The Pinkbike Podcast: Is World Cup XC Actually Worth Watching?

While I enjoy riding shorter travel cross-country bikes, I can't say I follow the pro circuit all that closely. In this episode, Sarah gives me an idiot's guide to XC and why there's more to it than meets the eye.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
