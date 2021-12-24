While many of us aren't big on resolutions, turning the calendar over to a new year sure does seem like a convenient time to also turn over a new leaf. Or try to, at least. The final episode of 2021 sees Mike Kazimer, Sarah Moore, and myself chatting about our goals and challenges (just don't call them resolutions) for the coming twelve months and what it's going to take to tick them off the list.
Do you have any bike-related resolutions for 2022?
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 99 - NEW YEAR, NEW YOU? Dec 24th, 2021
Dude, I can't wait to hit the gym on January 1st!
Merry Christmas all!
Dick shaped potatoes it is!
Hoping for better humans who respect one another in ‘22
Me-ride my bikes a little more, drink a little less, be a little nicer to my family (especially when I haven’t ridden recently), and surround myself with great people.
Thanks PB!
In ‘22 I better just ride my bike
He slammed a monster energy drink, hit record on his GoPro, and rolled towards the largest road gap of his life. The only proof he existed is his Saturday Sends submission that never made it to the video reel. Some say he’s still riding the same road gap. Some say if you hit that road gap on a really windy day you can hear him cry “Send It!”
@mikelevy let me know if you do come that way, i ll get the cars ready
Find your "insert topic here" and be a dick about it?
I mean the great part of modern geo is how often a person can size up or down. So if you really think a bike is too long and the seat tube too steep, size down and push your seat back = fixed!
As far as saying a bike is too slack, you could negative angleset it BUT... that slack front end on the RM element didn't hold it back grinding fire roads or keep it from making impossible climbs.
And stop whining.
