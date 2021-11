The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 92 - Does Bike Weight Really Matter?

Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 92 - WHY BIKE WEIGHT DOESN'T MATTER AS MUCH AS YOU MIGHT THINK

Nov 26th, 2021



Regardless, I'm still going to poo before every KOM attempt.



A lot of things have changed with mountain bikes over the last decade or so, but some obvious ones are an increase in both capability and weight. The two go hand in hand, of course, and while a contemporary trail bike comes in a few pounds heavier than it might have many years ago, I think we can all agree it's nice to know that your headtube (probably) won't peel off anytime soon, that your four-piston brakes can stop you like a brick wall, and that the only tacos you'll be seeing are the delicious kind. And not only is this newer and slightly heavier bike far more reliable, but it's also saving your ass instead of actively trying to murder you, which is always nice.So, maybe some of us are just too caught up thinking about bike weight? That was Seb Stott's argument in his article, Nerding Out: Why You Shouldn't Worry Too Much About Weight , where he says that adding 2.2lb (or 1kg) to your bike will cost you just 20-seconds of time over a thirty-minute climb given the same power. In other words, if you're putting out 250-watts for the duration of a half-hour climb, you'll only be 20-seconds quicker if your bike weighs 2.2lb less, but shaving that much weight off your bike isn't going to be cheap. We also get into Trinity's wild-looking downhill bike that has an AXS derailleur bolted to the middle of the frame , and Dave Rome's deep dive into chain lube and how not looking after your drivetrain can cost you more watts than a few extra pounds of weight. Seriously.How much should a trail bike weigh? How heavy is too heavy for an enduro or downhill bike? Can they be too light? Where does weight matter most - and least - on your bike? And also, have we all been a little too concerned about how much our bikes weigh?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.