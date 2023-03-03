The Pinkbike Podcast: Henry & Levy's Formula One Pre-Season Cold Takes

Mar 3, 2023
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich

Warning: today's episode has zero mountain bike content. But what it does have is two idiots who've loved Formula One for decades sharing their misinformed and completely unsolicited opinions. Henry and I talk about our earliest F1 memories, why neither of us supports any specific driver, and we go over our pre-season lows and highs from three days of testing in Bahrain. Of course, it's not an F1 podcast if we don't make some predictions that certainly won't pan out, so we also forecast our winners and losers from this weekend's first race of the 2023 season.

The plan is for us to record some post-race shows as well, so stay tuned for our first (and maybe last) attempt at that early next week.

Will Checo sue Pinkbike? Should I not have touched Jenson Button?





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 169 - HENRY & LEVY'S PRE-SEASON FORMULA ONE COLD TAKES
March 3rd, 2023

Just in time for the first race of the season.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, LibSyn, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast


23 Comments

  • 12 1
 With the prices of bikes these days, might as well talk about F1. Amiright
  • 6 0
 Man where are the MotoGP fans? 2 wheeled life!
  • 4 0
 You mean really really full power ebikes?
  • 1 0
 Ready to see Bastianini hurt some feelings!!!
  • 5 0
 Tracing Point is at it again. Best copiers in the game.
  • 1 0
 While I agree they ARE the best at copying other teams, I honestly don't think that's what happened here. The car it is most similar to is Alpine.
  • 1 0
 I might cry tears of joy if Alonso wins, though, even if he has to steal another car to do it.
  • 1 0
 What would be funny is if everyone else from Pink Bike recorded a Formula One predictions podcast episode and label it Pink Bike's official position and not let Levy and Quinney weigh in. Especially if they had them on the zoom but muted their lines.
  • 5 1
 “This is Lance Stroll’s year, I swear!” -Levy probably idk
  • 4 1
 You're not far off
  • 1 0
 HAAS is my favorite back tier team I'm at odds with Ferrari and Merc, let's hope Vasseur ups the bar for the team in terms of decisive decision making and leadership, also loving the comeback style Merc is putting out!
  • 4 1
 Alonso hype train CHO CHOOOOOOO
  • 5 0
 I bought my ticket and I'm on board, no idea where it's going tho
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: same
  • 2 0
 It's going to be funny to see how bored people get when Max has 10 seconds after three laps lol
  • 2 1
 Okay. I could care less about car racing but I’d listen to the two of you talk about paint drying on the walls so let’s see how this goes.
  • 4 2
 Might as well be talking about wakeboarding..........
  • 1 1
 That's next week's episode.
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy: Followed by which Yacht is the best bang for your buck? bahahaha
  • 1 0
 love all the taj art we've been getting lately
  • 1 0
 Anybody going to Vegas in November?
  • 1 0
 I looked into it but the tickets were so expensive and sold out quickly. I've never been to a race in person but will one day.
  • 1 0
 Nice.





