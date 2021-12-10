close
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 96 - PBA Contestant Israel Carrillo on Riding in Mexico and Why It's Not Always About Speed

Dec 10, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


The second season of the Pinkbike Academy is back, with five men and five women competing against each other for a pro contract with Orbea and a $25,000 prize purse. Contestants came to the Big White ski resort from all over the world, including Mexico's Israel Carrillo who quickly became a fan favorite for his openness and upbeat attitude.

If you haven't watched the first couple episodes of season two yet, consider this your warning: there are definitely some spoilers in this podcast. Israel and I chat about his local riding scene in Mexico, what he brings to the table that a quicker racer might not, and how his time at the Pinkbike Academy went.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 95 - PINKBIKE ACADEMY CONTESTANT ISRAEL CARRILLO
Dec 10th, 2021

If you need me, I'll be in Mexico at Israel's house.





Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



Posted In:
Podcasts Pinkbike Academy The Pinkbike Podcast


9 Comments

  • 8 0
 Its all about speed in racing. Perez isn't racing in F1 because he is a cool guy from Mexico. He is racing because he is fast. If you want to be a MTB influencer, you don't have to be the fastest. You also don't have to be the fastest to be a great person.
  • 1 4
 Hilarious that you think that, as if pay drivers aren't a thing. See: Nikita Mazepin for the worst example, Lance Stroll for the best case.
  • 4 0
 @matadorCE: Lance Stroll is also sitting at 13 in points and Perez is sitting at 4. Maybe you can pay to get into the race, but you can't pay to win it. While we are at it, Mazepin is in dead last in points.
  • 8 0
 I'd just like to apologize for that attempt at rolling my Rs.
  • 1 0
 I've heard far worse, Levy! :-) Guanajuato is an awesome place by the way - get yourself there for the urban DH next year. I raced it in 2012 but haven't had the chance to go back since. ¡¡Vientos, Isra, saludos!!
  • 4 0
 Not at all interested in the “reality” format - what academy boots people out vs teaching / working with them to improve over time (way more interesting & useful)? But whatevs - its vernacular for “someone wins”. However, I am a rabid PB podcast listener and still enjoy the interviews, so a big shoutout to PB for the major podcast drops lately - it really awesome, silicon implant “academy” or not. PS - an olympics / comprehensive scoring format would be worth a try; more fun in my view to see these riders the whole series & watch them evolve, compete, get them all a kick in the ass, vs making them leave. Competition is great: hence, having less & less w/ each episode is actually what happens vs more of it
  • 5 0
 "It's not always about speed." -slow people
  • 2 0
 Looking forward to seeing you shred on a Kona Israel!
  • 1 0
 Maybe 36er would help you roll better?

Post a Comment



