The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 94 - PBA Contestant Tori Wood on Her First Race and Finding a Good Mindset

The Pinkbike Academy is back for its second season, and with riders competing for a pro contract with Orbea and a $25,000 purse, the stakes are even higher. The ten-part series sees competitors face off against each other in all sorts of races and challenges at the Big White ski resort, from full-on blind enduro stages to flat corner challenges to the dreaded FTP test, with a single rider coming out on top.
Thousands of riders from all over the world applied, but only ten made the big show. Now it's time to catch up with some of the PBA competitors, starting with Squamish local Tori Wood.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 94 - PINKBIKE ACADEMY CONTESTANT, TORI WOOD Dec 3rd, 2021
How many thousands of people watched your first race?
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
1 Comment
Of course, the obligatory #torigotrobbed can’t be missing
Post a Comment