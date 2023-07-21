The Pinkbike Podcast: Getting to Know Taj Mihelich

Jul 21, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
photo
Art by the man himself, Taj Mihelich

In our Getting to Know series we're taking time to sit down with Pinkbike contributors and staff and getting to know them better. If you're familiar with our website, you've probably spent a great deal of time looking at Taj's drawings. In this podcast, I take the opportunity to sit down with him while he's in Whistler and learn a little more about his life in cycling.

We talk BMX backgrounds, concussion, life as a pro, and I wildly misquote philosophers that may or may not even exist.



Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Author Info:
henryquinney avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2014
251 articles
