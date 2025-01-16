Powered by Outside

The Pinkbike Podcast: Local Secret or Fair Game? The Dilemma of Riding Your Favorite Hidden Trails

Jan 16, 2025
by Pinkbike Originals  


Kaz, Dario, Henry, and Matt discuss the ethics and considerations behind pirate trails. We also discuss EXT's latest DH fork, a steering damper, and the Slash+ before answering questions, giving terrible relationship advice, and discussing whether the E13 Sidekick hub is a worthy investment.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

We'd love to answer some of your questions. Please tag me (@henryquinney), and I will pass them on to the tech team in the coming weeks. Or leave us a message here. Thank you!


Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.


Ext Vaia fork
The prototype EXT fork we saw at Sea Otter is now in production and bolted to the front of Matt's Intense M1.

photo
Kaz isn't convinced that the damper is the answer, but that's not to say it doesn't have some applications or will be useful for people with particular needs.

photo
Dario really likes the Slash+. Is it better than the standard Slash though?


Matt's choice.

Kaz's choice.

Henry's choice.

Daz's choice.


108 Comments
  • 1544
 Didn’t build it? Don’t post it on social media. Easy as that.
  • 61
 WORD!
  • 259
 Lol tell that to Dario
  • 353
 Strava is the worst thing ever for keeping trails quiet.
  • 121
 @Dougal-SC: Compared to trailforks?
  • 141
 Don’t ride log secret tracks. It’s far too common.. Idk why but everyone that uses that crap seems to do this without a care in the world.
  • 151
 @kyleluvsdh: it's also really easy to go into settings and disable heat maps and to also set all rides to private by default.
  • 196
 what if the builder is out there begging people to ride it so he's not the only one out there kicking sticks? Round these parts trails get reclaimed by the vegetation so quickly it will be unrideable in weeks if no one goes. Ride the trails and tell your friends to go, for heavens sake.
  • 250
 @Dougal-SC: Nothing worse than people referring to your trail based on what some Strava W.Anchor has named it.
  • 10
 @konadan: That's better than a trail that gets ridden by too many people. Erosion for some popular tralis in europe got really worse throughout the years.
  • 30
 @konadan: Just an exception to the rule
  • 10
 @Dougal-SC: i wish people would at the very least, hide your map. Still get to flex ride, trophies, etc. Just don't get on leaderboards which is small trade for quiet trails...
  • 20
 @Gristle: If only everyone did this ;p
  • 10
 @Gristle: Yeah, but then how do all your bros know how cool you are because you rode the gnar?
  • 71
 @Jer3myF: PB has a LONG history of breaking the unspoken rules of keeping unsanctioned trails out of the public eye.
  • 11
 @rcdy: Potato pohtahto.
  • 10
 @Dougal-SC: Nothing spoon-feeds like TF.
  • 674
 Word of mouth? No big deal really. Introductions all around and promises made to keep it secret, keep it safe.

Go Pro illegal trail and publish to YouTube? You've put everyone's access to that trail in jeopardy. Don't f*cking do it.
  • 465
 Turn your bloody Strava off too!
  • 443
 @yyc650b: To add to this: if you really, really feel the need to record on Strava at the very least hide the map from the activity and disable aggregated data usage in the settings so your heatmap doesn't show up in the area.
Respect the time and effort the builders put in and don't ruin it for everyone else.
  • 140
 @turboshart: correct! if people just set their ride to private, they will still be adding to the heat map, which is the biggest problem. I think this is unfortunately what too many people are doing
  • 105
 @vesania: if you use strata you’re lame. There I said it.
  • 30
 @wolftwenty1: It might depend on why you would use it. My opinion is if you are using it for "racing" against others or for social media, that is a bit silly and lame.
My medical insurance gives me a discount for tracking workouts, etc. So I use it for that. I also use it to track how long certain rides take. If I have only 1.5 hours to ride, I can see what rides I can do within that time.
I guess those reasons are also lame though haha so you are probably right haha
  • 30
 @vesania: insurance thing is the only non lame reason you listed like you said. lol.

Look it’s fine, I did it for a long time but let’s call a spade a spade…for the vast majority Strava is a status game just like all social media. You just want other people to know you’re riding. More data is not better for us amateurs…it’s probably worse.
  • 440
 I have no idea what an unsantioned trail is and have never rode one, just giving some advice to folks that may want to.

Land managers often use these to easily identify unsanctioned trails. I've been in meetings with with printed heatmaps of unsanctioned trails to be decommissioned.

