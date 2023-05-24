The Pinkbike Podcast: MTB Fashion Failures & Tedious Trends

Fashion isn't something I'm personally too concerned about, but on some level it does affect us as an industry and sport, no matter how immune we think we are. In fact, to get to the route of it, Kaz and I sit down with the most fashionable mountain biker in the PNW, Dario DiGiulio, and ask him why nothing beats riding in a Talking Heads t-shirt.
Of course, it's not just our clothing but trendy riding spots, the latest Instagram trends and a whole litany of other faux pas and blunders to fall foul of, knowingly or not.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
The Music Corner
Song 6 to 11 is the perfect "half album" - Henry
7 minutes and 26 seconds of North African punk perfection. - Dario
Otherworldy singing and creative lyrics make me happy - Kaz
