The Pinkbike Podcast: MTB Fashion Failures & Tedious Trends

Art by Taj Mihelich

Bonus:

Song 6 to 11 is the perfect "half album" - Henry

7 minutes and 26 seconds of North African punk perfection. - Dario

Otherworldy singing and creative lyrics make me happy - Kaz

Fashion isn't something I'm personally too concerned about, but on some level it does affect us as an industry and sport, no matter how immune we think we are. In fact, to get to the route of it, Kaz and I sit down with the most fashionable mountain biker in the PNW, Dario DiGiulio, and ask him why nothing beats riding in a Talking Heads t-shirt.Of course, it's not just our clothing but trendy riding spots, the latest Instagram trends and a whole litany of other faux pas and blunders to fall foul of, knowingly or not.The Music Corner