The best way to not promote or show where an unsanctioned trail is to not utilize mapping tools when riding.

If you must use strava, but don't want to publish to heatmaps:
1) Settings > Privacy Controls > Aggregated Data Usage: Uncheck to contribute your activity data (it is defaulted to share)
2) Make your ride private. If you want to show ride stats to fluff your ego, make followers only and hide your map. I have not tested public visibility with map hidden if that shows up on a heatmap, just don't do it.

As for trailforks direct recording. Make it private, or delete the recording. There is an admin function to add a trail and mark sensitive / hidden which should remove from the heatmap, but have not found it to work unless the trail is added before people record it. This makes the trail visible for other admins, which may or may not be a good thing.
  • 6119
 FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO ARE CURIOUS ABOUT THE E13 SIDEKICK HUB AND ARE IN THE VICINITY OF BELLINGHAM, WA - we have a 27.5 boost wheel laced up and available for demo. Are the performance gains worth it? Swing by the shop and find out for yourself, we would be stoked to get you setup!
  • 94
 idk why people are downvoting - this is pretty rad.
  • 53
 Goat bike shop
  • 72
 @zmums: I stand with stash cycles
  • 42
 @andrewfif: I cycle with stash stands.
  • 421
 Where I live, 95% of trails are illegal due to local politics. I don't mind that trails are discovered through word-of-mouth, that is bound to happen. I do take exception to riders filming themselves on these trails though. When the videos get posted, it's usually not that hard to figure out where the trail is if you're familiar with the area. I tend to think this behavior accelerates trail degradation. Our trails already have a small number of dedicated local builders who maintain them and frankly, they can't keep up with the wear and tear.
  • 251
 Yeah, I am not going to gatekeep in front of a person, but I'm tired of influencers videoing themselves on the trails further up on the coast. Go to Demo forest or legal trails in Tamarancho if you want to make content.
  • 1645
flag abueno (Jan 16, 2025 at 10:25) (Below Threshold)
 yeaa go do that filming somewhere else, don’t film the law breaking we did…and also don’t come back to the land we don’t own but work on. It really gets my goat when I see fellow tax payers trying to access my found private land I chose to work on with my friends. Jerks. If they had bike leashes like surfing I’d cut em up! -some jerk people out there.
  • 51
 Pretty much all decent trails up here are illegal trails, I have only ever kept 1 trail secret for a while and that's because we copied the dirt 1.04 secret trail and laps and a leaderboard format.
These days I put all building on Instagram and everyone is welcome to come and film to their hearts content. When FLS come along and harvest the land (they are a out to) I don't mind as I have been squatting and had my fun on their land. We still have some private diggers but they are younger and everyone is different for what they want out of building. We have the same wear issues but as long as it's not Strava lines it's just evolution of the trails and maintenance does happen, normally at night after work under lights.
The best trails are the ones that folk go... No way am I riding that and they are left alone, generally on another part of the local hills. 95% digger, 5% rider and racer.
  • 615
flag lkubica (Jan 16, 2025 at 10:54) (Below Threshold)
 I think it's a bit of overreaction. I do not use gopro for the record. But the idea that a lot of people will recognize the place, nah, it's not that easy really, you need to know the terrain well, so in fact it does not open trails to lots of strangers. I have seen lots of footage from my area where I have no idea where the hell trail starts, all trees and fire roads look kind of the same on gopro.
  • 141
 @lkubica: I use slow mo and google earth to find every trail that is posted. Its not hard. Thanks to all the people oversharing.
  • 50
 filming the local trails is only an issue if you are from the valley /s

www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgfzNDGcJE8
  • 20
 I remember a friend of mine, who had a mildly popular YouTube following, recorded a ride down a secret trail.

Of course, we didn't know it was a secret until the comment section blew up. I guess it was hiding in plain sight? It was near the top of a ski lift and near the start of another trail.
  • 20
 But no biking no life. Therefor no filming no ride.
  • 42
 @Cyberhatter: definitely. MTBers are the most spot-blowingest group I’ve ever encountered!
  • 60
 @owl-X: Man I don't know, there are some Youtube hunters that have blowin up my elk hunting spots. It went from over the counter tag to draw only and clowns all over. I think it's just a bunch of claimers. Whatever happened to "No tellem ridge" for mtb, powder stashes and hunting spots
  • 20
 @gserrato: is that a joke because that dude (on YouTube) is one of the worst offenders imo
  • 20
 @mtbikesince87: I fully believe that… but it’s probably just everything.

