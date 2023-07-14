The Pinkbike Podcast: Getting to Know Mike Kazimer

Art by Taj Mihelich

You may have seen our "Getting to Know" series of interviews, where we talk with the great and good of racing and mountain biking to understand them better or maybe just familiarise ourselves with their career.I thought I'd bring that to a long-form interview format with some Pinkbike staff and contributors. I'll try and squeeze them in over the summer as and when time allows. Is there anyone you're desperate to hear from? Let me know in the comments section.