The Pinkbike Podcast: Martin Maes Reflects on his 2019 Ban, and What the Future Holds For Him

New art by Taj Mihelich.

Music Corner

Sarah's pick:

Kaz's pick:

Dario's pick:

Martin Maes is something of a contradiction. On one hand he's an articulate man with a stoical outlook, and on the other he quite simply doesn't do things quietly. Whether it's coming onto the scene as one of the first true-enduro youngsters before eventually delivering on his potential after many years of trying with GT, getting mired in a doping scandal or beating downhill racers at their own game, there is so much about his career that is exceptional.