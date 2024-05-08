The Pinkbike Podcast: Martin Maes Reflects on his 2019 Ban, and What the Future Holds For Him

May 8, 2024
by Henry Quinney  
photo
New art by Taj Mihelich.

Martin Maes is something of a contradiction. On one hand he's an articulate man with a stoical outlook, and on the other he quite simply doesn't do things quietly. Whether it's coming onto the scene as one of the first true-enduro youngsters before eventually delivering on his potential after many years of trying with GT, getting mired in a doping scandal or beating downhill racers at their own game, there is so much about his career that is exceptional.


