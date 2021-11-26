The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 92 - Does Bike Weight Really Matter?

A lot of things have changed with mountain bikes over the last decade or so, but some obvious ones are an increase in both capability and weight. The two go hand in hand, of course, and while a contemporary trail bike comes in a few pounds heavier than it might have many years ago, I think we can all agree it's nice to know that your headtube (probably) won't peel off anytime soon, that your four-piston brakes can stop you like a brick wall, and that the only tacos you'll be seeing are the delicious kind. And not only is this newer and slightly heavier bike far more reliable, but it's also saving your ass instead of actively trying to murder you, which is always nice.
How much should a trail bike weigh? How heavy is too heavy for an enduro or downhill bike? Can they be too light? Where does weight matter most - and least - on your bike? And also, have we all been a little too concerned about how much our bikes weigh?
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 92 - WHY BIKE WEIGHT DOESN'T MATTER AS MUCH AS YOU MIGHT THINK Nov 26th, 2021
Regardless, I'm still going to poo before every KOM attempt.
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
27 Comments
If you're after climbing efficiency and can sacrifice downhill capability, buy lighter tires in harder compounds and better rolling tread patterns. Efficiency gains will be beyond any reasonable weight you can drop from your bike and body combined.
But, granted we're all total beasts lets go light:
a) Lower unsprung mass. Lighter alloy wheels. Optimize your tire choice (width, casing, compound, PSI) for your trails- ex. no 1400gr michelin dh tires unless you race dh. Lots of WC downhillers and EWS riders run high PSI- which lets you get away with lighter casings and no inserts (which is less of a big deal with cheap alloy rims).
b) Lighten high-points of your 'system' to lower your center of gravity. Lighter helmet (ex. my rampage pro carbon is 1200+ grams, I could buy an enduro fullface for 700 grams), put tools on the bike instead of in the backpack, light bars/stem/grips, and a light and comfy seat (seats are an easy to justify long-term investment).
c) go full nerd. Find where the relative gain per dollar is highest on your bike depending on your budget, the current spec and cost of light parts. Example- losing 40 grams with $15 foam grips is a pretty darn good deal. Losing 290 grams from an SX to X01 cassette for $300 might also be a great deal, compared to $2000 for a carbon wheelset.
Once you ride a lighter bike the difference very noticeable on a heavier bike.
I recently just bought front & back cushcore though, and I'm curious how much I'll notice the added weight at the wheels.
2001 Schwinn Straight 8= 43lbs.
2011 Canfield Jedi= 40lbs
My All Mountain bikes
1999 Schwinn Homegrown 4Banger= 32lbs
2016 Canfield Balance= 32lbs
www.starlingcycles.com/does-bike-weight-matter
Post a Comment