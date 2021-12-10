The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 96 - PBA Contestant Israel Carrillo on Riding in Mexico and Why It's Not Always About Speed

The second season of the Pinkbike Academy is back, with five men and five women competing against each other for a pro contract with Orbea and a $25,000 prize purse. Contestants came to the Big White ski resort from all over the world, including Mexico's Israel Carrillo who quickly became a fan favorite for his openness and upbeat attitude.
If you haven't watched the first couple episodes of season two yet, consider this your warning: there are definitely some spoilers in this podcast. Israel and I chat about his local riding scene in Mexico, what he brings to the table that a quicker racer might not, and how his time at the Pinkbike Academy went.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 95 - PINKBIKE ACADEMY CONTESTANT ISRAEL CARRILLO Dec 10th, 2021
If you need me, I'll be in Mexico at Israel's house.
