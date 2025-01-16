The Pinkbike Podcast: Local Secret or Fair Game? The Dilemma of Riding Your Favorite Hidden Trails

Kaz, Dario, Henry, and Matt discuss the ethics and considerations behind pirate trails. We also discuss EXT's latest DH fork, a steering damper, and the Slash+ before answering questions, giving terrible relationship advice, and discussing whether the E13 Sidekick hub is a worthy investment.
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
We'd love to answer some of your questions. Please tag me (@henryquinney), and I will pass them on to the tech team in the coming weeks. Or leave us a message here. Thank you!
Go Pro illegal trail and publish to YouTube? You've put everyone's access to that trail in jeopardy. Don't f*cking do it.
Respect the time and effort the builders put in and don't ruin it for everyone else.
My medical insurance gives me a discount for tracking workouts, etc. So I use it for that. I also use it to track how long certain rides take. If I have only 1.5 hours to ride, I can see what rides I can do within that time.
I guess those reasons are also lame though haha so you are probably right haha
Look it’s fine, I did it for a long time but let’s call a spade a spade…for the vast majority Strava is a status game just like all social media. You just want other people to know you’re riding. More data is not better for us amateurs…it’s probably worse.
Land managers often use these to easily identify unsanctioned trails. I've been in meetings with with printed heatmaps of unsanctioned trails to be decommissioned.
The best way to not promote or show where an unsanctioned trail is to not utilize mapping tools when riding.
If you must use strava, but don't want to publish to heatmaps:
1) Settings > Privacy Controls > Aggregated Data Usage: Uncheck to contribute your activity data (it is defaulted to share)
2) Make your ride private. If you want to show ride stats to fluff your ego, make followers only and hide your map. I have not tested public visibility with map hidden if that shows up on a heatmap, just don't do it.
As for trailforks direct recording. Make it private, or delete the recording. There is an admin function to add a trail and mark sensitive / hidden which should remove from the heatmap, but have not found it to work unless the trail is added before people record it. This makes the trail visible for other admins, which may or may not be a good thing.
These days I put all building on Instagram and everyone is welcome to come and film to their hearts content. When FLS come along and harvest the land (they are a out to) I don't mind as I have been squatting and had my fun on their land. We still have some private diggers but they are younger and everyone is different for what they want out of building. We have the same wear issues but as long as it's not Strava lines it's just evolution of the trails and maintenance does happen, normally at night after work under lights.
The best trails are the ones that folk go... No way am I riding that and they are left alone, generally on another part of the local hills. 95% digger, 5% rider and racer.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgfzNDGcJE8
Of course, we didn't know it was a secret until the comment section blew up. I guess it was hiding in plain sight? It was near the top of a ski lift and near the start of another trail.
I’m mostly concerned with quality now, exclusivity isn’t as important. There are so many great legal trails now too—I havent even been mountain biking 20 years and it’s better every day. At least in the northwest it doesn’t feel scarce at all yet
OT: +1 for Mike Ness!
So when riding pirate trails, make sure you have the skill level required and if possible, resist calling 911 if you hurt yourself on the trail At least crawl to a place not on illegal trail then call 911
Put a 2' gap jump or drop at the entrance. Put one at the end too, and for climbs put a tight clutch move right at the beginning.
Keeps traffic down, but most of all it keeps the f*cking Surrons from showing up and trenching the trail in one pass you just spent a year building ...
The trail head is right next to a freeway, and you could see a line of pickup trucks with bikes parked there.
Years later, people are using those illegal trails as a reason to stop development.
I volunteer with the local trail group, although we work on official trails, and I tend to stay off much of the unofficial stuff during the worst of the weather, as the trails can take a hammering.
Fully understand why many local riders prefer to keep the trails secret, when their hard work gets battered by riders who have no interest in getting on the tools to help with maintenance.
- If you're going to ride rouge trails, you'd better also be digging/maintaining yourself (sanctioned or rouge). If not, the builders will know, and they will despise every fibre of your being.
- No social media unless you built it or have express permission of the builder. No shuttle road shots, no landscape back drops. Nothing.
- NO EFFING STRAVA OR TRAILFORKS. Airplane mode that shit or a shovel will be headed straight for your spokes.
- Keep it in your pants and don't blab to the world. Trust me, cool kids don't talk up rouge trails to sound cool. Cool kids are like spectres in the forest - casual and quiet. Don't show up at peak hours on a weekend and start party smashing laps with an 8 pack crew. Be cool.
- Don't ride rouge trails when you shouldn't (eg soaking wet). Use your effing brain. Do you want the trail to suck next time?
- Leave beer for the builders.
lol rogue. big ol' brainfart there. I'm Canadian so I'll blame all my years learning french for the slip
Fair enough... I would say there is a distinction somewhere between well-trodden & established but technically"unsanctioned" trails vs a top-secret, clandestine, pirate loamer in the woods with hidden entrances & exits that the builder(s) is deliberately trying to keep under the radar
Pinkbike crew, when trying not to hate a product: Maybe it would work well in XYZ...
Don't film entrances/exits, and if it's a "secret trail" ask the builders first!
And don't park your obviously shuttle rig in a no-riding zone. It heats the area out #darkside