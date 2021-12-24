close
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 99 - New Year, New You?

Dec 24, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


While many of us aren't big on resolutions, turning the calendar over to a new year sure does seem like a convenient time to also turn over a new leaf. Or try to, at least. The final episode of 2021 sees Mike Kazimer, Sarah Moore, and myself chatting about our goals and challenges (just don't call them resolutions) for the coming twelve months and what it's going to take to tick them off the list.

Do you have any bike-related resolutions for 2022?




THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 99 - NEW YEAR, NEW YOU?
Dec 24th, 2021

Dude, I can't wait to hit the gym on January 1st!


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Mike Kazimer Mike Levy Sarah Moore


27 Comments

  • 14 0
 Some of you will laugh, but I want to clear every jump on Crank It Up this year. Jumping has always been my biggest fear on the bike. I'm fed up with casing 1/3rd of those tables and going home dissatisfied. It's going to be 90% mental battle, and 10% learning how to safely be in the air a tiny bit longer.
Merry Christmas all!
  • 2 0
 You got it Andrew! If you're looking for a coach, I'd recommend Ross Dunlop who coaches with ZEP at Whistler: www.zepmtbcamps.com/about
  • 1 0
 @mtbthe603: thanks for the steer!
  • 10 0
 Hey Pinkbike I seem to be having trouble with apple podcast player and it not updating since episode 94 Thanks
  • 2 0
 exactly the same here, still subscribed etc in apple podcast app but the last episode was 94, been listening through the website still though Smile
  • 2 1
 Yup, still having issues. Just think of all the catching up you’ll get to do in the new year Smile
  • 1 0
 Im having the same issue
  • 6 0
 I’ve been struggling coming up with a dish to cook when I head to my in-laws for the holiday, but once again the Pinkbike comment section saves the day!
Dick shaped potatoes it is!
  • 2 0
 Now that the other comments back and forth between two individuals have been removed, please remove my comment as well as it’s irrelevant now.
Hoping for better humans who respect one another in ‘22
Me-ride my bikes a little more, drink a little less, be a little nicer to my family (especially when I haven’t ridden recently), and surround myself with great people.
Thanks PB!


In ‘22 I better just ride my bike
  • 4 0
 “Just one more entry!” cried the pink bike user as he tapped ENTER TODAYS PRIZE DRAW.

He slammed a monster energy drink, hit record on his GoPro, and rolled towards the largest road gap of his life. The only proof he existed is his Saturday Sends submission that never made it to the video reel. Some say he’s still riding the same road gap. Some say if you hit that road gap on a really windy day you can hear him cry “Send It!”
  • 3 0
 @mikelevy @mikekazimer You guys should think about Trans BC, that a perfect mix of being fit and ride all day and gnarly Enduro terrain.
@mikelevy let me know if you do come that way, i ll get the cars ready Wink
  • 1 0
 Per the "Midwest mountain bike" topic. Doesn't it seem like there is always a certain number of mountain bikers that actively fight change? Number of gears, suspension on the front and then the rear, how much suspension, discs, bar width, stem length, bar diameter, wheel size, wheel width, tire size, geometry, electronics, etc. etc.

Find your "insert topic here" and be a dick about it? Smile

I mean the great part of modern geo is how often a person can size up or down. So if you really think a bike is too long and the seat tube too steep, size down and push your seat back = fixed!

As far as saying a bike is too slack, you could negative angleset it BUT... that slack front end on the RM element didn't hold it back grinding fire roads or keep it from making impossible climbs.
  • 1 0
 I’ve got my sights set on some KOMs in Pisgah. Im not very fit right now but my new e bike should help a lot! Excited for this journey. Say hey if you see my sprinter in the parking lot, license plate says TRSTFND. Don’t forget to click like and subscribe!
  • 1 0
 My resolution is to stop online researching and make a decision. Evil insurgent or transition patrol. And then try not suffer from crippling buyer’s remorse....
  • 2 0
 Overcast on iOS works perfect for me
  • 2 0
 I'd just like to point out that this podcast makes me really riled...
  • 1 0
 I want to hit one specific road gap (Willingen, not that large) and explore at least one new bikepark in 2022 Smile
  • 1 0
 Same from ep 94 no uploads on Apple podcast app.
  • 1 0
 I can´t bE-levyt!!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



