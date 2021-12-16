close
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 97 - Can We Predict the Future of Mountain Biking?

Dec 16, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


At the end of every year, we like to take a stab at what we think may or may not happen over the coming twelve months. Sometimes it's pretty obvious - it's no shocker they'll be a bunch more e-bikes out there in 2022, or that some stuff will still be hard to find - but we also have a few less clear-cut guesses. Full-suspension designed around Live Valve or Flight Attendant? More 27.5" bikes? Less 27.5" bikes? 32" wheels? Minnaar wins again? New drivetrains from SRAM and Shimano? Mispronouncing dachshund? Alien disclosure? Challenges for enduro racing?

Are we out to lunch? Let us know in the comments what you think we'll see in 2022.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 97 - CAN WE PREDICT THE FUTURE OF MOUNTAIN BIKING?
Dec 16th, 2021

Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider
Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?
Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 20 - MTB Conspiracy Theories
Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About
Episode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?
Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!
Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?
Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview
Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain Bikes
Episode 27 - The World Champs Special
Episode 28 - All About Women's Bikes
Episode 29 - Freeride or Die
Episode 30 - Would You Rather?
Episode 31 - Wet Weather Riding Tips & Tricks
Episode 32 - What Needs to Change in the Bike Industry?
Episode 33 - Behind the Scenes at Pinkbike Academy
Episode 34 - Grilling Levy About Field Test Trail Bikes (and His Bonspiel)
Episode 35 - Story Time - Stranger Than Fiction
Episode 36 - Grilling Kazimer about Field Test Enduro Bikes
Episode 37 - The 2020 Privateer Season with Ben Cathro
Episode 38 - Editors Defend Their 2020 Best-Of Picks
Episode 39 - Predicting the Future of Mountain Biking
Episode 40 - The Pinkbike Awards!
Episode 41 - Racing Rumours and Team Changes
Episode 42 - Mountain Biking's Guilty Pleasures
Episode 43 - Dangerholm's Wildest Custom Mountain Bikes
Episode 44 - Mountain Bike Suspension Decoded
Episode 45 - What Makes a Good Riding Buddy
Episode 46 - The RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38 Deep Dive
Episode 47 - High Pivot Bikes: The Good, The Bad, and The Why?
Episode 48 - Rides That Went Horribly Wrong... & Why That Made Them So Good
Episode 49 - What's the Best DH Bike?
Episode 50 - Are Bikes Actually Getting Less Expensive? (Value Bike Field Test Preview)
Episode 51 - Should MTB Media Post Spy Shots?
Episode 52 - Our Most Embarrassing MTB Moments
Episode 53 - Should Climbers Still Have the Right of Way?
Episode 54 - Best and Worst MTB Product Marketing
Episode 55 - Big Dumb Rides & Staying Motivated
Episode 56 - What Were the Most Important Inventions in Mountain Biking?
Episode 57 - What Were the Best (and Worst) Trends in Mountain Biking?
Episode 58 - Debunking Mountain Biking's Biggest Myths
Episode 59 - Value Bike Field Trip Surprises & Spoilers
Episode 60 - What Kind of Mountain Biker Do You Want to Be?
Episode 61 - Athlete Pay, Lycra, Equality and More from the State of the Sport Survey
Episode 62 - Editor Preferences and Why They Matter
Episode 63 - Our Best (And Worst) Bike Buying Advice
Episode 64 - Who's On Your MTB Mount Rushmore?
Episode 65 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 66 - The Best and Worst of Repairing Bikes
Episode 67 - The Story of Mountain Biking's Most Interesting Man: Richard Cunningham
Episode 68 - Who Are Mountain Biking's Unsung Heroes?
Episode 69 - The Good, Bad, and Strange Bikes We've Owned - Part 1
Episode 70 - The Good, Bad, and Strange Bikes We've Owned - Part 2
Episode 71 - The Story of Mountain Biking's Most Interesting Man: Richard Cunningham - A Pinkbike Podcast Special, Part 2
Episode 72 - Hey Outers!
Episode 73 - The Details That Matter... and Some That Shouldn't
Episode 74 - The Best Trails We've Ridden and What Makes Them So Special
Episode 75 - Things MTB Brands Waste Money On
Episode 76 - MTB Originals and Copycats
Episode 77 - Interview with Outside CEO, Robin Thurston
Episode 78 - Modern Geometry Explained
Episode 79 - What's the Future of eMTBs?
Episode 80 - The Best Vehicles for Mountain Bikers
Episode 81 - You've Got Questions, We've (Maybe) Got Answers
Episode 82 - Behind the Scenes at Field Test
Episode 83 - Does Carbon Fiber Belong On Your Mountain Bike?
Episode 84 - Explaining RockShox's Computer Controlled Suspension
Episode 85 - Is the Red Bull Rampage Too Slopestyle?
Episode 86 - Greg Minnaar on the Honda DH Bike, World Cup Racing, and Staying Fast Forever
Episode 87 - How to Love Riding When it's Cold and Wet
Episode 88 - Mountain Biking on a Budget
Episode 89 - The Derailleur Pickle
Episode 90 - Is Supre the Future of Trouble-Free Drivetrains? (with Cedric Eveleigh of Lal Bikes)
Episode 91 - Riding Every Double Black in the Whistler Bike Park with Christina Chappetta
Episode 92 - Does Bike Weight Really Matter?
Episode 93 - Staying Motivated and Overcoming Burnout
Episode 94 - PBA Contestant Tori Wood on Her First Race and Finding the Right Mindset
Episode 95 - Field Test Down-Country Bike Debrief
Episode 96 - PBA Contestant Israel Carrillo on Riding in Mexico and Why It's Not Always About Speed

