The Pinkbike Podcast: Henry & Levy's Post-Race Formula One Show – Bahrain Grand Prix

Mar 5, 2023
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


Henry and I discuss the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix with special guest, Flavio Briatore, and we try to figure out how the heck Alonso is still so fast at 72 years of age.

We also have terrible opinions about the following:
• Max relaxing and Checo's mindset
• George calling people a "silly goose" while wearing a turtleneck
• Lance's first-lap dive bomb and broken bones
• Ferarri cooking tires and electronics
• Logan Sargeant, AKA Mr. America, quietly impresses
• Pastrami paying his dues
• Ocon's quest for 3 hours' worth of penalties





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 170 - HENRY & LEVY'S POST-RACE FORMULA ONE SHOW – BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX
March 5th, 2022

Ocon's quest for 3 hours of penalties


16 Comments

  • 8 0
 I like that you guys are discussing F1 and I think it would be cool to continue beyond Bahrain but I think it probably should be on a separate podcast from the main pinkbike one which should probably be 90% mountain bike content focused.

Just my 2c.
  • 3 1
 Yup, that’s probably what we’ll end up doing.
  • 1 1
 No keep it going
  • 1 0
 I’m totally fine with these being just another line in the website scroll.
I skip a bunch of stuff, it’s easy!
  • 8 0
 Silly me, thinking this was a website about mountain biking...
  • 6 1
 It's okay, you silly goose.
  • 2 0
 They are gunna include an F1 filter soon so you can choose not to see it in the feed...
  • 1 0
 Yeah, hoping we don't see a podcast for the Oscars next week
  • 3 0
 Gonna get boring quick if we have 2 F1 podcasts every race weekend.

What's the next tinpot-side-project - Park Talks Printing?

Come on Brian 4 hours of you waffling on about 3D printing has to be a match for how interesting and relevant this content is on a mountain bike site.
  • 4 1
 George Russell is the kind of guy to let the tannins mellow.
  • 2 0
 Lance stroll Lap 1 business as usual lmfao
  • 1 0
 zzzzzzz isn't the ice hockey season still running? Bit more appropriate, eh?
  • 2 1
 Alonso's 33rd race win is near!!
  • 1 0
 polo and badminton live broadcasts are next for Outsde.
  • 2 4
 f1 has been trash since they went away from the v10s.
  • 5 1
 nah, 2007-2012 had great racing in my opinion.





