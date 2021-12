Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 98 - FIELD TEST TRAIL BIKE DEBRIEF

Dec 23rd, 2021



Still no fat bikes.



Raaw Jibb

• Travel: 135mm rear, 150mm front

• 29" wheels

• 65.1° head-tube angle

• 77.5° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 470mm (large)

• Weight: 34.0 lb / 15.42 kg

• $2,695.20 (frame only w/ Float X2)

• Travel: 140mm rear, 150mm front

• 29" wheels

• 65.1° head-tube angle

• 76.1° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 476mm (large)

• Weight: 31.25lb / 14.17 kg

• $6,737 USD

Scor 4060 ST

• Travel: 140mm rear, 150mm front

• 29" wheels

• 65.5° head-tube angle

• 78° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 485mm (large)

• Weight: 32.12 lb / 14.56 kg

• $6,599 USD

• Travel: 140mm rear, 160mm front

• 29" wheels

• 64.2° head-tube angle

• 76.6° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 485mm (large)

• Weight: 34.06 lb / 15.44 kg

• £2,087.50 (frame only w/ Ohlins TTX coil)

Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy

• Travel: 150mm rear, 160mm front

• 29" wheels

• 63 - 65.5° head-tube angle

• 76.6° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 468 - 473mm (S4)

• Weight: 34.37 lb / 15.58 kg

• $5,600 USD

• Travel: 140mm rear, 140mm front

• 29" wheels

• 66° head-tube angle

• 77° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 467mm (medium)

• Weight: 36.0 lb / 16.32 kg

• €3,699.00

That's another Field Test wrapped, which means it's time for a sit-down with Mike Kazimer and Alicia Leggett to talk trail bikes. The fleet included a Raaw Jibb, Propain Hugene, Starling Murmur, Scor 40/60 ST, Ghost's Riot Trail Full Party, and the Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy, and travel from 135mm to 150mm. Aluminum, carbon, and even steel frames are on that list, a bunch of suspension layouts, a wide interpretation of geometry, and liberal use of purple and toothpaste. Plenty to talk about, including a bunch of your questions from each review. And if you missed our downcountry bike debrief, you can listen to that one right here Which of those six trail bikes would you be most interested in trying?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.