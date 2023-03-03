The Pinkbike Podcast: Henry & Levy's Formula One Pre-Season Cold Takes

Warning: today's episode has zero mountain bike content. But what it does have is two idiots who've loved Formula One for decades sharing their misinformed and completely unsolicited opinions. Henry and I talk about our earliest F1 memories, why neither of us supports any specific driver, and we go over our pre-season lows and highs from three days of testing in Bahrain. Of course, it's not an F1 podcast if we don't make some predictions that certainly won't pan out, so we also forecast our winners and losers from this weekend's first race of the 2023 season.
The plan is for us to record some post-race shows as well, so stay tuned for our first (and maybe last) attempt at that early next week.
Will Checo sue Pinkbike? Should I not have touched Jenson Button?
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 169 - HENRY & LEVY'S PRE-SEASON FORMULA ONE COLD TAKES
March 3rd, 2022
Just in time for the first race of the season.
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple
, Spotify
, RSS
, LibSyn
, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page
for the complete list of episodes.
23 Comments