I’m mostly concerned with quality now, exclusivity isn’t as important. There are so many great legal trails now too—I havent even been mountain biking 20 years and it’s better every day. At least in the northwest it doesn’t feel scarce at all yet
  • 10
 It is that easy. In areas accessible by hikers, hunters, foragers, motos, sledders, etc. someone will recognize it. A shot taken from a viewpoint is with recognizable landmarks makes it easy for people to poke around. Not to mention AI augmented search
  • 30
 @mtbikesince87: pow stashes hits in the feels. Grateful my backcountry days were in the 90’s where people were ok with sharing a secret with a selection of friends. Nowadays it is almost impossible to keep a secret without going direct to SoMe.

OT: +1 for Mike Ness!
  • 21
 Totally agree, I get pretty frustrated when I hear people (especially valleyites) that have never picked up a shovel in their lives complaining about how beat up the trails are. I personally welcome anyone regardless of where they live to ride our trail system as long as they are willing to put in the work, I feel bad for everyone that lives in Silicon Valley so I don’t want to spoil their fun but it would be great if their was a way to make it easier/pressure them into building. Maybe an illegal trail organization instead of hikers of Santa Cruz or whatever they’re called now. Would help with the problem of people building way too many new trails and not maintaining the old ones as well.
  • 4912
 I'm against dooming the spot as much as the next person, but there is some irony to Dario's comments at 1:17 as he has posted numerous mapped rides with illegal trails on his public Strava account with 500+ followers.
  • 115
 Yeah, Dario is the worst offender I’m aware of in the area. Sometimes posting stuff to Strava that exposes a trail for no reason at all.
  • 34
 It's pretty much par for the course with these guys. For people that are supposed to be at the tip of the spear in reviewing new MTB tech they demonstrate that they are somehow clueless about basic technology like dual positive chamber air springs that have been around for over a decade. It is crazy people look to them for their opinion on what gear to buy.
  • 12
 @notsosikmik: I think you are getting off the mark a bit. These guys are exceptional journalists and are great at what they do. Just hide your map if you want to record a ride on Strava.
  • 291
 Social media is poo
  • 412
flag hohmskullkrishten (Jan 16, 2025 at 11:23) (Below Threshold)
 You just called Pinkbike poo, shame on you. But everything Meta related is absolute garbage.
  • 242
 Another byproduct of unsanctioned trails is the more people ride the trail, the higher the chance of someone getting hurt. And when someone gets hurt so bad that they require evac, the city finds out about the trail and boom, closed.

So when riding pirate trails, make sure you have the skill level required and if possible, resist calling 911 if you hurt yourself on the trail Wink At least crawl to a place not on illegal trail then call 911 Smile
  • 191
 Pirate trails rule, but let's keep them pirate trails. No Strava. No edits. Nobody gives AF about your stupid video.Get over yourself, STFU and ride.
  • 150
 Let's not forget Strava and Trailforks being a factor (which there's an ad for at the top of the page)
  • 121
 Here in LA we’re not punished for working on “illegal” trails. And also those trails all have mandatory gaps and drops so the kooks stay away anyway. More riders = more digger for me
  • 221
 /\This doesn't get mentioned enough. Gateway features are so key.

Put a 2' gap jump or drop at the entrance. Put one at the end too, and for climbs put a tight clutch move right at the beginning.

Keeps traffic down, but most of all it keeps the f*cking Surrons from showing up and trenching the trail in one pass you just spent a year building ...
  • 101
 I remember a local trail network being a "secret". People got pissed off if it was mentioned anywhere online.

The trail head is right next to a freeway, and you could see a line of pickup trucks with bikes parked there.

Years later, people are using those illegal trails as a reason to stop development.
  • 81
 I put my partner off bikes for a long time bc I was a dick and insisted on progression. After some maturing, I’ve realized I’m lucky to have someone who wants to ride with me. Enjoy the time that you share on bikes and don’t make it about anything other than that. Same goes for kids. Nothing kills the joy like someone telling you you’re doing it wrong.
  • 81
 I don’t understand how you can be a mountain bike rider and not help maintain the trails you ride. There would be no riding without the builders creating a trail. Bad karma.
  • 91
 Sweet internet clout ego nectar is worth more than your cherished trail surviving.
  • 50
 Really lucky regarding my ‘local’ riding spot as the land managers are fairly tolerant of unofficial trails and there’s a good relationship between them and the trail pixies. However, big groups coming in, riding, and then posting videos on YouTube is definitely a contentious issue.
I volunteer with the local trail group, although we work on official trails, and I tend to stay off much of the unofficial stuff during the worst of the weather, as the trails can take a hammering.

