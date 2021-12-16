Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 97 - CAN WE PREDICT THE FUTURE OF MOUNTAIN BIKING?

Dec 16th, 2021



Call 1-800-PINKBALL right now for your free* reading!



Long distance charges may apply. We charge $100 USD per minute

At the end of every year, we like to take a stab at what we think may or may not happen over the coming twelve months. Sometimes it's pretty obvious - it's no shocker they'll be a bunch more e-bikes out there in 2022, or that some stuff will still be hard to find - but we also have a few less clear-cut guesses. Full-suspension designed around Live Valve or Flight Attendant? More 27.5" bikes? Less 27.5" bikes? 32" wheels? Minnaar wins again? New drivetrains from SRAM and Shimano? Mispronouncing dachshund? Alien disclosure? Challenges for enduro racing?Are we out to lunch? Let us know in the comments what you think we'll see in 2022.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.