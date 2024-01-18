The Pinkbike Podcast: Jesse Melamed on Rivalries, His Reasons for Leaving Rocky & the Unwritten Rules of Racing

In a chat that felt like it could go on for twice as long, Jesse really lifts the veil to talk about so much of what goes into being a pro enduro racer, the risk of moving away from a successful team as well as breaking down some of his highest moments and discussing where enduro sits when compared to other disciplines. Plus, Christina, Sarah, Matt and I tune in with the latest news.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
