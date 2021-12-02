Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 93 - STAYING MOTIVATED AND OVERCOMING BURNOUT

Dec 2nd, 2021



Ride or... don't?



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts

I think we can all agree that no matter what type of riding you do, mountain biking is just awesome. I'm even willing to bet that you have had some of the best times of your life while riding a mountain bike, be it due to the company you had, the freedom, the nature, or because you were pushing yourself to do new things and go faster or bigger. But let's also be real for a minute: sometimes, it's just not as fun as it should be. Sometimes, the fire doesn't burn as hot as you'd like it to, and the phrase 'ride or die' turns into ride or... don't.The fire will come back, though, which is exactly what we're talking about on today's show. A lack of motivation or burnout can afflict anyone, from the average Joe and Jane to the best riders and racers in the world, so today we're chatting about how to fight that cloudy feeling with strategies to keep you pedaling.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.