The Pinkbike Podcast: Kyle Strait on World Cups vs New World Disorder, Style vs Tricks, & Rampage at 14

Kyle Strait was just fourteen years old when he competed in the very first Red Bull Rampage, a time when the cliffs were still huge and the bikes and riders were still figuring out what was possible. Things evolved quickly in the desert, with Kyle winning the world's gnarliest freeride event in 2004 and again in 2013, a remarkable nine-year gap that's longer than some careers.
Today's show sees Kyle and I chat about all that and more, including the most impressive riding he's seen at Rampage, what it was like to film New World Disorder segments in between World Cup races, and whether it's pronounced Vi-tus or Veetus
. Unfortunately, the internet connection wasn't great on this one, but I hope you enjoy the conversation regardless.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 164 - KYLE STRAIT ON WORLD CUPS VS NEW WORLD DISORDER, STYLE VS TRICKS, & RAMPAGE AT 14
Feb 3rd, 2022
