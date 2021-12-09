We're halfway through the latest Field Test, which means it's time to sit down and chat about the six down-country bikes that Henry Quinney and I reviewed in Pemberton. There's a lot to cover, and we've brought Mike Kazimer and Alicia Leggett on the show to ask us some tough questions, as well as a bunch that readers have posted in the comment sections under the reviews. Episode 95 sees us talk about the Field Test bikes we wanted to keep, why we didn't get on with a few of them, and what we'd change to make them even better.
Waiting for the trail bike reviews? Those will start to roll out next week.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 95 - FIELD TEST DOWN-COUNTRY BIKE DEBRIEF Dec 9th, 2021
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
13 Comments
And don't give me the "SC gives you free bearings for life" line. A set of bearings will set up back $30-$50ish. It's not like Santa Cruz removes and presses the new ones in for free.
I’m putting this question here from the “ask us anything” article, since you guys didn’t anwser it (lol)
Loking for your honest opinion here, Levy often talks about the kona process 111 as one of the first downcountry bikes made.
How does it compare to downcountry bikes these days?
If you update some parts for a 2015 Kona Process 111 for instance, like 12 speed drivetrain, dropper post and 4 pot disc brakes, or even using offset bushings for the rear shock and a angleset up front, could it still be a considered a modern-ish bike?
And does it make more sense to you guys buying a used Process 111, and update it were it makes sense, or buy a lower end 2022 29er with similar caracteristics.
Love the podcast guys! Keep it up!
Cheers
Post a Comment