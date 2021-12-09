Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 95 - FIELD TEST DOWN-COUNTRY BIKE DEBRIEF

Dec 9th, 2021



Less travel, more fun?



Canyon Lux Trail

• Travel: 110mm rear, 120mm front

• 29" wheels

• 67.5° head-tube angle

• 74.5° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 460mm (medium)

• Weight: 26.62 lb / 12.07 kg

• $6,299 USD

• Travel: 120mm rear, 120mm front

• 29" wheels

• 66 - 66.4° head-tube angle

• 76 - 76.4° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 480 - 484mm (large)

• Weight: 26.18 lb / 11.87 kg

• $7,499.99 USD

Niner Jet 9 RDO

• Travel: 120mm rear, 130mm front

• 29" wheels

• 66 - 66.5° head-tube angle

• 75.5 - 76° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 469 - 475mm (large)

• Weight: 28.31 lb / 12.84 kg

• $7,700 USD

Rocky Mountain Element Carbon 90

• Travel: 120mm rear, 130mm front

• 29" wheels

• 65 - 65.8° head-tube angle

• 76 - 76.8° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 475mm (large)

• Weight: 25 lb / 11.33 kg

• $9,589 USD

Santa Cruz Blur TR CC

• Travel: 115mm rear, 120mm front

• 29" wheels

• 67.1° head-tube angle

• 74.9° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 457mm (large)

• Weight: 23.75 lb / 10.8 kg

• $9,449 USD

Giant Trance Advanced

• Travel: 120mm rear / 130mm front

• Wheel size: 29"

• Head angle: 65.5° (low)

• Seat tube angle: 76.3° (low)

• Reach: 472 mm (low)

• Weight: 29lb 9oz (13.4kg)

• Price: $7,000 USD

We're halfway through the latest Field Test, which means it's time to sit down and chat about the six down-country bikes that Henry Quinney and I reviewed in Pemberton. There's a lot to cover, and we've brought Mike Kazimer and Alicia Leggett on the show to ask us some tough questions, as well as a bunch that readers have posted in the comment sections under the reviews. Episode 95 sees us talk about the Field Test bikes we wanted to keep, why we didn't get on with a few of them, and what we'd change to make them even better.Waiting for the trail bike reviews? Those will start to roll out next week.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.