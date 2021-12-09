close
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 95 - Field Test Down-Country Bike Debrief

Dec 9, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


We're halfway through the latest Field Test, which means it's time to sit down and chat about the six down-country bikes that Henry Quinney and I reviewed in Pemberton. There's a lot to cover, and we've brought Mike Kazimer and Alicia Leggett on the show to ask us some tough questions, as well as a bunch that readers have posted in the comment sections under the reviews. Episode 95 sees us talk about the Field Test bikes we wanted to keep, why we didn't get on with a few of them, and what we'd change to make them even better.

Waiting for the trail bike reviews? Those will start to roll out next week.





Less travel, more fun?



Fall Field Test photo by Tom Richards
Canyon Lux Trail
• Travel: 110mm rear, 120mm front
• 29" wheels
• 67.5° head-tube angle
• 74.5° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 460mm (medium)
• Weight: 26.62 lb / 12.07 kg
• $6,299 USD
FULL REVIEW
Trek Top Fuel Fall Field Test photo by Tom Richards
Trek Top Fuel 9.8
• Travel: 120mm rear, 120mm front
• 29" wheels
• 66 - 66.4° head-tube angle
• 76 - 76.4° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 480 - 484mm (large)
• Weight: 26.18 lb / 11.87 kg
• $7,499.99 USD
FULL REVIEW

Fall Field Test photo by Tom Richards
Niner Jet 9 RDO
• Travel: 120mm rear, 130mm front
• 29" wheels
• 66 - 66.5° head-tube angle
• 75.5 - 76° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 469 - 475mm (large)
• Weight: 28.31 lb / 12.84 kg
• $7,700 USD
FULL REVIEW

Fall Field Test photo by Tom Richards
Rocky Mountain Element Carbon 90
• Travel: 120mm rear, 130mm front
• 29" wheels
• 65 - 65.8° head-tube angle
• 76 - 76.8° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 475mm (large)
• Weight: 25 lb / 11.33 kg
• $9,589 USD
FULL REVIEW

Fall Field Test photo by Tom Richards
Santa Cruz Blur TR CC
• Travel: 115mm rear, 120mm front
• 29" wheels
• 67.1° head-tube angle
• 74.9° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 457mm (large)
• Weight: 23.75 lb / 10.8 kg
• $9,449 USD
FULL REVIEW

Giant Trance Advanced
• Travel: 120mm rear / 130mm front
• Wheel size: 29"
• Head angle: 65.5° (low)
• Seat tube angle: 76.3° (low)
• Reach: 472 mm (low)
• Weight: 29lb 9oz (13.4kg)
• Price: $7,000 USD
FULL REVIEW


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



13 Comments

  • 7 0
 Putting up the debrief before all the bike reviews are up? Kinda makes things a little anticlimactic for the Rocky review that I'm waiting to see..
  • 3 0
 Let's be honest, the way they've been using it as a benchmark in all the other reviews, you kind of knew from the get go which one they liked most...
  • 1 0
 @m47h13u: I agree as far as it being a benchmark which is why I would like to hear more about it before the round table discussion..
  • 2 1
 @BikesNRussets To me the problem is geometry: Geometries nowadays are the spawn a downhillish speed cult, sacrificing their false gods of speed all the lovable traditional characteristics of former sub 150mm bikes (f.e. snappiness, playfulness, agility)? To my mind dc bike counter that trend.
  • 1 0
 The Blur and Element prices are silly. I'd far rather buy the Lux, and use the leftover $3200 to buy an aluminum enduro sled. Whatever personal service you get by going through a bike shop cannot be valued even remotely close to $3200.

And don't give me the "SC gives you free bearings for life" line. A set of bearings will set up back $30-$50ish. It's not like Santa Cruz removes and presses the new ones in for free.
  • 3 0
 Yeah, but how would a Process 111 compare to these newer DC bikes. I'm confident a 111 would hold it's own.
  • 1 0
 This!

I’m putting this question here from the “ask us anything” article, since you guys didn’t anwser it (lol)

Loking for your honest opinion here, Levy often talks about the kona process 111 as one of the first downcountry bikes made.
How does it compare to downcountry bikes these days?

If you update some parts for a 2015 Kona Process 111 for instance, like 12 speed drivetrain, dropper post and 4 pot disc brakes, or even using offset bushings for the rear shock and a angleset up front, could it still be a considered a modern-ish bike?

And does it make more sense to you guys buying a used Process 111, and update it were it makes sense, or buy a lower end 2022 29er with similar caracteristics.

Love the podcast guys! Keep it up!

Cheers
  • 2 0
 I think I disagree with probably 75% of what Henry has to say but I could listen to him talk for hours.
  • 1 0
 Why get a down country bike when many enduro bikes pedal amazing nowadays? Not hating on down county I’m just wondering.
  • 4 0
 Because they are lighter, faster on flat terrain and on climbs, are more nimble, and can be used to race XC. Enduro bikes don't really pedal well at all compared to XC-bikes, they pedal well compared to older enduro bikes. Also, a big bike will just tame everything and feel slow if you don't have steep and technical terrain to ride it on.
  • 1 0
 A CX bike is a mini down country bike A down country bike is a mini trail bike. A trail bike is a mini enduro biike. And Lefty's are still the dumbest thing in MTB.
  • 1 0
 what's up with the F1 podcast? this was your last chance... probably next week too but the race would have already happened.
  • 1 0
 we want the element review! Smile

Post a Comment



