The Pinkbike Podcast: Jesse Melamed on Rivalries, His Reasons for Leaving Rocky & the Unwritten Rules of Racing

Jan 18, 2024
by Henry Quinney  
photo
New art by Taj Mihelich.

In a chat that felt like it could go on for twice as long, Jesse really lifts the veil to talk about so much of what goes into being a pro enduro racer, the risk of moving away from a successful team as well as breaking down some of his highest moments and discussing where enduro sits when compared to other disciplines. Plus, Christina, Sarah, Matt and I tune in with the latest news.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Music Corner

Matt's pick:


Sarah's pick:


Henry's pick:


Christina's pick:



