The Pinkbike Podcast: Getting to Know Taj Mihelich

Art by the man himself, Taj Mihelich

In our Getting to Know series we're taking time to sit down with Pinkbike contributors and staff and getting to know them better. If you're familiar with our website, you've probably spent a great deal of time looking at Taj's drawings. In this podcast, I take the opportunity to sit down with him while he's in Whistler and learn a little more about his life in cycling.We talk BMX backgrounds, concussion, life as a pro, and I wildly misquote philosophers that may or may not even exist.