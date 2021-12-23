THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 98 - FIELD TEST TRAIL BIKE DEBRIEF

That's another Field Test wrapped, which means it's time for a sit-down with Mike Kazimer and Alicia Leggett to talk trail bikes. The fleet included a Raaw Jibb, Propain Hugene, Starling Murmur, Scor 40/60 ST, Ghost's Riot Trail Full Party, and the Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy, and travel from 135mm to 150mm. Aluminum, carbon, and even steel frames are on that list, a bunch of suspension layouts, a wide interpretation of geometry, and liberal use of purple and toothpaste. Plenty to talk about, including a bunch of your questions from each review. And if you missed our downcountry bike debrief, you can listen to that one right here.
Still no fat bikes.
Raaw Jibb • Travel: 135mm rear, 150mm front • 29" wheels • 65.1° head-tube angle • 77.5° seat-tube angle • Reach: 470mm (large) • Weight: 34.0 lb / 15.42 kg • $2,695.20 (frame only w/ Float X2) • FULL REVIEW
Ghost Riot Trail Full Party • Travel: 140mm rear, 140mm front • 29" wheels • 66° head-tube angle • 77° seat-tube angle • Reach: 467mm (medium) • Weight: 36.0 lb / 16.32 kg • €3,699.00 • FULL REVIEW
It’s getting painful using Spotify.. anyone have alternate recommendations for working apps on iPhone?
Is enduro falling out of fashion on the market and the industry is in need to (re)invent the categories?
Some could say I'm just bitter because I don't have the trails to justify bikes like these,but I'm guessing that's the case of the majority.
I kind of agree with you though, I think it'd be useful to separate trail and all-mountain bikes into different tests - just using a bit of common sense. Most of these would be the latter.
Broadly speaking, trail bikes are 120mm to 140mm travel and closer to 32lbs, in my mind.
Finally, since Henry consistently disagrees with Levy doesn’t that also always make him correct?
Love the show, and keep up the great work!
My experience with my Starling Twist agrees with this sentiment. I think it is the coil and linear rate. Nice predictable pop!
I gotta make a phone call. Who's 'wasting their potential' now, mother?!
