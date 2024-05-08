The Pinkbike Podcast: Martin Maes Reflects on his 2019 Ban, and What the Future Holds For Him

Martin Maes is something of a contradiction. On one hand he's an articulate man with a stoical outlook, and on the other he quite simply doesn't do things quietly. Whether it's coming onto the scene as one of the first true-enduro youngsters before eventually delivering on his potential after many years of trying with GT, getting mired in a doping scandal or beating downhill racers at their own game, there is so much about his career that is exceptional.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.Music CornerSarah's pick:Kaz's pick:Dario's pick: