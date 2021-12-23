close
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 98 - Field Test Trail Bike Debrief

Dec 23, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


That's another Field Test wrapped, which means it's time for a sit-down with Mike Kazimer and Alicia Leggett to talk trail bikes. The fleet included a Raaw Jibb, Propain Hugene, Starling Murmur, Scor 40/60 ST, Ghost's Riot Trail Full Party, and the Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy, and travel from 135mm to 150mm. Aluminum, carbon, and even steel frames are on that list, a bunch of suspension layouts, a wide interpretation of geometry, and liberal use of purple and toothpaste. Plenty to talk about, including a bunch of your questions from each review. And if you missed our downcountry bike debrief, you can listen to that one right here.

THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 98 - FIELD TEST TRAIL BIKE DEBRIEF
Dec 23rd, 2021

Still no fat bikes.


Fall Field Test Photo by Tom Richards
Raaw Jibb
• Travel: 135mm rear, 150mm front
• 29" wheels
• 65.1° head-tube angle
• 77.5° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 470mm (large)
• Weight: 34.0 lb / 15.42 kg
• $2,695.20 (frame only w/ Float X2)
FULL REVIEW
Fall Field Test Photo by Tom Richards
Propain Hugene
• Travel: 140mm rear, 150mm front
• 29" wheels
• 65.1° head-tube angle
• 76.1° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 476mm (large)
• Weight: 31.25lb / 14.17 kg
• $6,737 USD
FULL REVIEW

Fall Field Test Photo by Tom Richards
Scor 4060 ST
• Travel: 140mm rear, 150mm front
• 29" wheels
• 65.5° head-tube angle
• 78° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 485mm (large)
• Weight: 32.12 lb / 14.56 kg
• $6,599 USD
FULL REVIEW
Fall Field Test Photo by Tom Richards
Starling Murmur
• Travel: 140mm rear, 160mm front
• 29" wheels
• 64.2° head-tube angle
• 76.6° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 485mm (large)
• Weight: 34.06 lb / 15.44 kg
• £2,087.50 (frame only w/ Ohlins TTX coil)
FULL REVIEW

Fall Field Test Photo by Tom Richards
Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy
• Travel: 150mm rear, 160mm front
• 29" wheels
• 63 - 65.5° head-tube angle
• 76.6° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 468 - 473mm (S4)
• Weight: 34.37 lb / 15.58 kg
• $5,600 USD
FULL REVIEW
Fall Field Test Photo by Tom Richards
Ghost Riot Trail Full Party
• Travel: 140mm rear, 140mm front
• 29" wheels
• 66° head-tube angle
• 77° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 467mm (medium)
• Weight: 36.0 lb / 16.32 kg
• €3,699.00
FULL REVIEW

Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



