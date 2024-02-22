The Pinkbike Podcast: Getting to Know Sarah Moore

New art by Taj Mihelich.

Sarah Moore is incredibly important to the Pinkbike cross-synergized ecosystem of symbiotic workflow, not least because she guides so much content and new coverage. Here, she and Henry talk about her racing World Cups, "what's good", women in the industry, and the slightly more light-hearted side of breaking both arms.

Cross-country Field Test
Sarah putting a bike through its paces on the 2020 XC Field Test.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Music Corner

Matt's pick:


Christina's pick:


Henry's pick:



Sarah Moore


2 Comments
  • 3 0
 " Pinkbike cross-synergized ecosystem of symbiotic workflow"

OMFG, I'm hoping that was a tongue in cheek statement

edit*
just saw that Henry was the author. Touche' sir. Touche'
  • 3 0
 Now that's an interview to look forward to!







