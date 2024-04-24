The Pinkbike Podcast: Is World Cup XC Actually Worth Watching?

Apr 24, 2024
by Henry Quinney  
New art by Taj Mihelich.

While I enjoy riding shorter travel cross-country bikes, I can't say I follow the pro circuit all that closely. In this episode, Sarah gives me an idiot's guide to XC and why there's more to it than meets the eye.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

6 Comments
  • 2 0
 I rarely watch because I’ve never felt it worth it when it’s super early in the morning. This weekend I watched because it was convenient, I was home on a rainy day anyway, and the women’s race was incredibly entertaining! Men’s… I didn’t get to watch because max/eurosport suck.
  • 3 0
 "Is it worth watching" and "is it worth paying a couple of hundred dollars a year to watch?" Two very different answers....
  • 2 0
 Really hyped on XC this year. Racing it, watchig it, all the things really.
  • 1 1
 Some of it yes, until they're riding on wide grass "trails" and then off a curb to a road and then back on grass. The climbs are definitely impressive...but I just can't get behind it.
  • 1 0
 As good as the racing might be I never watch it, I'd much rather ride my bike!
  • 1 4
 no







