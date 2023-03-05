The Pinkbike Podcast: Henry & Levy's Post-Race Formula One Show – Bahrain Grand Prix

Henry and I discuss the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix with special guest, Flavio Briatore, and we try to figure out how the heck Alonso is still so fast at 72 years of age.
We also have terrible opinions about the following:
• Max relaxing and Checo's mindset
• George calling people a "silly goose" while wearing a turtleneck
• Lance's first-lap dive bomb and broken bones
• Ferarri cooking tires and electronics
• Logan Sargeant, AKA Mr. America, quietly impresses
• Pastrami paying his dues
• Ocon's quest for 3 hours' worth of penalties
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 170 - HENRY & LEVY'S POST-RACE FORMULA ONE SHOW – BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX
March 5th, 2022
16 Comments
Just my 2c.
I skip a bunch of stuff, it’s easy!
What's the next tinpot-side-project - Park Talks Printing?
Come on Brian 4 hours of you waffling on about 3D printing has to be a match for how interesting and relevant this content is on a mountain bike site.