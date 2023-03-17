The Pinkbike Podcast: Jason Chamberlain on Developing Demo DH Bikes, Testing with Sam Hill, and 6-Bar Suspension

Mar 17, 2023
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


Jason Chamberlain worked as both a suspension engineer and senior design engineer at Specialized for over twenty years, with that time including Horst Link bikes that range from short-travel rigs to pretty much every Demo downhill bike they've ever made. Today's show sees Jason and I dig into what makes the Horst Link layout (AKA four-bar), so versatile, the pros and cons of gearboxes, and if the extra complication of a six-bar design is worth it. We also talk about data acquisition, testing with Sam Hill, who has the longest rocker arm, and the development of Intense's new downhill bike.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 173 - JASON CHAMBERLAIN ON DEVELOPING DEMO DH BIKES, TESTING WITH SAM HILL, GEARBOXES, AND 6-BAR SUSPENSION
March 17th, 2023

What makes a Horst Link layout so versatile?



