THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 99 - NEW YEAR, NEW YOU?

Dec 24th, 2021



Dude, I can't wait to hit the gym on January 1st!



While many of us aren't big on resolutions, turning the calendar over to a new year sure does seem like a convenient time to also turn over a new leaf. Or try to, at least. The final episode of 2021 sees Mike Kazimer, Sarah Moore, and myself chatting about our goals and challenges (just don't call them resolutions) for the coming twelve months and what it's going to take to tick them off the list.Do you have any bike-related resolutions for 2022?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.