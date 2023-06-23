The Pinkbike Podcast: Making Bikepacking as Unpleasant as Possible with Tom Bradshaw

Art by Taj Mihelich

Ex-Pinkbike presenter Tom Bradshaw has been doing a lot of traveling since he left Canada. However, on a quick trip back to BC we got a chance to chat with him and find out what he's been up to, why he loves hardtails, and if he's ever going to come back to Canada for good.Would you bother changing your tires to ride the length of a country? Or would you just sling on some packs and head out the door? We catch up with Tom as he explains why he chose the second option.