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Brian Park Henry Quinney Mike Kazimer Mike Levy


20 Comments

  • 9 2
 I predict a paywall
  • 3 0
 Anyone having issues downloading Pinkbike Podcast on Apple Podcasts App?

Able to download some but comes up as server error on others with some missing all together.
  • 1 0
 @brmeyero yeah, last one I was able to listen to on Apple Podcasts was #94 with Tori Wood
  • 1 0
 I kinda doubt that has much do to with pinkbike's end. Sounds like an apple thing.
  • 1 0
 Calling Henry "in the pocket" of the big brands is bizarre. The big bike brands tend to make good bikes, it's as simple as that. All you need to do is ride them to know that is the case. Henry has been THE most critical reviewer (in every review so far) and has been extremely honest and fair to-date. It seems a lot of people want to blame the brands/industry for everything and develop these weird conspiracies about how every corporate entity is working together to screw the end consumer. Next thing we know, people are going to be talking about how the deep state is creating robot birds to spy on underprivileged children so the elite can *literally* feed on them...

...Oh wait...
  • 4 3
 Seriously, pinkbike should move from Pemberton to the great plains of the Midwest to get a feeling how 90% of the mountain biking world spends their days.

The Ghost Riot would have won!

  • 1 0
 Definitely not gonna happen, but it would be cool if they had divisions across different parts of the country so they could have the pnw folks compare notes with the sw, northeast, mw, etc teams and have all areas covered under one review.

Also I'm not a Midwest rider so this is a genuine question, but wouldn't living in an area that is flatter or more undulating also necessitate a more efficient pedaler than what they described in the review? Or are Midwest trails a lot more technical than I'm imagining? I'm in the northeast so something slightly steeper and shorter and a little bit on the active side works great here for twisty and very rocky trails.
  • 2 0
 I predict a MTB marketing future with NO COMPROMISES!
  • 2 0
 The future is singlespeeds.
  • 1 0
 Mechanically single speed e-bikes with automatically varying power output.
  • 3 3
 Quit trying to predict the future that's for arm chair quarterbacks you fool, take it as it comes and enjoy the ride, that's the beauty of it all.
  • 3 0
 Ok
  • 1 0
 Don't like it, don't listen.
  • 2 0
 IMBA will rule the world, and all the trails will be flat.
  • 2 0
 I don't care about wheels. I want a 250mm dropper.
  • 2 0
 28.99% of the time.
  • 1 0
 “The future ain’t what it oughta be.” Yogi Bera
  • 1 0
 I predict I will hate E-bikes even more than I did last year
  • 1 0
 36 wheels ain’t dead.
  • 1 0
 the future is Aliens!

Post a Comment