Fully understand why many local riders prefer to keep the trails secret, when their hard work gets battered by riders who have no interest in getting on the tools to help with maintenance.
  • 51
 Curious about other peoples trail systems - How proactive are your local authorities/powers that be in actually shutting down trails? How frequently do you experience the proverbial "trail getting shut down"? Not implying it doesn't happen where I live (as it certainly has happened) but dosen't happen as frequently and to the degree that some people describe in conversation
  • 72
 Does laying down some sticks at the entrance and exit count? Cracks me up whenever I see that!
  • 51
 I've lived in 2 different areas over the years where it got bad, only decent trail in the area shut down ultimately because a single hiker didn't like them there. On trails MTB'ers built. To live in an area where there is zero chance of having your trail shut down is a super rare anomaly, or more likely, you're just unaware of that reality. I've talked to people on the North Shore that have told me the same, and never heard of the West Van Chainsaw Massacre or Monica the Frog Lady or Councillor Ernie Crist's crusade.
  • 10
 @somebody-else: In Poland authorities almost never do anything BUT sometimes the trails is on private land and then it sometimes get rowdy, there is one guy who spends all day putting lots of sticks wherever he can. And he was offered money but he rejected it. Which is kind of funny because in Poland when you own forrest you cannot even cut trees there without allowance from the forestry service and you also cannot build a fence. And anyone can really walk there.
  • 40
 @somebody-else: maybe the builder sticked it? Sometimes its good if the stickers think they won.
  • 20
 @somebody-else: our rangers put up signs that say DO NOT RIDE HERE. Couldn't make it any more obvious
  • 10
 If its in the local county's boundaries then very proactive. Forest service is the opposite (USA)
  • 20
 @jasbushey: as the builder I can say that, no, I didn’t do that. It’s far easier to erase an entrance with a tiny re-route to throw people off and cover the first 100 feet with some leaves. Obviously this is for old school tech that more closely resembles a hiking trail.
  • 10
 It has happened here, but always after someone got hurt. Forest Service knows about most of the illegal stuff but have basically said they dont have the resources to shut it down
  • 41
 These are the issues with any sort of growth. If it were basketball that just became popular suddenly, there’d be no court time available. Suddenly everyone thinks they are a golfer, and now I can’t get on any local courses as a single. Of course, social media makes it so nobody has any secrets in any realm.
  • 92
 Please! No Strava either!
  • 107
 Love a bit of Strava
  • 70
 "Back off, Warchild. Seriously."
  • 30
 Speaking about illegal trails, more or less legal trails, trails in general... do you have any sabotage issues on your trails anywhere you are? I confess that it's actually my worst phobia when I go riding by now...
  • 31
 Haha, this part about guy coaching his girlfriend made me laugh. Never ever coach your partner. And think 10 times whether she really likes doing that or has figured out that it's the only way she can spend time with you. Being in relationship always mean some compromises, maybe you will just ride (bike) a bit less, that's ok. Even if she really wants it. just like Henry said, there is always some kind of a barrier, she may not listen to you, and you just might be a bad coach. Same with kids, somehow is is easier to learn from strangers.
  • 60
 Strava killed the pirate trail.
  • 20
 Alberta has a new Trails Act filtering new trail creation through local trail managers. Meanwhile 360 of wilderness is fair play to jeeps, moto's and quads who have free reign. I stopped developing the region on trailforks when they started allowing illegal, unsanctioned blah blah dirt bike trails to pop up without local associations let alone designated trail managers. It's frustrating to follow the legal process when no-one else needs to. I'm also done building trails.
  • 20
 I think there are some trails that you don't talk about.. But, I've seen some people so anxious to get something on Strava that they are putting stuff up before the builder got a chance to name it. On the other hand, I had someone from out of town that tried to call me out for pointing out a local trail on a video that is definitely not a secret, all over Strava, has been around for decades and we even invite the out of town riders to our trails when rain leaves their trails mud bogs.. Sadly, that trail recently fell victim to developers... Klunker was good while it lasted..
  • 50
 That SKLOSS track goes real well, cheers Kaz!
  • 10
 And shoutout to Sandy Carson, BMX legend!
  • 20
 I’ve had the guilty pleasure of riding illegal loam trails eg. Baby’s Bottom on SFU, what was a pristine loam trail quickly turned into a rutted mess. First rule of Secret Trail Club is…
  • 30
 In fairness, the inevitable fate of all true 'loam' trails is that eventually they cease being loamers. It's not like people are going to scrape fresh detritus onto the trail from nearby once whatever was there goes away. Be it from riding or natural rain erosion, a steep and fun loamer is eventually just going to turn into a steep trail. Hopefully it can survive the transition and become a steep and fun regular trail.
  • 10
 I've just moved and though frustrated by the lack of info online for my local trails I completely got it. I spole to the local guy in my bike shop who was brilliant and now I know. And if it was any other way it would be hell. I've just moved from the Tweed Valley and I'm sure many locals would like the Golfie to go back to being not so well known.
  • 2424
 A few things:

