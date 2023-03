The Pinkbike Podcast: Henry & Levy's Post-Race Formula One Show – Bahrain Grand Prix

Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 170 - HENRY & LEVY'S POST-RACE FORMULA ONE SHOW – BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX

March 5th, 2022



Ocon's quest for 3 hours of penalties



Henry and I discuss the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix with special guest, Flavio Briatore, and we try to figure out how the heck Alonso is still so fast at 72 years of age.We also have terrible opinions about the following:• Max relaxing and Checo's mindset• George calling people a "silly goose" while wearing a turtleneck• Lance's first-lap dive bomb and broken bones• Ferarri cooking tires and electronics• Logan Sargeant, AKA Mr. America, quietly impresses• Pastrami paying his dues• Ocon's quest for 3 hours' worth of penaltiesFeaturing a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service ( Apple LibSyn , etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.