tires have more impacts to bike feel than actual bike weight does. Slap on a set of Maxxgrip tires front and rear on a 30lbs or 35lbs bike and it will feel slow, change it up to Maxxterror and it will feel like a rocket...
  • 5 0
 Does constant recycling of topics really matter?
  • 1 0
 Didn't listen to the podcast yet, but as a 100kg rider I'm not too worried about bike weight.
I recently just bought front & back cushcore though, and I'm curious how much I'll notice the added weight at the wheels.
  • 1 0
 A LOT, ran cushcore for two years after taking it out and just going DH casing F and R the bike feels a lot more lively. I still put it in for really burly places like Angel Fire etc. however.
  • 1 0
 my DH bikes both made with 7005 series Aluminum..
2001 Schwinn Straight 8= 43lbs.
2011 Canfield Jedi= 40lbs

My All Mountain bikes
1999 Schwinn Homegrown 4Banger= 32lbs
2016 Canfield Balance= 32lbs
  • 1 0
 If you could build a bike up for your favourite style of riding for yourself from the frame up? What components would you use and why?
  • 1 0
 I like my bikes to be durable. If that means a few more pounds, I'll live with it. There's no prize money waiting for me at the top of the climb.
  • 1 0
 Well i ride a 24 porn king with monster T forks so id say weight isnt an issue lol
  • 1 0
 Starling Cycles sums up very well:

www.starlingcycles.com/does-bike-weight-matter
  • 1 0
 What (which components) are the best choices to save weight?
  • 5 0
 Wheels for sure
  • 2 2
 wheels
  • 1 0
 @redmountaingoat: What hub with aluminum rim is the lightest going?
  • 3 2
 wheels in general, spokes in particular: a set of 64 sapim 2mm straight spokes costs about 20€, weighs 431g, has about 1100Nm strength. Sapim Laser 2-1.5-2 costs about 50€, weighs 283g and has 1500Nm strength. Your bike'll get stronger AND lighter
  • 1 0
 @sonuvagun: I don’t know 100% for sure but DT 240 have alway been pretty light. And a Stan’s arch MK3 is actually lighter than most carbon rim at same width.
  • 1 0
 I would say that aluminium Newman wheelsets are pretty good considering weight and stiffness
  • 2 1
 If it's too heavy go to the gym
  • 1 0
 Cranking these podcasts out. Is the weather bad in BC or somethnig?
  • 1 0
 BC was flooded not a long time ago and more rain is expected. My brother in law is living in the BC interior (not very far from Kamloops) and the stores start to be empty because all the majors highways are closed because of flood damage.
  • 1 0
 That bright racing fork sounds absolutely garbage, the worst of all worlds