- If you're going to ride rouge trails, you'd better also be digging/maintaining yourself (sanctioned or rouge). If not, the builders will know, and they will despise every fibre of your being.

- No social media unless you built it or have express permission of the builder. No shuttle road shots, no landscape back drops. Nothing.

- NO EFFING STRAVA OR TRAILFORKS. Airplane mode that shit or a shovel will be headed straight for your spokes.

- Keep it in your pants and don't blab to the world. Trust me, cool kids don't talk up rouge trails to sound cool. Cool kids are like spectres in the forest - casual and quiet. Don't show up at peak hours on a weekend and start party smashing laps with an 8 pack crew. Be cool.

- Don't ride rouge trails when you shouldn't (eg soaking wet). Use your effing brain. Do you want the trail to suck next time?

- Leave beer for the builders.
  • 170
 What is a 'rouge' trail? Does it have nice rosy cheeks? Does its contouring compliment its foundation? Wink
  • 71
 @dungeonbeast:

lol rogue. big ol' brainfart there. I'm Canadian so I'll blame all my years learning french for the slip
  • 20
 Where I live some “rouge” trails get upwards of 100 people riding them on a weekend. Granted these are a little more established unsanctioned trails, but how can someone possibly pass off your sentiments to that amount of people? Like the majority of the people riding never even thought about the difference between sanctioned and unsanctioned and the proper way to conduct themselves on each type of trail.
  • 30
 @birdsandtrees:

Fair enough... I would say there is a distinction somewhere between well-trodden & established but technically"unsanctioned" trails vs a top-secret, clandestine, pirate loamer in the woods with hidden entrances & exits that the builder(s) is deliberately trying to keep under the radar
  • 10
 @skimtb1: yeah you’re definitely right. But when both those types of trails exist near each other there’s definitely some overlap or just people stumbling on them or seeing people exit. Or like a lot of areas around don’t have trees so you can literally see the trail or people riding them. I just wish people understand the vibe or politics behind a trail. I guess I live around too many people but dang all our trails are good yet constantly threatened.
  • 30
 @dungeonbeast: It's like a red trail, but with French lines.
  • 23
 Just my opinion, the E-bikers seem to not give a F about any of your points. But, and it's a big one, they seem to be more than 50% of the builders in the first place.
  • 20
 any tips for finding builders? If fix things here and there but have also never seen anyone on my local pirate trails. But they obviously get maintained.
  • 30
 be respectful of builders and etiquette, shack yer ego and keep it off the internet
  • 32
 Pinkbike crew, when protesting PNW bias: Our local trails are a perfect simulation of any riding anywhere!
Pinkbike crew, when trying not to hate a product: Maybe it would work well in XYZ...
  • 22
 Awww this topic brings me back!

Don't film entrances/exits, and if it's a "secret trail" ask the builders first!

And don't park your obviously shuttle rig in a no-riding zone. It heats the area out #darkside
  • 20
 Just build trails that require a lot of steep climbing to access and can’t be shuttled. Boom, problem solved.
  • 30
 ebikes.
  • 10
 @rcdy: around here that’s just oldsters riding around town mostly. So not an issue. Are there tons of hardcore ripper e-bike folks where you are who hit pirate trails?
  • 30
 @rcdy: put in 20 feet of portage.
  • 30
 @waltworks: yup. Lots of ebikers here.
  • 31
 @rcdy: bummer.
  • 10
 @waltworks: Yea and a couple of them passed me today on the climb and didn't even say hello. Oh the humanity.!
  • 20
 Recent events make for a hot topic?
  • 87
 Love how Dario posts hours videos on illegal trails that in danger regularly
  • 20
 That’s why his handle is @danger_dario
  • 14
 cang belive G3 GELO is not mentioned in music corner smh







